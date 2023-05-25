5 restaurants to enjoy the best tapas in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 restaurants to enjoy the best tapas in Aberdeenshire

Karla Sinclair rounds up the top places to visit for tapas in Aberdeenshire.

A selection of dishes from The Rustic Grill in Turriff. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

With summer on the horizon, tapas dishes are sure to prove a popular choice for foodies venturing out for a bite to eat.

And if you’re stumped on where to book for tapas in Aberdeenshire, we’re here to make your life that little bit easier.

Whether you adore meat and fish-based dishes or adhere to a vegan or vegetarian diet, these restaurants offer something to suit all tastes.

Ardennan Restaurant

Ardennan Restaurant has a Tapas Tuesday offer available for customers where they can bag three small plates for £20.

Crispy tempura wild mushrooms, bruschetta, chilli jam glazed halloumi, bao buns and katsu chicken skewers are among the options, so there’s something to suit all tastes.

Address: Old Kemnay Road, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie AB51 3XD

A nachos dish from Ardennan Restaurant. Image: Supplied by Lauren McIntosh

The Stack Restaurant and Bar

Tapas lovers rejoice, for The Stack Restaurant and Bar has an impressive selection of tapas that change on a weekly basis.

Priced from £6.50 to £12, all dietary requirements are catered for.

The truffle macaroni cheese with crispy shallots and Burnside Brewery beer battered cod goujons with tartare sauce both have my name on them…

Address: 14 Dunnyfell Road, Muchalls, Stonehaven AB39 3RP

The ingredients at The Stack Restaurant and Bar are locally sourced. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The Rustic Grill

Tasty and high quality are the first words that spring to mind when I think of The Rustic Grill’s tapas.

Having sampled them on a few occasions in the past, I have always been wowed.

And if you fancy a refreshing tipple to wash your dishes down with, then you’re in luck as the venue has a substantial drinks list that includes sweet, fruity, sour and tropical cocktails.

Address: 13 Balmellie Street, Turriff AB53 4DW

Fancy tapas in Aberdeenshire? Head over to The Rustic Grill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Peartree Bistro

While The Peartree Bistro is known for its mouth-watering seafood boards, I would encourage you to stop by for a tapas afternoon tea – available every Saturday.

Ideal for a get-together with friends and family members, the feast is freshly prepared and served with a bottle of wine between two people. However, this can be substituted for a cocktail or non-alcoholic option.

The tea also comprises your choice of six Spanish-style dishes. Call 01346 512212 to pre-book.

Address: 61 High Street, Fraserburgh AB43 9ET

Cafe83

Tapas evenings are a regular occurrence at Cafe83. However, you’ll have to keep an eye on the business’ Facebook page to keep up-to-date on when they’re taking place.

Expect patatas bravas, crispy Asian pork belly bites and haggis bon bons with wholegrain mayo. And you may even spot a few dessert options too…

Address: 17 Station Road, Kemnay, Inverurie AB51 5RB

Cafe83’s eggs royale. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

