Sweet treats: Get stuck into this healthier chocolate courgette cake

Biona is encouraging us all to get in the kitchen, get creative, and enjoy indulgent delights, without ditching your healthy outlook.
The family-run organic brand is sharing unique recipes that will help you to whip up a yummy baked treat, with a healthy twist.
Why not get started and try Biona’s chocolate courgette cake?
Chocolate courgette cake
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
150g courgette grated (1 large)
60g Biona Organic Coconut Oil
170g of Biona Organic Agave Syrup
1 tsp Biona Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
1 pinch of salt
150ml of plant-based milk
150g of ground almonds
150g of plain flour
2 tsp of baking powder
¼ tsp of bicarbonate of soda
50g of cocoa powder
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4.
- Grate the courgette and then place in a muslin cloth or tea towel over the sink and squeeze to drain as much liquid from the courgettes as possible.
- Melt the coconut oil and place in a large bowl.
- Add the courgette, agave syrup, vinegar, salt, milk and ground almonds to the same bowl.
- Sift in flour and add baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and cocoa powder.
Mix well, adding a splash more milk if it’s looking too dry.
- Transfer the mixture into a round cake tin lined with greased baking paper.
- Bake in the oven for around 35 minutes until thoroughly cooked.
Once out of the oven, leave to cool on a wire rack before cutting.
Dust liberally with icing sugar and enjoy.