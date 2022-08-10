Too Good To Go: I tried a vegetarian breakfast ‘magic bag’ from Toby Carvery for £2.79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: I tried a vegetarian breakfast 'magic bag' from Toby Carvery for £2.79

By Karla Sinclair
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go.
Too Good To Go.

I have always loved a traditional Scottish fry-up.

Featuring everything from fried eggs, tattie scones, and buttered toast to baked beans and grilled tomatoes and mushrooms, it is arguably the king of all Scottish breakfast dishes.

But, from what I am used to, my plate also contains a variety of meats including bacon, Lorne sausage, haggis, and black pudding.

Something that has crossed my mind several times when heading out for a morning bite to eat is whether or not a full vegetarian Scottish breakfast is a sound option for those adhering to a meat-free diet.

Are there enough components on offer? Would the dish be filling enough? How would the team ensure the breakfast’s flair and flavours are up to scratch?

These are just some of the questions I have asked myself.

Yes, every businesses will vary, but when I recently noticed Toby Carvery dishing out some mystery bags for its vegetarian breakfast, I knew I had to try one out.

Located on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen, it is only a short drive away from my flat.

I arrived within my designated time slot, which is provided on the app alongside your order details, and my magic bag was secured.

What I got my hands on…

Inside the bag were two small tubs and one large container – clearly hiding the main event.

My biggest worry about placing the order was receiving nothing more than veggies.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good vegetable (especially when grilled and as part of a breakfast plate), but I had a few other items in mind that I was desperate to tuck into from the branch.

I opened the smaller tubs first. One contained baked beans, while the other contained plum tomatoes – two fry-up staples.

Baked beans and plum tomatoes.

The beans had a nice sweetness to them, while the tomatoes were incredibly juicy and tasted fresh.

Overall, a great pair of sides that would make ideal sauces with a morning meal.

Now for the larger tub. I couldn’t wait to open it.

After a mere tussle with the container, the contents were on show.

There were:

  • 6x hash browns
  • 2x tattie scones
  • 2x fried eggs
  • Crispy diced potatoes
Hash browns, tattie scones and fried eggs all featured inside the large container.

Hash browns and tattie scones are among my favourite food items to enjoy – and not only for breakfast.

My boyfriend and I split the dish then dived in.

We both agreed that the yolks of our eggs were a standout part of the dish. Buttery, creamy and smooth, they were evidently fresh.

As for the other items, the hash browns, scones and diced potatoes were all fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Yes, the contents were a little on the bland side – and heavy on the potatoes – but the beans and tomatoes helped with adding a punch of flavour.

General prices of the vegetarian breakfasts:

Toby Carvery offers an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for just £5.49 until 11am daily.

However, for those looking to order a ready-made vegetarian breakfast while dining in, they can instead opt for a:

  • Vegetarian breakfast – two Quorn sausages, two free range fried eggs, roasted mushrooms, baked beans, hash browns & tomatoes
  • Kingsize vegetarian breakfast – three Quorn sausages, three free range fried eggs, roasted mushrooms, baked beans, hash browns & tomatoes

According to the prices on Deliveroo, a Toby Carvery kingsize vegetarian breakfast would set you back £6.99, while a regular vegetarian breakfast costs £5.49.

The contents of the Toby Carvery Too Good To Go bag.

Was it worth it?

Considering I paid £2.79 for my magic bag, I made a saving of £2.70.

There was certainly a lack of variety. There’s no denying that.

We also found three small shards of crispy bacon in amongst the mix, which is a huge no-no given what the product claims to be (a strictly vegetarian breakfast).

Nevertheless, my boyfriend and I did really enjoy the items.

There’s no guaranteeing what you’ll find in a Too Good To Go bag, but if I were told a Quorn sausage or two would be included next time around, I’d definitely head back for another.

