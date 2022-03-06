Me and My Buttery: Aberdeen entertainer says ‘almost’ burnt butteries the way to go

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our series on unusual buttery habits continues with an Aberdeen actor and entertainer that likes his rowies just the way his gran used to make them.

Kenny Luke, 60, had his passion for well-fired butteries passed down to him by his grandparents.

The taste still manages to transport him back to childhood mornings spent in Kittybrewster.

So, Kenny. I’m told you like to eat burnt butteries. Is that correct?

Well, not completely burnt. I mean, I’m not a sadist. But that’s how I like them: well-toasted and smothered in peanut butter.

It’s usually only as a birthday or Christmas treat, because they are so calorific, but I love them. I absolutely love them.

Why do you have them like this?

My gran used to toast butteries on an open hearth. She lived in flats up in Kittybrewster and my granddad worked for the railway.

She would stick them in front of the fire and then the peanut butter was spread onto them.

It sounds like something from another time.

My grandparents had a gas cooker but there was also an open hearth – a big open range.

And she got up at five o’clock in the morning to set the fire – a real fire – every morning.

For me, I make mine in a toaster.

Put the toaster on full blast – you don’t want to have to scrape them, but you do want them burning hot. That’s the best thing for the peanut butter because it melts all the way through. It’s absolutely gorgeous.

Do you remember the first time you had them this way?

No, but I can remember it on the breakfast table or as a snack. That taste has always been with me.

