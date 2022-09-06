Snapshots of happiness: Inside the Aberdeen Ukrainian school bringing joy to war displaced children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

These could be photographs of any school in Aberdeen, but behind the images of smiling children, laughter and song lies a very different story.

For six moths to the day since many of the children left behind their homes, their schools and even their daddies in a war zone – volunteers welcomed them to the city’s first weekend Ukrainian school.

Offering youngsters an opportunity to socialise and learn in their first language, the school has been launched in Rosemount Community Centre.

‘It’s just wonderful’

Photographer Elena Samusieva, 34, captured the momentous day.

“My family and I left Kyiv on March 1st, in absolute disbelief. I can’t even imagine what some of these children will have seen or heard.

“Many of them have settled in so well here – but the language barrier is still a bit of an issue. Being at the school, speaking in Ukrainian, singing Ukrainian songs and playing together is wonderful.”

And her pictures reflect that. Coinciding with the traditional “back to school” date in Ukraine the children, all aged between four and nine, had guitar lessons as well as art and maths. Other Ukrainian rites of passage were included too.

Tradition passed on

Valeriia Robins, who has lived in the north-east since 2013 and is one of the teaching volunteers, explained.

“We have a tradition in Ukraine that someone leaving school will take the hand of a child starting school. A bell will ring and people will celebrate. There were many tears. Something so ordinary is so special now.”

But while most of the children are now in Aberdeen schools, life is still anything but ordinary.

Some of those pictured are living with host families, some are in social housing but most remain in hotels.

“The standard of care is very good – but it’s not the same as being in your own home, in your own country,” Mrs Robins added.

“We’re really aware that those who made it here to safety have no plans to make Scotland their home long term. So it makes it even more important to teach our children about their home, their culture and their history.”

Poignant reminder

However, what each of the pupils has been through was never far from the fore.

When the teachers handed out biscuits, one child’s experience became all too clear.

“He asked us if the cookie was to be divided between all of the children in his group. He said ‘in the bomb shelter we had shared everything, we just got crumbs each.’

“I’m sure for people here it feels like the war has been going on a while. But its impact will remain with these children for the rest of their lives.”

The first session ran on Sunday from 10.30am – 1pm staffed entirely by Ukrainian teachers – some who were already working here and others who are now employed in other roles since reaching the UK.

The initial intake concentrated on the lower end of school-aged children but the group plan to widen the age range as the weeks go on.

Let kids be kids

Mrs Robins, who previously worked as a teacher in the Lomonosov Russian school in Aberdeen, hopes they can soon support more than 100 children and young people.

“At our last count there are 120 war displaced young people in the Aberdeen area so we would love to have the resources to help all of them.

“Although we get the use of the community centre for free we need to make sure we have all the correct measures in place. We can manage the numbers we have with the teachers we have now. But things like first-aid provision and criminal records checks are essential at every stage. As all of that comes together we will have more and more volunteers, and we will be able to create a place to allow children to be children.

“The first session was beautiful. If people would like to help us we are in desperate need of paper, pens and art supplies – which could be dropped off at the centre and would be gratefully received.”