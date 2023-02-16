The 7 places to visit if you’re after feel-good food and drinks in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Going out for a quick bite to eat doesn’t have to involve over-indulging – as great as it can be.

Sometimes, all you want to do is fill yourself up with a tasty buddha bowl, smoothie, or salad. And these places in Inverness make sure to offer one or several of these in a fun, vibrant, and flavourful way.

So if you fancy nutritious food and drinks in Inverness, then be sure to put these eateries on your radar.

XOKO

XOKO is a bakehouse I will continue to shout about until everyone in the city has tried it for themselves.

Yes, their most popular item is in fact their mouth-watering cinnamon rolls, but the owners have also pulled together a menu that features a selection of nutritious options.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on grilled sourdough and a Vietnamese or Korean pork rice bowl are some of the current options to choose from.

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness, IV1 1HG

Utopia Cafe

Utopia Cafe has everything you would look for in a great cafe – a cosy setting, a vibrant interior, and of course delicious food.

Open from 10am to 4pm Thursday to Monday, the list of nutritious meals to tuck into for breakfast and/or lunch is endless.

The signature seasonal salad and homemade granola bowl with blackberry and coconut yoghurt both have our names on them…

Address: 27 Tomatin Road, Inverness, IV2 4UA

Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop

Not only is the food at Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop said to taste incredible but, going by its social media pages, it looks the part too.

The cafe has proudly served vegetarian and vegan food since its inception in 2012, and customers can choose from a range of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

You have the option to enjoy your food sitting in or take it away.

Address: 1 Crown Avenue, Inverness, IV2 3NF

Salt N Fire

Salt N Fire opened in the Victorian Market in November and has proved increasingly popular among market-goers.

People have spoken incredibly highly of its menu which is split into six sections – Pots of Joy, Soulful Bowls, You’re a Handful, That’s a Wrap, Locked N Loaded, and Wontons.

Dish prices range from £3 to £12 and can be enjoyed in the food hall’s seating area or outwith the premises.

Address: Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1AN

JuicyNess Smoothie Bar

If a nutritious drink is what you’re after, then JuicyNess Smoothie Bar has got you covered. In fact, there are so many on offer that you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Not only is the business’ signature juice cleanses available to purchase, but customers can also pick up made-to-order takeaway juices, smoothies pressed from whole ingredients, snacks, locally-roasted fresh coffee, and plant-based meal packs.

Sounds amazing, right?

Address: Unit 5/6 Fairways Retail Park, Inverness, IV2 5HF

Blend

Meat lovers and vegetarians can get their hands on delicious soups, smoothies, bagels, and filled rolls at Blend.

Cafe owner Gemma Taylor goes the extra mile to ensure everyone is catered to when it comes to the menu. She even has some items that are hard to come by in the area – such as bubble tea.

Address: 9 Drummond Street, Inverness, IV1 1QD

Garnish on Greig Street

Garnish on Greig Street is a healthy sandwich bar serving homemade breakfasts, daily specials, soups, and more.

There are as many as 11 salad boxes available to choose from and 14 different fillings for a baked potato.

And depending on your location, you can have the goods delivered straight to your door or place an order for collection via the business’ website.

Address: 8 Greig Street, Inverness, IV3 5PT