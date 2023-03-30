Strong demand for countryside homes across Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It may have been a bitterly cold winter across Aberdeenshire but one thing remained piping hot: the property market.

The team at Galbraith, an estate agent based in Aberdeen, say that demand for rural properties, especially in Braemar, Ballater and Donside, has been high.

Although typically a quiet time for the property market, the firm’s residential team handled a high volume of viewing over winter and witnessed strong offers from active buyers over the past quarter.

Hannah Christiansen, the head of residential sales for Galbraith in Aberdeen, says the majority of buyers are from out with the area.

“Countryside properties in good condition and offering a lifestyle choice remain in high demand,” says Hannah.

“The majority of buyers currently on our portfolio, who have sold and are in a position to move quickly, are from out with the area from the rest of Scotland, as well as English buyers and many moving back from overseas.

“All appreciate the value for money the area has to offer combined with the untouched beautiful countryside and the lower populated rural lifestyle available.”

Bucking the trend

Three of the properties launched in December by Galbraith Aberdeen, secured good offers within a matter of weeks, all at competitive levels.

This positive activity has continued on the properties launched since the start of 2023.

“Uncertainties resulting from the cost of living situation has certainly been witnessed in the Aberdeenshire property market from a seller’s point of view,” says Hannah.

“Sellers have become far more cautious and reluctant to put their property on the market over the recent winter months than in previous years.

“However, buyers are extremely active, and those properties being sold are achieving strong offers and, in some cases, a closing date.”

Plush properties

One of the properties which attracted a great deal of interest was Meadowbrae in Dess, Aboyne.

The contemporary five bedroom detached family home in idyllic Royal Deeside, with around three acres of land including a paddock and modern outbuilding, successfully sold at a closing date after various offers were received.

“Unpredictable activity witnessed during the years of the global pandemic has now settled to a norm and we would encourage anyone considering selling to take advantage of the favourable market conditions as we head into the busier spring period,” says Hannah.

Another property attracting interest is Waterton House which is currently on the market in Ellon for offers over £700,000.

Dating back to around 1850, the Gothic Tudor style detached country home stands proud in a wraparound garden with grounds stretching to approx. 1.5 acres.

With four reception rooms and five bedrooms, the accommodation on offer is vast and retains many original features whilst incorporating stylish interiors.

There is a productive orchard and a large timber log cabin offering a versatile outdoor cooking and seating area.

For more information about the properties on offer with Galbraith, check out their website galbraithgroup.com.