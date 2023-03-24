St Duthus wary of response from North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Duthus manager Alan Geegan is wary of a wounded animal when his side host North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness on Saturday.

Loch Ness go into the match on the back of successive defeats to Golspie Sutherland in the league and North of Scotland Cup.

Although Shane Carling’s men have an 11-point lead, the title race is in the hands of second-placed Invergordon who have four games in hand.

Invergordon left it late to remain in charge of their own fate, with Andrew Miller’s 96th minute goal required to triumph 2-1 over Clachnacuddin reserves on Wednesday.

Geegan expects a determined response from Saturday’s opponents.

He said: “They have had a couple of slip ups in the last couple of weeks, but they will obviously be desperate to get back on track.

“Some might think it’s a good time to get them, when maybe they are an injured animal, but sometimes that can be the worst time to face them.

“We know the quality they have throughout their squad, so we will need to be at our best to get something out of the game.

“It’s going to be a big ask, but it’s not one we will be lying down to. We will be giving it our all to win the match.”

Saints looking to lay down marker for next term

St Duthus are realistically out of the title race, with five matches remaining.

Geegan says the Tain outfit are eager to put down a marker for next term by ending this season in style.

He added: “At Christmas time I thought we were in a good position to mount a challenge. The defeat to Invergordon set us back, and then the one against Clach was the final nail in the coffin.

“We have been missing a lot of experience and quality, with Ben Bruce, Daniel Christie and Stefan McRitchie missing most of the season, while we obviously lost Ross Tokely and Jake Lockett.

“The younger players have stepped up and the core of the boys have their best ahead of them.

“It’s all about progressing for next season now.

“We know we can’t realistically do anything now, so our aim is to finish as high as possible.

“I have stressed to the boys that I want to win every game we’ve got left – that includes this week.

“No football match is meaningless for me. After this game, we’ve got Invergordon, Fort William and Halkirk United.

“These are the games we need to win to send a message to the league that we are going to be pushing as hard as we can next year to challenge.”

Second-placed Invergordon aiming to keep up pressure

Invergordon will aim to keep their fate in their own hands when they host Inverness Athletic, with third-placed Fort William making the trip to Orkney.

Golspie will aim to build on their fine recent form when they make the trip to bottom side Bonar Bridge.

Nairn County reserves host Clachnacuddin reserves, while Alness United welcome Thurso to Dalmore Park.