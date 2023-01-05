6 of the top restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Christmas and Hogmanay firmly in the rear-view mirror, it is time to start thinking about Burns Night.

The celebration of Scotland’s national bard falls on a Wednesday this year, but many restaurants are still running a Burns Night celebration, or pushing it back to the following Friday.

But if you want something a little different to the usual haggis, neeps and tatties, then our list is just for you.

It features some of the best spots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to sample the finest Scottish cuisine (and whisky).

So, here are the Food and Drink team’s top picks that we recommend putting on your radar this Burns Night.

Clunie Dining Room, Braemar

There are few places that look more Scottish than The Fife Arms in Braemar.

The walls are covered in tartan-hued memorabilia, while one of the hotel’s bars features a giant flying stag.

The food leans heavily towards the homeland, too, not least in the Arms’ first-rate Clunie Dining Room, where the typical menu might feature local-sourced delights such as birch-smoked Highland beef fillet or west-coast halibut.

And for Burns Night, the Fife Arms is running a special event on Friday January 28.

In attendance is Scotland’s national poet – or makar – Kathleen Jamie, who will read some of her poems.

Address: Mar Rd, Braemar, Ballater, AB35 5YN

Clachan Grill, Ballater

Ballater, in the heart of Royal Deeside, has lots of Scottish cuisine options. But if you are looking for something different, then the Clachan Grill is a good bet.

The bar is currently host to the former Aberdeen-based Angus & Ale, who relocated to as a pop-up to the Clachan last year.

They have stuck around and continue to serve up delicious burgers that are 100% Aberdeen Angus beef.

And if that’s not Scottish enough for you, then try the 8% Ola Dubh beer from Harviestoun Brewery, which is aged in Highland Park whisky casks.

Address: 5 Bridge Square, Ballater AB35 5QP

The Tippling House, Aberdeen

The owners of this Belmont Street cocktail bar and restaurant have promised a Burns Night event, though details have yet to be confirmed.

But with the Tippling House kitchen’s unique blend of traditional Scottish food fused with Asian flavours you can be sure it will be something different.

And the bar staff will certainly be able to serve you a fantastic Burns Night cocktail, as the venue is a first-rate cocktail bar.

So nestle in to the tartan seats and toast our Rabbie.

Address: 4 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JE

Bev’s Bistro, Aberdeen

There are few meals less vegetarian than a traditional Burns Night supper.

Offal packed into a sheep’s stomach is no one’s idea of plant-based.

But there are fantastic vegan and vegetarian options, especially at Bev’s Bistro on Holborn Street.

Owner Bev Lee has been serving up non-meat Burns Night events for a few years now, and will be again in 2023.

Address: 123 Holburn St, Aberdeen, AB10 6BP

Faffless, Aberdeen

Faffless is a small wine bar/bistro/coffee shop around the back of the top end of Union Street.

It has a great selection of whiskies so is a good destination for anyone looking to celebrate Rabbie Burns in the manner the famously sociable poet was no doubt accustomed to.

The food menu may not be overtly Scottish but the whisky is.

Address: 47 Netherkirkgate, Aberdeen, AB10 1AU

The Captain’s Table, Stonehaven

You don’t have to go to Cullen to eat great Cullen skink.

The Captain’s Table, in Stonehaven’s Ship Inn, does a great version of this Scottish classic, pouring it straight into a hollowed-out chunk of bread.

What’s more, the harbourside restaurant serves up fantastic seafood dishes, showcasing the best the North Sea has to offer.

Address: 5 Shorehead, Stonehaven, AB39 2JY