5 restaurants to enjoy the best tapas in Aberdeenshire

With summer on the horizon, tapas dishes are sure to prove a popular choice for foodies venturing out for a bite to eat.

And if you’re stumped on where to book for tapas in Aberdeenshire, we’re here to make your life that little bit easier.

Whether you adore meat and fish-based dishes or adhere to a vegan or vegetarian diet, these restaurants offer something to suit all tastes.

Ardennan Restaurant

Ardennan Restaurant has a Tapas Tuesday offer available for customers where they can bag three small plates for £20.

Crispy tempura wild mushrooms, bruschetta, chilli jam glazed halloumi, bao buns and katsu chicken skewers are among the options, so there’s something to suit all tastes.

Address: Old Kemnay Road, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie AB51 3XD

The Stack Restaurant and Bar

Tapas lovers rejoice, for The Stack Restaurant and Bar has an impressive selection of tapas that change on a weekly basis.

Priced from £6.50 to £12, all dietary requirements are catered for.

The truffle macaroni cheese with crispy shallots and Burnside Brewery beer battered cod goujons with tartare sauce both have my name on them…

Address: 14 Dunnyfell Road, Muchalls, Stonehaven AB39 3RP

The Rustic Grill

Tasty and high quality are the first words that spring to mind when I think of The Rustic Grill’s tapas.

Having sampled them on a few occasions in the past, I have always been wowed.

And if you fancy a refreshing tipple to wash your dishes down with, then you’re in luck as the venue has a substantial drinks list that includes sweet, fruity, sour and tropical cocktails.

Address: 13 Balmellie Street, Turriff AB53 4DW

The Peartree Bistro

While The Peartree Bistro is known for its mouth-watering seafood boards, I would encourage you to stop by for a tapas afternoon tea – available every Saturday.

Ideal for a get-together with friends and family members, the feast is freshly prepared and served with a bottle of wine between two people. However, this can be substituted for a cocktail or non-alcoholic option.

The tea also comprises your choice of six Spanish-style dishes. Call 01346 512212 to pre-book.

Address: 61 High Street, Fraserburgh AB43 9ET

Cafe83

Tapas evenings are a regular occurrence at Cafe83. However, you’ll have to keep an eye on the business’ Facebook page to keep up-to-date on when they’re taking place.

Expect patatas bravas, crispy Asian pork belly bites and haggis bon bons with wholegrain mayo. And you may even spot a few dessert options too…

Address: 17 Station Road, Kemnay, Inverurie AB51 5RB