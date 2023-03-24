Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Easter is only a few weeks away and if you are planning on marking it with family, this recipe from Primula could prove useful.

Whether you’re cooking for friends or family, this recipe for low-cost roasted vegetable veggie lasagne is so good you’ll want second helpings!

Primula Cheese and Chives is the ideal topping on this glorious dish – you’ll never need another veggie lasagne recipe again.

Roast vegetables veggie lasagne

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

For the roasted vegetables:

1 peeled and diced sweet potato,

3 carrots, peeled and diced

3 parsnips, peeled and diced

4 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 onion, diced

For the tomato sauce:

1 tbsp olive oil,

1 onion finely chopped,

1 garlic clove,

2 tbsp tomato puree,

200ml vegetable stock

3 x 400g chopped tomatoes

A handful of torn basil leaves

For the white sauce and completion:

2 tubes Primula Cheese and Chive

40ml milk

300g lasagne sheets

Method

Preheat oven 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Place the peeled and diced vegetables on a roasting tray, add olive oil, onion, garlic, and season to taste. Mix well, then roast on the middle shelf for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened. Turn up the heat slightly and add the tomato puree. Cook for a minute, pour in vegetable stock, then cook for approximately five minutes until all the juices have soaked up. Pour over the chopped tomatoes and add the torn basil. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes. Blend in a food processor once cooked through. Once the vegetables are cooked, remove them from the oven and mix them with the tomato sauce. For the white sauce topping, gently warm up a pan of milk on a medium heat. Add two tubes of Primula Cheese and Chive until the sauce is creamy. Add more milk, so the sauce is easy to pour and spread over the lasagne. Pour over a third of the vegetables mix into a large casserole dish. Lay 2-3 lasagne sheets on top of the mixture, then repeat once more so you have three layers of pasta. Spread the white sauce over the top and make sure the whole surface is covered. Cover the casserole dish with tin foil and bake on a mid to low shelf for 30 minutes. Remove the tin foil and bake for a further 15 minutes until the cheese is golden brown. Serve with fresh salad.