Uninsured motorbike driven by youth seized by Elgin police By Chris Cromar August 3, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 8:27 pm Police confiscated the motorbike last night. Police in Elgin have seized an unregistered motorbike after it was driven by a youth without insurance. The Honda was also carrying a passenger at the time it was stopped by officers last night, and the driver wasn't wearing a helmet. The motorbike that was taken by police. Supplied by Police Scotland It happened at Moray Sports Centre, which is located in the Linkwood Road area of Elgin. The driver has been charged and reported to youth justice.