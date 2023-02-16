The 7 places to visit if you’re after feel-good food and drinks in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 7 places to visit if you’re after feel-good food and drinks in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
A selection of JuicyNess smoothie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A selection of JuicyNess smoothie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Going out for a quick bite to eat doesn’t have to involve over-indulging – as great as it can be.

Sometimes, all you want to do is fill yourself up with a tasty buddha bowl, smoothie, or salad. And these places in Inverness make sure to offer one or several of these in a fun, vibrant, and flavourful way.

So if you fancy nutritious food and drinks in Inverness, then be sure to put these eateries on your radar.

XOKO

XOKO is a bakehouse I will continue to shout about until everyone in the city has tried it for themselves.

Yes, their most popular item is in fact their mouth-watering cinnamon rolls, but the owners have also pulled together a menu that features a selection of nutritious options.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on grilled sourdough and a Vietnamese or Korean pork rice bowl are some of the current options to choose from.

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness, IV1 1HG

Bread is made fresh at XOKO. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Utopia Cafe

Utopia Cafe has everything you would look for in a great cafe – a cosy setting, a vibrant interior, and of course delicious food.

Open from 10am to 4pm Thursday to Monday, the list of nutritious meals to tuck into for breakfast and/or lunch is endless.

The signature seasonal salad and homemade granola bowl with blackberry and coconut yoghurt both have our names on them…

Address: 27 Tomatin Road, Inverness, IV2 4UA

Utopia Cafe’s Turkish eggs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop

Not only is the food at Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop said to taste incredible but, going by its social media pages, it looks the part too.

The cafe has proudly served vegetarian and vegan food since its inception in 2012, and customers can choose from a range of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

You have the option to enjoy your food sitting in or take it away.

Address: 1 Crown Avenue, Inverness, IV2 3NF

Salt N Fire

Salt N Fire opened in the Victorian Market in November and has proved increasingly popular among market-goers.

People have spoken incredibly highly of its menu which is split into six sections – Pots of Joy, Soulful Bowls, You’re a Handful, That’s a Wrap, Locked N Loaded, and Wontons.

Dish prices range from £3 to £12 and can be enjoyed in the food hall’s seating area or outwith the premises.

Address: Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1AN

A poke bowl from Salt N Fire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

JuicyNess Smoothie Bar

If a nutritious drink is what you’re after, then JuicyNess Smoothie Bar has got you covered. In fact, there are so many on offer that you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Not only is the business’ signature juice cleanses available to purchase, but customers can also pick up made-to-order takeaway juices, smoothies pressed from whole ingredients, snacks, locally-roasted fresh coffee, and plant-based meal packs.

Sounds amazing, right?

Address: Unit 5/6 Fairways Retail Park, Inverness, IV2 5HF

After tasty and healthy drinks in Inverness? Consider JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Blend

Meat lovers and vegetarians can get their hands on delicious soups, smoothies, bagels, and filled rolls at Blend.

Cafe owner Gemma Taylor goes the extra mile to ensure everyone is catered to when it comes to the menu. She even has some items that are hard to come by in the area – such as bubble tea.

Address: 9 Drummond Street, Inverness, IV1 1QD

Gemma Taylor of Blend serves nutritious food and drinks in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Garnish on Greig Street

Garnish on Greig Street is a healthy sandwich bar serving homemade breakfasts, daily specials, soups, and more.

There are as many as 11 salad boxes available to choose from and 14 different fillings for a baked potato.

And depending on your location, you can have the goods delivered straight to your door or place an order for collection via the business’ website.

Address: 8 Greig Street, Inverness, IV3 5PT

