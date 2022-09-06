Recipe: The delicious lemon tart blondies that will leave you coming back for more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Recipe: The delicious lemon tart blondies that will leave you coming back for more

By Florence Stanton
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm

For these delicious bakes, think of a lemon tart filling elegantly placed on top of a white chocolate blondie instead of pastry.

Sounds brilliant, and it is. This zesty bake is the perfect way to close out your summer baking as we begin to look for more comforting foods.

The combination of lemon and white chocolate is one of my personal favourites, blending seamlessly in the fudgy goodness that is this blondie.

I think there’s something about a traybake that makes for the ultimate baked good. It’s easy to slice, serve, share, transport and eat straight from the tin with a spoon. It comprises a simple white chocolate blondie base topped with a lemon tart filling. The gooeyness of the topping meets the chunks of white chocolate in a truly wonderful way.

Florence Stanton is a Scottish baking blogger also known as Tasting Thyme online.

If you are heading to an end of summer barbecue you’ll be fondly regarded by those in attendance and I also recommend packing them up and taking them to the beach. I highly recommend taking a container filled with them and some sandwiches, and maybe even a bottle of wine or a flask of coffee for a midweek date night or a Saturday spent on the beach with the family.

For the lemon juice, do feel free to use the bottled variety in place of fresh lemons. For the lemon zest, make sure to buy unwaxed lemons.

The preparation time is around 20 minutes and the bake is 35 minutes.

Lemon tart blondies

Serves 16

The lemon tart blondies.

Ingredients

For the blondie layer:

  • 2 medium free range eggs
  • 70g granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp lemon extract (optional)
  • 200g white chocolate, melted
  • 110g unsalted butter, melted
  • 200g plain flour
  • Zest of 1 lemon (unwaxed)
  • 100g white chocolate, roughly chopped

For the lemon tart topping:

  • 40g plain flour
  • 200g granulated sugar
  • 4 medium free range eggs
  • 180ml lemon juice (3-4 lemons)

To decorate:

  • Dusting of icing sugar

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan/200C/400F/gas mark 6 and line an 8 inch baking tin.
  2. To make the blondie layer: Start by whisking the eggs on high speed with an electric mixer for 5 minutes, until pale and fluffy. Add the sugar and whisk again.
  3. Add in the melted white chocolate, melted butter and lemon extract if using, and whisk until combined. Fold in the flour before folding in the lemon zest and chopped chocolate. Pour into the baking tin and set aside.
  4. To make the lemon tart topping: First whisk the flour and sugar together. Then add the eggs and whisk again until combined. Finally, whisk in the lemon juice. The final result will be pretty runny. Pour this over the blondie base.
  5. Bake for 35 minutes, until the edges are browning. The middle may wobble just slightly but shouldn’t be overly wobbly. Leave to cool entirely before dusting with icing sugar and slicing (use a very sharp knife for clean slices).

Check out our bank of recipes, or you can get more baking inspiration from Florence’s website or Instagram page.

