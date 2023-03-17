Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been two years since apprentice confectioner Amber Hurst joined the team at one of the fastest-growing bakery firms in the north-east, The Bread Guy.

And with the 21-year-old on the path to qualifying this summer, she has been reflecting on her time spent in the industry – an interest she is increasingly passionate about.

“I started my first job as a shop assistant at a bakery when I was 15 so I’ve always been around the hospitality industry,” says Amber, who lives in Aberdeen.

“At my previous job, I was able to watch the confectioner make cakes and at times was able to help out, which inspired my interest in being a confectioner.”

And when the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, the youngster decided to put the long, tedious days to good use.

Home baking turned training at The Bread Guy

From then, it was game over. The thought of being a confectioner was all that Amber aspired to be.

She said: “Once lockdown began in 2020 I found a real passion for making cakes. I would bake most days at home for family and friends.

“I would watch videos on the internet to learn new techniques on baking and decorating.”

The Aberdeen confectioner joined the team at The Bread Guy one year later in March 2021. She is based at the Torry branch on Glenbervie Road full-time.

The Bread Guy also has two other branches in Aberdeen on Great Northern Road and Thistle Street, as well as one in Inverurie.

2,400 baked goods made weekly

Amber works alongside the head of confectionary Ali and spends roughly 40 hours a week at the bakery producing sweet treats for customers.

Around 1,800 cakes and 600 doughnuts as well as pancakes make their way out of the kitchen weekly.

Filled cookies, tarts, and muffins are among the other delicious bakes she could be whipping up behind the scenes. And she isn’t afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to creating new flavours or products.

“I mainly get inspiration from social media and then try to take my own spin on what I find,” she says.

“I decided to show Gary (McAllister, co-owner and head baker at The Bread Guy) a drip cake idea two months into my apprenticeship, which he liked and decided to make them available to order for the customer. They are still really popular.”

Amber is also incredibly proud of her involvement in the creation of The Bread Guy’s toffee slice, which picked up an accolade at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards in 2022.

‘Practice makes perfect’

The Aberdeen confectioner has set big goals for the future and is encouraging people with an interest in baking to look out for apprenticeship opportunities.

“Practice makes perfect,” she went on to say.

“Have patience and take time to make whatever you are creating. If you have the opportunity to get an apprenticeship in confectionery, definitely take it!

“I’m proud of how far I’ve come in nearly two years of being an apprentice at The Bread Guy. I hope to be a well-known confectioner around Scotland for my bakes one day.”