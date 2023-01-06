Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put one to the test – along with 3 other dishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put one to the test – along with 3 other dishes

By Karla Sinclair
January 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 7:09 pm

The opportunity to watch the food you’re away to tuck into be made right in front of your eyes is few and far between in the Highlands.

Some of my best dining experiences have involved chefs cooking my meal just feet away, if not less – whether it has involved them searing a steak or preparing freshly-made sushi.

XOKO in Inverness offers a similar experience. By that, I mean the talented bakery team operates in an open-plan kitchen, so there’s nothing to hide.

Inside XOKO in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

I shared news of the bakehouse and coffee bar sprouting onto the Inverness food and drink scene in August 2021, just weeks after it opened its doors in July.

Before Julia and I recently paid it a visit, I had wanted to stop by ever since.

XOKO: What is it and what’s on offer?

XOKO – pronounced shaw-ko – is located on Bridge Street, and is run by co-owners Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua.

The bakehouse and coffee bar offers expertly crafted artisan sourdoughs, pastries, cakes, chocolates, and sandwiches, and is vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free friendly.

Menu items include:

  • Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on grilled sourdough.
  • A grilled bacon and cheese croissant.
  • A hummus and halloumi open sandwich with rum raisins and carrot and beetroot salad.
From left: Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

There are also weekly specials on offer that are sure to suit all tastes.

Everything is made from scratch in the open-plan bakery, so customers can see the work that goes into every bake and menu item.

XOKO is open from 7am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday.

The order:

Verdict: Korean rice bowl

We simultaneously spotted the words ‘Korean rice bowl’ on XOKO’s menu and it piqued our interest. Would the ingredients be equally as flavourful as they are fresh? The short answer is yes.

The kaleidoscope of seasoned sautéed vegetables boasted a delightful combination of textures including crunchy and tender, which complemented the sticky rice perfectly.

Even the sprinkling of sesame seeds elevated the dish, adding a nice sweet and nutty flavour.

The Korean rice bowl we tried from XOKO in Inverness. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

The pair of us agreed we would order this dish again in a heartbeat. It was refreshing, light, and tasty.

Presentation

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Taste

Julia: 5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Grilled three cheese sourdough sandwich

It can be challenging to make a sandwich or toasted sandwich look appealing. After all, there are few ingredients and the star of the show is the bread – being that it’s holding everything together.

Well, I applaud the team at XOKO. This was hands down the best sandwich I have ever eaten.

Comprising three different kinds of cheese with spinach and bacon jam sandwiched between a crispy and slightly tangy sourdough bread, it had been grilled to perfection.

Grilled three cheese sourdough sandwich. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

The bacon jam pulled everything together. It was both sweet and salty and with a mouth-watering caramelised flavour.

Other sauce options included peri peri and tomato chutney, but Julia and I would highly recommend the bacon jam.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Verdict: Strawberry snowball

Now onto the sweet treats, starting out with our strawberry snowball. It consisted of a soft, sweet coconut roll topped with a sticky strawberry and coconut glaze and almonds.

This is another prime example of how the team at XOKO in Inverness knows how to nail their flavours. Every component worked well with each other.

The glaze had a similar consistency to that of smooth jam, just a tad sweeter. And the almonds provided a lovely bite to each mouthful.

Strawberry snowball. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Cinnamon roll

According to the owners of XOKO, the bakehouse’s cinnamon roll is their most popular menu item. This set our expectations high.

Everything about the bake was perfection, from its appearance to its taste and texture.

You could almost see yourself in the reflection of its sheer sugary glaze. And the roll itself was a hefty size.

Cinnamon roll. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

The interior was fluffy, soft, and delicious, featuring a strong (but not overpowering) cinnamon brown sugar filling. They certainly weren’t stingy with the filling either, which we were overjoyed about.

The treat was a tad messy, but with a glaze like that in its quantity, it was to be expected – this is by no means a complaint, I adored this bake.

Presentation

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 5/5

Taste

Julia: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

The cinnamon roll came out on top at XOKO in Inverness, racking up a score of 19.5/20.

