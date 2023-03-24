St Duthus wary of response from North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Duthus wary of response from North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness

By Andy Skinner
St Duthus winners, from left: assistant manager Justin Rogers, coach Robbie Ross, boss Alan Geegan and physio Ian Christie.
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan is wary of a wounded animal when his side host North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness on Saturday.

Loch Ness go into the match on the back of successive defeats to Golspie Sutherland in the league and North of Scotland Cup.

Although Shane Carling’s men have an 11-point lead, the title race is in the hands of second-placed Invergordon who have four games in hand.

Invergordon left it late to remain in charge of their own fate, with Andrew Miller’s 96th minute goal required to triumph 2-1 over Clachnacuddin reserves on Wednesday.

Geegan expects a determined response from Saturday’s opponents.

He said: “They have had a couple of slip ups in the last couple of weeks, but they will obviously be desperate to get back on track.

“Some might think it’s a good time to get them, when maybe they are an injured animal, but sometimes that can be the worst time to face them.

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.

“We know the quality they have throughout their squad, so we will need to be at our best to get something out of the game.

“It’s going to be a big ask, but it’s not one we will be lying down to. We will be giving it our all to win the match.”

Saints looking to lay down marker for next term

St Duthus are realistically out of the title race, with five matches remaining.

Geegan says the Tain outfit are eager to put down a marker for next term by ending this season in style.

He added: “At Christmas time I thought we were in a good position to mount a challenge. The defeat to Invergordon set us back, and then the one against Clach was the final nail in the coffin.

“We have been missing a lot of experience and quality, with Ben Bruce, Daniel Christie and Stefan McRitchie missing most of the season, while we obviously lost Ross Tokely and Jake Lockett.

Ross Tokely left St Duthus earlier this season to join Nairn County. Image: Jasper Image.

“The younger players have stepped up and the core of the boys have their best ahead of them.

“It’s all about progressing for next season now.

“We know we can’t realistically do anything now, so our aim is to finish as high as possible.

“I have stressed to the boys that I want to win every game we’ve got left – that includes this week.

“No football match is meaningless for me. After this game, we’ve got Invergordon, Fort William and Halkirk United.

“These are the games we need to win to send a message to the league that we are going to be pushing as hard as we can next year to challenge.”

Second-placed Invergordon aiming to keep up pressure

Invergordon will aim to keep their fate in their own hands when they host Inverness Athletic, with third-placed Fort William making the trip to Orkney.

Golspie will aim to build on their fine recent form when they make the trip to bottom side Bonar Bridge.

Nairn County reserves host Clachnacuddin reserves, while Alness United welcome Thurso to Dalmore Park.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented