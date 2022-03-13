Me and My Buttery: Cheesy rowie works a treat for Aberdeen health worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Me and My Buttery: Cheesy rowie works a treat for Aberdeen health worker

By Andy Morton
March 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Rachel Thompson likes a bit of brie with her rowie.
When Rachel Thompson has a buttery, she goes all in.

And her French-style luxury recipe may come as a surprise when you consider what line of work the Aberdonian is in.

Rachel, 50, reveals all in our ongoing feature, which this week considers the benefits of treating yourself once in a while.

Rachel, hi. Welcome to Me and My Buttery. So, tell me: How do you eat yours?

My way is to have it with bacon, a bit of brie and some cranberry sauce. It is delicious.

That sounds impressive. What’s your recipe?

Well, you slice the buttery in half, through the middle so it’s like a bun. Then you cook the bacon and pop that on top along with the brie. Dollop the cranberry sauce along the bottom of the rowie and put the top half on top so you have a sandwich.

Then you compress it and either grill it or heat it up to make the cheese a bit more melty. And then you cut it in half. Or if you’re nice, cut it into quarters eat it dainty-like (laughs).

cheesy rowie treat
Rachel and her rowie.

Where did you get the idea from?

It’s one of my favourite ways of eating croissants.

But with the rowie there is that little bit more salt, and you get more of a crunch as well.

Some might argue there’s a lot of calories in this. Do you eat it a lot?

I actually work for the Health Improvement Team for Aberdeen City, so obviously I automatically think about healthy eating.

But life is about balance, so the rowie is a special occasion, maybe on Christmas morning. Not every weekend.

So, it’s a treat?

Yes, but only occasionally.

When I was growing up, you got a sweetie or a piece of tablet once or twice a week. But people have lost the sense of what a treat is, which is maybe why we have a bit of an obesity problem.

How are butteries viewed by those in public health? Not great, I’m guessing.

I would say there’s no such thing as bad food. It’s the quantity that’s the problem.

Having said that, if you were to go to a nutritionist or a dietitian, they would probably squirm at the fat and salt content in a rowie.

If you have an unusual or interesting way to eat your buttery, we’d love to hear about it.

Get in touch with the food and drink team using the contact form below.

