Inverness opening puts cherry on top for Shakes ‘n’ Cakes as dessert empire expands

Aberdeenshire’s biggest dessert parlour chain Shake ‘n’ Cakes has staked its first claim to the Highlands with the launch of an Inverness shop.

The new outlet, in Culduthel in the south of the city, officially opened on Thursday but has been open for three days following a soft launch on Monday.

And co-owner Haroon Ahmed says Inverness has already taken the 60-seater to heart, with customers braving a horrendous downpour on Tuesday to queue out the door.

“We had easily 30 to 35 people in the shop and more people waiting outside,” Haroon explains. “And it was torrential rain. People were actually waiting in the rain outside.”

The shop is the fifth Shakes ‘n’ Cakes store, joining two in Aberdeen and one each in Banchory and Ellon.

Haroon believes the growing chain is Scotland’s biggest, and is keen to keep expanding.

The co-owner is in discussions over possible franchising, which could take Shakes ‘n’ Cakes to a new audience in Glasgow or across the border.

“Franchise is something that we are looking at currently,” he says. “We’re trying to build a franchise, but depends on the interest we get.”

What’s on the menu at Shakes ‘n’ Cakes Inverness?

For now, Inverness can tuck into the Shake ‘n’ Cakes wide selection of sundaes milkshakes, hot cookie dough, waffles, ice cream and other sweet treats.

The new shop will have all the Shakes ‘n’ Cakes favourites.

As in Aberdeenshire, the Inverness branch is open from 11am to 11:30pm, giving customers the chance to tuck in till late in the evening.

Meanwhile, Haroon is confident that once Inverness gives Shakes ‘n’ Cakes a go, people are sure to return.

“Our customers like to come once a week or once every two weeks to treat themselves,” he says. “People aren’t going to order everyday, so we aim to give them a good service and a reason to come back.”

New dessert outlets are popping up all over the north and north-east.

That Pancake Place, which serves up dishes both savory and sweet pancake dishes, opened this week in Banchory.

In July, New Zealander Lucy Duff launched an ice-cream truck on the Isle of Harris selling real fruit ice cream under the name Berry Bliss.

And in Aberdeen, Reddy’s Marvellous Dessert Parlour opened its doors in Rosemount earlier this year.

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes’ Inverness shop is open from 11am to 11:30pm at Unit 1, Culduthel Mains Ave, IV2 6JG.