6 of the top restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

6 of the top restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night

By Andy Morton
January 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 11:51 am
Burns Night doesn't have to be all about haggis, as the people at Angus and Ale will testify. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Burns Night doesn't have to be all about haggis, as the people at Angus and Ale will testify. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

With Christmas and Hogmanay firmly in the rear-view mirror, it is time to start thinking about Burns Night.

The celebration of Scotland’s national bard falls on a Wednesday this year, but many restaurants are still running a Burns Night celebration, or pushing it back to the following Friday.

But if you want something a little different to the usual haggis, neeps and tatties, then our list is just for you.

It features some of the best spots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to sample the finest Scottish cuisine (and whisky).

So, here are the Food and Drink team’s top picks that we recommend putting on your radar this Burns Night.

Clunie Dining Room, Braemar

There are few places that look more Scottish than The Fife Arms in Braemar.

The walls are covered in tartan-hued memorabilia, while one of the hotel’s bars features a giant flying stag.

The food leans heavily towards the homeland, too, not least in the Arms’ first-rate Clunie Dining Room, where the typical menu might feature local-sourced delights such as birch-smoked Highland beef fillet or west-coast halibut.

And for Burns Night, the Fife Arms is running a special event on Friday January 28.

In attendance is Scotland’s national poet – or makar – Kathleen Jamie, who will read some of her poems.

Address: Mar Rd, Braemar, Ballater, AB35 5YN

The Clunie Dining Room will host Scotland’s makar this year. Image: Fife Arms

Clachan Grill, Ballater

Ballater, in the heart of Royal Deeside, has lots of Scottish cuisine options. But if you are looking for something different, then the Clachan Grill is a good bet.

The bar is currently host to the former Aberdeen-based Angus & Ale, who relocated to as a pop-up to the Clachan last year.

They have stuck around and continue to serve up delicious burgers that are 100% Aberdeen Angus beef.

And if that’s not Scottish enough for you, then try the 8% Ola Dubh beer from Harviestoun Brewery, which is aged in Highland Park whisky casks.

Address: 5 Bridge Square, Ballater AB35 5QP

Angus and Ale burgers are 100% Aberdeen Angus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Tippling House, Aberdeen

The owners of this Belmont Street cocktail bar and restaurant have promised a Burns Night event, though details have yet to be confirmed.

But with the Tippling House kitchen’s unique blend of traditional Scottish food fused with Asian flavours you can be sure it will be something different.

And the bar staff will certainly be able to serve you a fantastic Burns Night cocktail, as the venue is a first-rate cocktail bar.

So nestle in to the tartan seats and toast our Rabbie.

Address: 4 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JE

The seats at The Tippling House are tartan-clad. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Bev’s Bistro, Aberdeen

There are few meals less vegetarian than a traditional Burns Night supper.

Offal packed into a sheep’s stomach is no one’s idea of plant-based.

But there are fantastic vegan and vegetarian options, especially at Bev’s Bistro on Holborn Street.

Owner Bev Lee has been serving up non-meat Burns Night events for a few years now, and will be again in 2023.

Address: 123 Holburn St, Aberdeen, AB10 6BP

Vegetarian haggis can be a highlight of Burns Night. Image: Shutterstock.

Faffless, Aberdeen

Faffless is a small wine bar/bistro/coffee shop around the back of the top end of Union Street.

It has a great selection of whiskies so is a good destination for anyone looking to celebrate Rabbie Burns in the manner the famously sociable poet was no doubt accustomed to.

The food menu may not be overtly Scottish but the whisky is.

Address: 47 Netherkirkgate, Aberdeen, AB10 1AU

Faffless has a well-stocked bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Captain’s Table, Stonehaven

You don’t have to go to Cullen to eat great Cullen skink.

The Captain’s Table, in Stonehaven’s Ship Inn, does a great version of this Scottish classic, pouring it straight into a hollowed-out chunk of bread.

What’s more, the harbourside restaurant serves up fantastic seafood dishes, showcasing the best the North Sea has to offer.

Address: 5 Shorehead, Stonehaven, AB39 2JY

The Captain’s Table is in Stonehaven’s harbourside Ship Inn. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Clatterin' Brig Restaurant in Fettercairn. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Owner of the Clatter has 'not thrown in the towel completely' and hopes recent…
Inside The Esslemont in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WIN: Dinner for two at The Esslemont during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20…
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Inverness, UK, 9 September 2019. Breast of chicken marinated in curry spices. Mustard Seed Inverness restaurant review. Credit: Andrew Smith
The top 5 restaurants in Inverness serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night
Bootleggers bar and grill
Restaurant review: Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Hopeman boasts stunning food with views to…
Julia and Karla try out Xoko in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put…
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
Glynn Purnell is coming to Aberdeen to cook at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Glynn Purnell
UK Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell to co-host Brummie Burns Supper at Aberdeen restaurant
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 22.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, cafes and restaurants in Elgin

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The A968 was left seriously damaged by landslides following snow thaw last month. Image: Shetland Council.
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened

Editor's Picks

Most Commented