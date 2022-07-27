Midweek meal: Taste the crunch with Jeremy Pang’s Peking mandarin pork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: Taste the crunch with Jeremy Pang’s Peking mandarin pork

By Brian Stormont
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jeremy Pang’s Peking mandarin pork.
Jeremy Pang’s Peking mandarin pork.

If you are looking for a delicious twist on a Chinese classic then have a go at this Peking mandarin pork recipe from chef Jeremy Pang.

“Deep-fried meats don’t have to just be crispy,” says Pang.

“In this dish, the sparing use of cornflour creates a crisped edge around each piece of pork, at the same time allowing it to soak up plenty of the moreish sweet and sour sauce.”

Jeremy Pang’s Peking mandarin pork

(Serves 2)

Jeremy Pang mandarin pork
Jeremy Pang’s Peking mandarin pork.

Ingredients

  • 2 pork chops or shoulder steaks
  • 1/2 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 1 spring onion, cut into 2cm chunks
  • 3 star anise
  • 1 small cinnamon stick
  • Vegetable oil
  • Handful of coriander leaves, to garnish
  • For the marinade:
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp Chinese five spice
  • 1/4 tsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 4 tbsp cornflour

For the sauce:

  • 1/2 tbsp orange marmalade
  • 100ml fresh orange juice
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp plum sauce (or ketchup)
  • 1 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp dark soy sauce
  • 100ml chicken stock

Method

  1. Carefully, using the back of your knife or cleaver, bash the pork chops or steaks to tenderise the meat, then cut into three to four-centimetre pieces and place in a mixing bowl. Massage the marinade ingredients into the pork, taking care to add in the cornflour at the very end and mix well.
  2. Mix the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.
  3. Build your ‘wok clock’ (arrange your prepared ingredients on a plate before you cook, in the order you need them): Start at 12 o’clock with the marinated pork, followed by the ginger, garlic and spring onion, star anise and cinnamon stick, and lastly the sauce bowl.
  4. Deep-fry the pork in vegetable oil in two batches at 180°C for four to five minutes until golden brown. Transfer the pork to a plate lined with kitchen paper.
  5. If you used your wok for deep-frying, carefully pour out the oil into a heatproof bowl to cool and give your wok a quick wipe with kitchen paper. Place the wok back on the hob and bring half a tablespoon of vegetable oil to a high heat until smoking hot.
  6. Add the ginger, garlic and spring onion to the wok and stir-fry for 30-60 seconds before adding the star anise and cinnamon stick. Next add the sauce to the wok and bring to a vigorous boil.
  7. Once bubbling rapidly, add the fried pieces of pork into the sauce and vigorously boil for a further one to two minutes.
  8. Garnish with coriander and serve.

Jeremy Pang’s School Of Wok: Delicious Asian Food In Minutes is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Kris Kirkham. Available now.

More from Midweek Meals…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Too Good To Go Pret a Manger..
Too Good To Go: Should you pay £4 for a Pret a Manger mystery…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Berry Bliss is bringing the novelty of real fruit ice cream from New Zealand to the Western Isles Picture shows; Lucy Duff - Berry Bliss. Leverburgh, Isle of Harris. Supplied by Lucy Duff Date; Unknown
Berry Bliss is bringing the novelty of real fruit ice cream from New Zealand…
0
Sarah Borthwick, owner of Cafe Kombucha, outside her business in June 2021. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'So many small businesses have been struggling': Elgin's Cafe Kombucha to close its doors…
0
The Johnshaven Fish Festival returns next month with delicious seafood to suit all tastes.
Lobster salad and oyster shucking: Get the most out of the Johnshaven Fish Festival…
0
CR0037020 F&D story on Donna Maver, owner of Replenish, launching a second zero waste store and refillery. The new one is based in the Boxes at Chapelton development and is named Replenish at Chapelton. ......requested by Karla Sinclair. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 21-07-2022`
Owner of Stonehaven zero-waste store Replenish opens second shop in Chapelton
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Sweet treats recipes for menu, July 16 Picture shows; Gluten free scones and Pimms cake. Dr Oetker. Supplied by Dr Oetker Date; Unknown
Sweet treats: These gluten-free scones are a staple for any afternoon tea
Peyton Baylous was visiting from America when she tried butteries for the first time.
'I liked them a lot!': Love at first bite for American on Aberdeen rowie…
The Chocolate Place Inverness
Inverness' The Chocolate Place produces up to 2,000 chocolates for local farmers' markets
0
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 16th June '22 CR0036383 The Glencoe Inn and Gathering.
Restaurant review: Picturesque views and pub grub at The Glencoe Inn and Gathering
0
Grant MacNicol at his fish and chip truck at Dornoch Castle. He has had offers to expand the Angry Seagull brand into merchandising.
How water pistols are battling food snatching seagulls at north-east restaurants
1

More from The Press & Journal

A view from the 18th hole on the planned golf course at Coul Links
Coul Links: golf course plans still driving a wedge between rival groups
0
Gordon Sutherland, director of Communities for Coul. Picture Sandy McCook
Coul Links: revived golf course plans go on display to the public in Sutherland
0
Sheep producers call for their work to be recognised
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy during the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin backs fit-again winger Matty Kennedy to be a 'big player'…
0
Live like a laird: This stunning Highland tower house is out of this world.
Live in a real-life fairytale in this Highland castle on the market for £725,000
0
Too Good To Go Pret a Manger..
Too Good To Go: Should you pay £4 for a Pret a Manger mystery…
0