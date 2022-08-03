Uninsured motorbike driven by youth seized by Elgin police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Elgin have seized an unregistered motorbike after it was driven by a youth without insurance.

The Honda was also carrying a passenger at the time it was stopped by officers last night, and the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

It happened at Moray Sports Centre, which is located in the Linkwood Road area of Elgin.

The driver has been charged and reported to youth justice.