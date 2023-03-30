Strong demand for countryside homes across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strong demand for countryside homes across Aberdeenshire

Braemar, Ballater and Donside are attracting a great deal of interest among buyers.

By Rosemary Lowne
Countryside homes across Aberdeenshire are sought after according to the local estate agents at Galbraith in Aberdeen.
Countryside homes across Aberdeenshire are sought after according to the local estate agents at Galbraith in Aberdeen.

It may have been a bitterly cold winter across Aberdeenshire but one thing remained piping hot: the property market.

The team at Galbraith, an estate agent based in Aberdeen, say that demand for rural properties, especially in Braemar, Ballater and Donside, has been high.

Although typically a quiet time for the property market, the firm’s residential team handled a high volume of viewing over winter and witnessed strong offers from active buyers over the past quarter.

Hannah Christiansen, the head of residential sales for Galbraith in Aberdeen, says the majority of buyers are from out with the area.

“Countryside properties in good condition and offering a lifestyle choice remain in high demand,” says Hannah.

“The majority of buyers currently on our portfolio, who have sold and are in a position to move quickly, are from out with the area from the rest of Scotland, as well as English buyers and many moving back from overseas.

“All appreciate the value for money the area has to offer combined with the untouched beautiful countryside and the lower populated rural lifestyle available.”

Buyers are attracted to countryside homes across Aberdeenshire says Hannah Christiansen, the head of residential sales for Galbraith in Aberdeen.

Bucking the trend

Three of the properties launched in December by Galbraith Aberdeen, secured good offers within a matter of weeks, all at competitive levels.

This positive activity has continued on the properties launched since the start of 2023.

“Uncertainties resulting from the cost of living situation has certainly been witnessed in the Aberdeenshire property market from a seller’s point of view,” says Hannah.

“Sellers have become far more cautious and reluctant to put their property on the market over the recent winter months than in previous years.

“However, buyers are extremely active, and those properties being sold are achieving strong offers and, in some cases, a closing date.”

Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter is currently on the market for offers over £1,200,000. Photo supplied by Galbraith.

Plush properties

One of the properties which attracted a great deal of interest was Meadowbrae in Dess, Aboyne.

The contemporary five bedroom detached family home in idyllic Royal Deeside, with around three acres of land including a paddock and modern outbuilding, successfully sold at a closing date after various offers were received.

“Unpredictable activity witnessed during the years of the global pandemic has now settled to a norm and we would encourage anyone considering selling to take advantage of the favourable market conditions as we head into the busier spring period,” says Hannah.

Another property attracting interest is Waterton House which is currently on the market in Ellon for offers over £700,000.

The grass is greener as the property market shows.

Dating back to around 1850, the Gothic Tudor style detached country home stands proud in a wraparound garden with grounds stretching to approx. 1.5 acres.

With four reception rooms and five bedrooms, the accommodation on offer is vast and retains many original features whilst incorporating stylish interiors.

There is a productive orchard and a large timber log cabin offering a versatile outdoor cooking and seating area.

For more information about the properties on offer with Galbraith, check out their website galbraithgroup.com.

