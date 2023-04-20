Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women’s latest centurion Bayley Hutchison

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bayley Hutchison had a night to remember against Dundee United as she netted her 90th goal in her 100th Aberdeen Women appearance.

The 19-year-old scored a brace in Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over the Terrors, which moved the Dons up to ninth and eight points clear of the SWPL 1 relegation zone.

Hutchison is Aberdeen Women’s third centurion – following skipper Loren Campbell and midfielder Eilidh Shore – since the team amalgamated with AFC in 2019.

The forward’s 90-goal return, with 24 of those coming in SWPL 1 over the last two seasons, is an incredible record, but the forward remained humble as she reflected on her latest achievement.

Hutchison said: “I didn’t think I’d scored that much, but when you’ve got a team like this behind you, you can’t not (score).

“You see some of the balls Eilidh Shore plays through – she sets them up on a plate.

“I wasn’t really thinking too much during the game about it being my 100th game and the goals, getting the three points was massive for us.

“We’re eight points clear of Hamilton now which is amazing for us.

“We just want to keep pushing now – we’re looking forward to playing Motherwell and Spartans to see how much we can push on, and get more points on the board.”

‘Surreal’ to play 100 times for the Dons

Over her 100 Aberdeen appearances, Hutchison has tasted success with consecutive title wins and promotions, while also being shortlisted for individual accolades such as last year’s inaugural PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

She said: “I’m not even 20 yet, so it’s a bit surreal to make my 100th appearance.

“To get 100 games for this club is class. It’s a top club – you see Gav (Levey) coming in to work with us and it just shows how good the coaches here are.

“Gav, Claire (Garrett) and Matthew (Mackie) all do so much behind the scenes for us.

“To play for this club – the club that I support – it’s great.”