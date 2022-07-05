The Three Little Bakers: The Inverness bakery that is beating baking’s big guns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Three Little Bakers: The Inverness bakery that is beating baking’s big guns

By Andy Morton
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Paddy and Jane Murphy's the Three Little Bakers
Paddy and Jane Murphy's The Three Little Bakers in Inverness has been crowned the Scottish Baker of the Year.

When Paddy Murphy saw who he was up against for Scottish Baker of the Year, he figured he had no chance.

“There was McGhee’s [a Glasgow baker], they’re massive,” Paddy recalls. “And then you’ve got Stephens Bakery – they were the first to do a drive-through in Scotland. The other contender was Fisher & Donaldson, which goes back 14 generations.

“So for us to win… it was a surprise.”

Paddy’s victory at the awards, held in Glasgow last month, was indeed remarkable.

Paddy and Jayne behind their glass counter at the Three Little Bakers Inverness
Paddy and Jayne show off their wares in their premises on Harbour Road, Inverness.

Baking’s big guns often run away with the top prize.

But Paddy’s The Three Little Bakers – with just three outlets in Inverness – won from the competition’s smallest bracket, the craft bakery category.

And if it was a shock decision on the night, among the most surprised were Paddy and his wife and co-owner at The Three Little Bakers, Jane.

“A complete, complete surprise,” Paddy says. And though he laughs off a suggestion he partied the night away like an Oscar winner, he does admit to a share of the spotlight.

“Everybody wants to speak to you, and everybody wants their photographs taken,” he says. “But we managed to get maybe a half an hour, just the four of us [from The Three Little Bakers] together, where we got a quiet table and had a chat.

Paddy and Jane holding up champagne glasses in celebration of winning Scottish Baker of the Year
Paddy and Jane celebrate winning Scottish Baker of the Year in Glasgow last month.

“But it couldn’t last long because we were driving back home to Inverness the next day because I was due to be firing up the rolls.”

How did The Three Little Bakers in Inverness start?

Despite the unglamorous ending, the win was a vindication for Paddy and Jane, who bought The Three Little Bakers from the original owner in 2013. The business had already been on the go since 1996, but comprised just the one shop in Cradlehall.

Paddy, previously a manager for supermarket chain Morrisons in Inverness, brought a mix of baking talent and business acumen to the new venture.

A plaque for the Best Morning Roll in the Highlands, Islands & Grampian awarded to The Three Little Bakers in Inverness
The awards last month were a vindication for Paddy and Jane of their hard work.

“It was stressful,” the 53-year-old Glaswegian remembers of those early days. “But it’s just like jumping on a treadmill – you have to keep going. If you cannae reach the button you just have to keep going!”

Four years ago, Paddy and Jane opened a second site on Harbour Road, and in July last year launched their third bakery, on Tomatin Road.

Paddy says his secret is giving the highest level of service he can to customers.

That, and having the best morning rolls this side of the Forth. The Three Little Bakers lost out only to Bayne’s of Edinburgh in the Baker of the Year morning roll category.

Morning rolls from Three Little Bakers in Inverness

“We’re probably best known for our morning rolls,” says Paddy, who took top spot in the category in 2018. “All the bakers are looking to win that award.”

What else does the The Three Little Bakers offer?

Recently, The Three Little Bakers hooked up with the Inverness Roasting Company to develop their own coffee blend, which is used in all three shops. Paddy has also started selling milkshakes and ice cream.

But the baker maintains that delivering good quality food day after day remains key.

And, as if to prove that winning Scotland’s top accolades has not yet gone to his head, Paddy adds: “As boring as it sounds, being consistent is a good thing in baking.”

