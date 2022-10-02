Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that will warm you up this autumn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nothing beats a soothing mug of hot toddy on a winter’s evening, so why not create a luscious cake using this hot toddy recipe.

“That inspired me to take those wonderful flavours of honey, lemon and whisky, and combine them into this beautiful hot toddy bundt cake.” says Coinneach MacLeod, better known as The Hebridean Baker.

A slice of this will definitely get you into the autumn spirit and and with its sweet taste will have you ready for the season of cosy jumpers and crunchy leaves.

Hot toddy bundt cake

Makes 8 slices

Ingredients

For the bundt:

225g (8oz) butter

225g (8oz) caster sugar

4 eggs

225g (8oz) self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp honey

1 lemon, zested

For the icing:

200g (7oz) icing sugar

3 tsps lemon juice

3 tsp whisky

Optional: 1 tsp cold water at a time if needed to create a runnier consistency

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Lightly butter your bundt tin (I use a 20cm/8” silicone bundt tin). Cream together the butter and sugar with a handheld mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one by one, until well combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder, and stir together carefully on a low speed until just combined. Add the honey and lemon zest, and mix well. Place the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for five minutes, then carefully release the cake on to a wire rack. Leave to cool completely. To make the icing, sieve the icing sugar into a bowl and begin to mix in the lemon juice and whisky to make a thick but pourable icing. If it isn’t runny enough to pour on, mix in a teaspoon of water. Pour the icing over the cake, scatter over the lemon zest and serve – an accompanying mug of hot toddy is optional!

Extracted from The Hebridean Baker, My Scottish Island Kitchen by Coinneach MacLeod (Black & White Publishing, £26) All photography by Susie Lowe. Out on October 6.