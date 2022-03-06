Me and My Buttery: Aberdeen entertainer says ‘almost’ burnt butteries the way to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Me and My Buttery: Aberdeen entertainer says ‘almost’ burnt butteries the way to go

By Andy Morton
March 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Kenny Luke used to watch his gran toast butteries on an open hearth.
Our series on unusual buttery habits continues with an Aberdeen actor and entertainer that likes his rowies just the way his gran used to make them.

Kenny Luke, 60, had his passion for well-fired butteries passed down to him by his grandparents.

The taste still manages to transport him back to childhood mornings spent in Kittybrewster.

So, Kenny. I’m told you like to eat burnt butteries. Is that correct?

Well, not completely burnt. I mean, I’m not a sadist. But that’s how I like them: well-toasted and smothered in peanut butter.

It’s usually only as a birthday or Christmas treat, because they are so calorific, but I love them. I absolutely love them.

Why do you have them like this?

My gran used to toast butteries on an open hearth. She lived in flats up in Kittybrewster and my granddad worked for the railway.

She would stick them in front of the fire and then the peanut butter was spread onto them.

It sounds like something from another time.

My grandparents had a gas cooker but there was also an open hearth – a big open range.

And she got up at five o’clock in the morning to set the fire – a real fire – every morning.

For me, I make mine in a toaster.

Put the toaster on full blast – you don’t want to have to scrape them, but you do want them burning hot. That’s the best thing for the peanut butter because it melts all the way through. It’s absolutely gorgeous.

Do you remember the first time you had them this way?

No, but I can remember it on the breakfast table or as a snack. That taste has always been with me.

