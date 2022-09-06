Snapshots of happiness: Inside the Aberdeen Ukrainian school bringing joy to war displaced children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Snapshots of happiness: Inside the Aberdeen Ukrainian school bringing joy to war displaced children

By Lindsay Bruce
September 6, 2022, 5:13 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 7:05 pm
Marrying Ukrainian tradition with their new lives in Aberdeen, the children of the city's new Ukrainian weekend school. Photo by Elena Samusieva.
Marrying Ukrainian tradition with their new lives in Aberdeen, the children of the city's new Ukrainian weekend school. Photo by Elena Samusieva.

These could be photographs of any school in Aberdeen, but behind the images of smiling children, laughter and song lies a very different story.

For six moths to the day since many of the children left behind their homes, their schools and even their daddies in a war zone – volunteers welcomed them to the city’s first weekend Ukrainian school.

Offering youngsters an opportunity to socialise and learn in their first language, the school has been launched in Rosemount Community Centre.

‘It’s just wonderful’

Photographer Elena Samusieva, 34, captured the momentous day.

“My family and I left Kyiv on March 1st, in absolute disbelief. I can’t even imagine what some of these children will have seen or heard.

“Many of them have settled in so well here – but the language barrier is still a bit of an issue. Being at the school, speaking in Ukrainian, singing Ukrainian songs and playing together is wonderful.”

Art and maths teacher Lesya Korolyuk with the early years children in her class. (Photo by Elena Samusieva)

And her pictures reflect that. Coinciding with the traditional “back to school” date in Ukraine the children, all aged between four and nine, had guitar lessons as well as art and maths. Other Ukrainian rites of passage were included too.

Tradition passed on

Valeriia Robins, who has lived in the north-east since 2013 and is one of the teaching volunteers, explained.

“We have a tradition in Ukraine that someone leaving school will take the hand of a child starting school. A bell will ring and people will celebrate. There were many tears. Something so ordinary is so special now.”

Commemorating the beginning of one academic career and the end of another, two of the young people at the Ukrainian school. (Photo by Elena Samusieva)

But while most of the children are now in Aberdeen schools, life is still anything but ordinary.

Some of those pictured are living with host families, some are in social housing but most remain in hotels.

Walking in front of their peers in a traditional Ukrainian rite at the beginning of the new school year.
The bell rang to celebrate the dawning of the new academic term.
Children taking part in the procession.
All ready for school, one of Aberdeen's many Ukrainian children.
Teacher Uliana Shtayn and her pupils
Learning guitar with music teacher Serhiy Hutsylyak.
No monsters here, only happy children attending their new school.
Mother and son vocal coaches Natalia Stets and Viktor Soviac.
TV time, as the children watch a production in their native tongue.
Valeriia Robins and her class.
Children are children wherever they are in the world... not always enjoying school work.
Learning with friends at the Ukrainian school in Aberdeen.
Maths teacher Galina Maksymova and her class.
Class photos of a different kind, on the first session of the Ukrainian school.
Lessons in Ukrainian.
A maths session in full swing where the pupils learn the subject according to the traditional ways taught in Ukraine.
Proudly standing by their country's flag, two of the children attending the Ukrainian school.

“The standard of care is very good – but it’s not the same as being in your own home, in your own country,” Mrs Robins added.

“We’re really aware that those who made it here to safety have no plans to make Scotland their home long term. So it makes it even more important to teach our children about their home, their culture and their history.”

Poignant reminder

However, what each of the pupils has been through was never far from the fore.

When the teachers handed out biscuits, one child’s experience became all too clear.

“He asked us if the cookie was to be divided between all of the children in his group. He said ‘in the bomb shelter we had shared everything, we just got crumbs each.’

“I’m sure for people here it feels like the war has been going on a while. But its impact will remain with these children for the rest of their lives.”

A pupil of Aberdeen Ukrainian school captured wearing his traditional Ukrainian clothing.
Wearing traditional Ukrainian clothing, one of the little boys attending the new school.  (Photo by Elena Samusieva)

The first session ran on Sunday from 10.30am – 1pm staffed entirely by Ukrainian teachers – some who were already working here and others who are now employed in other roles since reaching the UK.

The initial intake concentrated on the lower end of school-aged children but the group plan to widen the age range as the weeks go on.

Let kids be kids

Mrs Robins, who previously worked as a teacher in the Lomonosov Russian school in Aberdeen, hopes they can soon support more than 100 children and young people.

“At our last count there are 120 war displaced young people in the Aberdeen area so we would love to have the resources to help all of them.

Aberdeen Ukrainian school shown with pupils learning from teacher Valeriia Robins.
Valeriaa Robins, a volunteer teacher at the Ukrainian school taking place in Rosemount Community Centre. (Photo by Elena Samusieva)

“Although we get the use of the community centre for free we need to make sure we have all the correct measures in place. We can manage the numbers we have with the teachers we have now. But things like first-aid provision and criminal records checks are essential at every stage.  As all of that comes together we will have more and more volunteers, and we will be able to create a place to allow children to be children.

“The first session was beautiful. If people would like to help us we are in desperate need of paper, pens and art supplies – which could be dropped off at the centre and would be gratefully received.”

