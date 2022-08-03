Midweek Meal: It’s crunch time with this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek Meal: It’s crunch time with this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor

By Brian Stormont
August 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mac and cheese with crunchy sage breadcrumb topping. Photo credit: Issy Croker/PA.
If you are looking for a twist on a family favourite, then try this mac and cheese recipe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones, which has a tasty sage and breadcrumb topping.

“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t adore this – it’s indulgent love on a plate,” write Sophie and Richard in their new book, Love. Food. Family.

If you’ve got a lot of mouths to feed at dinnertime, you can’t go wrong with this hearty mac and cheese.

Mac and cheese with crunchy sage breadcrumb topping

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

  • 150g salted butter
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely sliced
  • 6tbsp plain flour
  • 1½tbsp English mustard powder
  • 1tsp smoked paprika
  • 6 bay leaves
  • 2L semi-skimmed milk
  • 600g dried macaroni
  • 300g cheddar cheese, grated
  • 100g Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 200g panko breadcrumbs
  • 15 sage leaves
  • 150g ball of mozzarella
  • Olive oil, for drizzling
  • Salt and black pepper
Love. Food. Family: Recipes From The Kitchen Disco. Photo credit: Hamlyn/PA.

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7. Put the butter and garlic in a large saucepan and melt over a medium heat, then add the flour and stir until incorporated. Add the mustard powder, paprika and bay leaves, reduce the heat and cook, stirring continuously, for five minutes.
  2. Gradually pour in the milk, whisking as you go to avoid lumps. Bring the sauce to the boil, then leave it over a low heat to simmer, making sure you stir it often.
  3. Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to a rapid boil over a high heat. Add the pasta and cook for six minutes.
  4. Remove the bay leaves from the sauce, then drain the pasta and add it to the sauce.
  5. Remove from the heat, give it a good stir and add two-thirds of the grated cheeses. Season well with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Tip the mixture into a 30×20cm baking dish, scatter over the breadcrumbs and place the sage leaves on top. Scatter over the remaining grated cheese and tear the mozzarella on top. Drizzle with olive oil.
  7. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and crispy on top.

If you want more tasty recipes, check out our Midweek Meal archive. Or go to The Kitchen Disco website here.

Love. Food. Family: Recipes From The Kitchen Disco by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Food photography by Issy Croker.

