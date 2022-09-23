We tested the new Fireaway Pizza and its revolving oven in Aberdeen, but what did we make of it?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen has a new pizza place. Fireaway Pizza opened in Mastrick this week. And judging from the crowds when we visited on launch day, it is already a hit with locals.

But how good is the pizza, and does the takeaway and delivery shop come through on its promise to bring authentic Italian-style pizza to the people of Aberdeen?

To find out, Karla and I from the P&J Food and Drink Team visited the venue on Greenfern Road for the latest in our Taste Test series, which runs the rule over the region’s newest restaurants.

Our attention had already been grabbed by Fireaway’s revolving oven, which heats to 350 degrees and cooks pizzas in 180 seconds.

In fact, the oven gives out such a heat that during our visit P&J photographer Paul almost got cooked when moving in for a close-up.

Also on our radar, was Fireaway’s dessert pizza. How will it taste?

The pizza parlour is part of a UK-wide chain with other franchises in London and Glasgow among other cities.

But is it a good bet for your next takeaway? Check out our video above to see what we thought, and look at our review below.

The order:

Verdict: Crispy chicken strips

The chicken strippers at Fireaway come with a choice of sauces.

I plumped for Heat Extreme just to annoy Karla, who is not the biggest fan of hot sauce. She emerged unscathed, however, which suggests the heat is not that extreme.

But the chicken was well cooked and very tasty. An enjoyable start to the meal.

Presentation

Karla: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Taste

Karla: 3.5/5

Andy: 4/5

Verdict: King pepperoni pizza

If you’re just having one pizza, it has to be pepperoni, right?

And cooked in Fireaway’s special oven, this proved to be a big hit with both of us.

I half expected it to be crispier because of the fast cooking time, but it was a delicious example of the Italian art.

Presentation

Karla: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Taste

Karla: 4.5/5

Andy: 4/5

Verdict: Milkshakes

Milkshakes! Yes, please.

I have a sweet tooth, so milkshakes fill me with joy. My bubblegum shake didn’t really taste like bubblegum but it was still delicious.

Karla enjoyed her custard cream flavour.

Presentation

Karla: 2/5

Andy: 3/5

Taste

Karla: 4/5

Andy: 4.5/5

Verdict: Nutella pizza with strawberries, banana and marshmallows

The dessert pizza was a bit too dry for both of our liking but looked absolutely incredible.

When it was delivered to us at our window seats, passersby did a double-take. And the fruit was fresh and sweet.

Would work great at a kid’s party.

Presentation:

Karla: 4.5/5

Andy: 4/5

Taste:

Karla: 3/5

Andy: 2.5/5

The most important job of a pizza parlour is to make great pizza, and Fireaway did not disappoint. A great addition to Aberdeen’s takeaway scene, and set to continue to delight the people of Mastrick.

Fireaway Pizza is on the Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo platforms. It can also be ordered from the Fireaway website. The Fireaway Pizza outlet in Mastrick is open 11am to 11pm.

