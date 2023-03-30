Who wants breakfast pizza? Glenbervie’s Macphie backs morning slice as next big thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who wants breakfast pizza? Glenbervie’s Macphie backs morning slice as next big thing

Egg and beans or toffee crumble - the possibilities are endless as north-east food firms puts chefs to work on new toppings.

By Andy Morton
Is this a yoke? No, it's the latest food trend - breakfast pizza. Image: Macphie
Is this a yoke? No, it's the latest food trend - breakfast pizza. Image: Macphie

Move over, toast! Aberdenshire food company Macphie is betting on pizza as the next big thing in breakfast.

Glenbervie-based Macphie, which makes ingredients for leading food brands, has cooked up a range of pizza toppings more suited to the breakfast bar than the dining table.

Looking for a cereal substitute? Have a toffee apple crumble pizza. And if you crave a fry up, try some eggs and beans with your deep-dish.

There’s even a Hollandaise sauce for a classy eggs benedict-style blow-out.

Macphie’s marketing and insights manager, Kirsty Matthews, said the new toppings developed by the north-east company push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Would you eat an egg and beans pizza? Image: Macphie

“More and more unique and wonderful pizza options are popping up on restaurant menus,” she explained.

“The latest breakfast pizza trend has seen the concept we dreamed of as kids being brought to life, inspiring our chefs to let their imaginations run wild, creating some delicious and unique recipes to add to morning menus.”

Can breakfast pizzas catch on? We ask Aberdeen’s Fireaway Pizza

The concept drew lukewarm backing from one Aberdeen pizza expert.

Vijay Varma opened Fireaway pizza in Mastrick last year and serves up hot slices with all kinds of toppings.

Asked if eggs and beans would be a hit with his customers, he said: “Maybe, you never know.

“People can be pretty crazy and they like trying everything.”

Vijay Varma at Fireaway Pizza in Mastrick. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Vijay pointed to social media videos of chefs putting omelette on pizza as an example of breakfast trends in takeaway.

But he said eggs are not about to knock traditional toppings such as pepperoni off the top of the pizza popularity charts.

“Definitely not,” Vijay said.

“Meathead and pepperoni are our two most popular pizzas. And they are really popular.”

Pizza on the rise since pandemic

According to Macphie, pizza is enjoying a moment, with sales increasing “significantly” despite the pandemic.

But breakfast pizza is the coming trend, the company maintained. Currently featuring on just 3% of restaurant menus, that number is expected to jump to 15% in the next four years.

But why stop at breakfast? Macphie said all kinds of food can furnish pizzas.

“The opportunities are endless,” said insights manager Kirsty. “Think fish and chips, nachos and sour cream, vegan macaroni cheese or a Sunday roast on top of a pizza.”

