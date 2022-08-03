Midweek Meal: It’s crunch time with this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking for a twist on a family favourite, then try this mac and cheese recipe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones, which has a tasty sage and breadcrumb topping.

“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t adore this – it’s indulgent love on a plate,” write Sophie and Richard in their new book, Love. Food. Family.

If you’ve got a lot of mouths to feed at dinnertime, you can’t go wrong with this hearty mac and cheese.

Mac and cheese with crunchy sage breadcrumb topping

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

150g salted butter

5 garlic cloves, finely sliced

6tbsp plain flour

1½tbsp English mustard powder

1tsp smoked paprika

6 bay leaves

2L semi-skimmed milk

600g dried macaroni

300g cheddar cheese, grated

100g Parmesan cheese, grated

200g panko breadcrumbs

15 sage leaves

150g ball of mozzarella

Olive oil, for drizzling

Salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7. Put the butter and garlic in a large saucepan and melt over a medium heat, then add the flour and stir until incorporated. Add the mustard powder, paprika and bay leaves, reduce the heat and cook, stirring continuously, for five minutes. Gradually pour in the milk, whisking as you go to avoid lumps. Bring the sauce to the boil, then leave it over a low heat to simmer, making sure you stir it often. Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to a rapid boil over a high heat. Add the pasta and cook for six minutes. Remove the bay leaves from the sauce, then drain the pasta and add it to the sauce. Remove from the heat, give it a good stir and add two-thirds of the grated cheeses. Season well with salt and pepper to taste. Tip the mixture into a 30×20cm baking dish, scatter over the breadcrumbs and place the sage leaves on top. Scatter over the remaining grated cheese and tear the mozzarella on top. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and crispy on top.

If you want more tasty recipes, check out our Midweek Meal archive. Or go to The Kitchen Disco website here.

Love. Food. Family: Recipes From The Kitchen Disco by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Food photography by Issy Croker.

More from Midweek Meals…