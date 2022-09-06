Recipe: The delicious lemon tart blondies that will leave you coming back for more

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For these delicious bakes, think of a lemon tart filling elegantly placed on top of a white chocolate blondie instead of pastry.

Sounds brilliant, and it is. This zesty bake is the perfect way to close out your summer baking as we begin to look for more comforting foods.

The combination of lemon and white chocolate is one of my personal favourites, blending seamlessly in the fudgy goodness that is this blondie.

I think there’s something about a traybake that makes for the ultimate baked good. It’s easy to slice, serve, share, transport and eat straight from the tin with a spoon. It comprises a simple white chocolate blondie base topped with a lemon tart filling. The gooeyness of the topping meets the chunks of white chocolate in a truly wonderful way.

If you are heading to an end of summer barbecue you’ll be fondly regarded by those in attendance and I also recommend packing them up and taking them to the beach. I highly recommend taking a container filled with them and some sandwiches, and maybe even a bottle of wine or a flask of coffee for a midweek date night or a Saturday spent on the beach with the family.

For the lemon juice, do feel free to use the bottled variety in place of fresh lemons. For the lemon zest, make sure to buy unwaxed lemons.

The preparation time is around 20 minutes and the bake is 35 minutes.

Lemon tart blondies

Serves 16

Ingredients

For the blondie layer:

2 medium free range eggs

70g granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon extract (optional)

200g white chocolate, melted

110g unsalted butter, melted

200g plain flour

Zest of 1 lemon (unwaxed)

100g white chocolate, roughly chopped

For the lemon tart topping:

40g plain flour

200g granulated sugar

4 medium free range eggs

180ml lemon juice (3-4 lemons)

To decorate:

Dusting of icing sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C fan/200C/400F/gas mark 6 and line an 8 inch baking tin. To make the blondie layer: Start by whisking the eggs on high speed with an electric mixer for 5 minutes, until pale and fluffy. Add the sugar and whisk again. Add in the melted white chocolate, melted butter and lemon extract if using, and whisk until combined. Fold in the flour before folding in the lemon zest and chopped chocolate. Pour into the baking tin and set aside. To make the lemon tart topping: First whisk the flour and sugar together. Then add the eggs and whisk again until combined. Finally, whisk in the lemon juice. The final result will be pretty runny. Pour this over the blondie base. Bake for 35 minutes, until the edges are browning. The middle may wobble just slightly but shouldn’t be overly wobbly. Leave to cool entirely before dusting with icing sugar and slicing (use a very sharp knife for clean slices).

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.