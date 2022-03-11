Dyce Juniors boss challenges side to make history in Scottish Junior Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dyce Juniors boss challenges side to make history in Scottish Junior Cup

By Jamie Durent
March 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Dyce Juniors are into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup

Dyce Juniors boss Alfie Youngson has challenged his side to achieve the biggest result in their history by reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Dyce are at home to Yoker Athletic of the West of Scotland league tomorrow afternoon and have already broken new ground by reaching the last eight for the first time.

Youngson’s side have been cup specialists this season, with quarter-finals in the North Regional Cup and Inter-Regional Trophy to come in the next two weekends.

They reached this stage after a dramatic 1-0 win over Muirkirk in November and are the only north side remaining in the competition.

Dyce have achieved success in regional cups in the past but getting to the final four in Scotland would supercede that.

Youngson said: “I think it’s nearly four decades since a team from our area got to this stage. But you don’t get any trophies for reaching the quarter-finals.

“We don’t want to rest on that. We want to go further. Over the course of their existence Dyce have won four or five regional trophies but this would be deemed to be a bigger success.

“It would probably be the biggest result in the club’s history. We said before the last round the players could get their own bit of history. But to be deemed as one of the better sides up here we need to be at this stage of the competition.”

Owing to their progress in multiple cup competitions, Dyce have a backlog of fixtures in the Superleague. However, with Banks o’Dee running away with the title, the club’s priorities have shifted.

Youngson added: “We can’t get anywhere near them. It would be a backlog of games in the league but the cup games are the important ones.”

Yoker are ninth in the West of Scotland Conference C and Youngson expects them to be favourites when they visit Ian Mair Park.

He added: “In one-off games, you always get underdogs getting results which are unexpected.

“Our league form has been a bit flakey but we’ve been good in the cup competitions.

“There’s no point getting to the quarter-finals and getting knocked out. We want to take advantage of this position and go one step further.

“We don’t have a lot of information on them but it’s the same as the West Calder and Muirkirk games. We’ll concentrate on what we can do and we’re 14 games unbeaten at the moment.”

Dyce will be without long-term injury victim Nick Gray and Darren Reid, who is suspended.

