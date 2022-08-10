Too Good To Go: I tried a vegetarian breakfast ‘magic bag’ from Toby Carvery for £2.79

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I have always loved a traditional Scottish fry-up.

Featuring everything from fried eggs, tattie scones, and buttered toast to baked beans and grilled tomatoes and mushrooms, it is arguably the king of all Scottish breakfast dishes.

But, from what I am used to, my plate also contains a variety of meats including bacon, Lorne sausage, haggis, and black pudding.

Something that has crossed my mind several times when heading out for a morning bite to eat is whether or not a full vegetarian Scottish breakfast is a sound option for those adhering to a meat-free diet.

Are there enough components on offer? Would the dish be filling enough? How would the team ensure the breakfast’s flair and flavours are up to scratch?

These are just some of the questions I have asked myself.

Yes, every businesses will vary, but when I recently noticed Toby Carvery dishing out some mystery bags for its vegetarian breakfast, I knew I had to try one out.

Located on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen, it is only a short drive away from my flat.

I arrived within my designated time slot, which is provided on the app alongside your order details, and my magic bag was secured.

What I got my hands on…

Inside the bag were two small tubs and one large container – clearly hiding the main event.

My biggest worry about placing the order was receiving nothing more than veggies.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good vegetable (especially when grilled and as part of a breakfast plate), but I had a few other items in mind that I was desperate to tuck into from the branch.

I opened the smaller tubs first. One contained baked beans, while the other contained plum tomatoes – two fry-up staples.

The beans had a nice sweetness to them, while the tomatoes were incredibly juicy and tasted fresh.

Overall, a great pair of sides that would make ideal sauces with a morning meal.

Now for the larger tub. I couldn’t wait to open it.

After a mere tussle with the container, the contents were on show.

There were:

6x hash browns

2x tattie scones

2x fried eggs

Crispy diced potatoes

Hash browns and tattie scones are among my favourite food items to enjoy – and not only for breakfast.

My boyfriend and I split the dish then dived in.

We both agreed that the yolks of our eggs were a standout part of the dish. Buttery, creamy and smooth, they were evidently fresh.

As for the other items, the hash browns, scones and diced potatoes were all fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Yes, the contents were a little on the bland side – and heavy on the potatoes – but the beans and tomatoes helped with adding a punch of flavour.

General prices of the vegetarian breakfasts:

Toby Carvery offers an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for just £5.49 until 11am daily.

However, for those looking to order a ready-made vegetarian breakfast while dining in, they can instead opt for a:

Vegetarian breakfast – two Quorn sausages, two free range fried eggs, roasted mushrooms, baked beans, hash browns & tomatoes

– two Quorn sausages, two free range fried eggs, roasted mushrooms, baked beans, hash browns & tomatoes Kingsize vegetarian breakfast – three Quorn sausages, three free range fried eggs, roasted mushrooms, baked beans, hash browns & tomatoes

According to the prices on Deliveroo, a Toby Carvery kingsize vegetarian breakfast would set you back £6.99, while a regular vegetarian breakfast costs £5.49.

Was it worth it?

Considering I paid £2.79 for my magic bag, I made a saving of £2.70.

There was certainly a lack of variety. There’s no denying that.

We also found three small shards of crispy bacon in amongst the mix, which is a huge no-no given what the product claims to be (a strictly vegetarian breakfast).

Nevertheless, my boyfriend and I did really enjoy the items.

There’s no guaranteeing what you’ll find in a Too Good To Go bag, but if I were told a Quorn sausage or two would be included next time around, I’d definitely head back for another.

For more Too Good To Go reviews…