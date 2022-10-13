Restaurant Review: The Drouthy Laird makes the very best of local produce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When I first walked into The Drouthy Laird, I feared I had made a massive mistake.

It was Friday night and the bar was packed with happy revellers, it was a pleasure to see in this post-pandemic era.

But it definitely wasn’t the cosy meal which I had promised my friend, Kristin, and I was starting to panic.

Especially after I had read all about the delicious menu, because this family-run business which can be found on Blackhall Road in Inverurie, had featured in Society earlier this year.

Thankfully a kind member of staff noticed my confused expression and pointed me in the right direction to the restaurant.

Much to my embarrassment, it was very clearly signposted.

I let out a little gasp when I walked through the door, for this was unlike any restaurant I’d ever seen before.

The Drouthy Laird

Not only was it massive, but the ceiling and walls were festooned with row upon row of fairy lights.

There were plenty of couples clearly out for a romantic meal, alongside larger groups, and the staff seemed to be working the room with ease.

Kristin arrived and our waitress for the evening was extremely good-humoured in coming back a grand total of three times before we had stopped talking and were ready to order.

In all fairness, there was also a lot of debate going on regarding starters because the menu was top notch.

The food

A seafood lover, I was mighty tempted by king prawn skewers, marinated in chili and garlic.

I eventually settled on cheese and tarragon stuffed mushrooms with a balsamic drizzle, whilst Kristin opted for a duo of bruschetta.

Our food arrived quickly and oh my, my love affair with mushrooms has begun.

The portobello mushrooms were stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar, which was oozy and ever so slightly crunchy on the surface.

The flavours, complete with the balsamic, were complete heaven, and the fresh side salad brought in some crunch.

It didn’t leave me feeling too full either, but was enough to get my taste buds alert and waiting for more.

Kristin’s bruschetta consisted of crusty bread topped with cherry tomatoes, basil, and red onion and another with wild garlic, mushrooms, and a balsamic glaze.

The bread was delicious and made a nice change from the usual baguette, it was crispy on the outside and still slightly soft on the inside but wasn’t at all soggy.

The tomatoes were very flavoursome and there was just enough basil to complement rather than overpower.

She also found the mushroom topping was nice and garlicky without being too much and it was really good (and tasty) to see a mixture of different mushrooms rather than just white button mushrooms – it gave the dish a different element.

Our plates were cleared quickly and it was onto the main, which was very much a steak affair.

Unusual for me, I opted for a locally sourced Aberdeenshire 8 ounce sirloin steak, whilst Kristin settled on steak and Guinness pie, which was described as the chef’s own recipe.

There really was a little bit of everything though, from Peterhead haddock to a delicious-sounding winter salad with Stornoway black pudding.

I’ve never seen such variety, complete with beautiful local detail.

My steak, which I had requested to be cooked medium to well done, arrived at the table, complete with chips, mushrooms, tomatoes and onion rings.

It was love at first bite and had been cooked exactly to my liking. It was also a generous size, and was clearly an excellent cut from a local butcher.

It wasn’t too tough and melted in the mouth, and the chips were perfectly fluffy.

We had also ordered some halloumi fries, to which Kristin’s response was: “Oh. My. Goodness.”

The reason for her joy, this side dish was “divine” and is now Kristin’s favourite new way to eat halloumi.

She was also pretty chuffed with her steak pie, which was served with a puff pastry top, seasonal vegetables and chips.

The steak in the pie was plentiful and was cooked to perfection, tender and melt in the mouth.

Kristin did however, feel there the Guinness/ale wasn’t all that detectable in the gravy, and the chips, whilst fluffy on the inside, could have been a lot crisper on the outside.

The vegetables were cooked perfectly al dente and they were a nice compliment and contrast to the soft pie filling.

Having already declared her love for halloumi fries, Kristin was also left swooning after trying my onion rings.

Who knew onion rings could inspire such passion?

I do agree with her sentiments, however.

These were proper rings of onion coated in light crispy batter, and cooked so the onions were tender but not too soft.

Did we have room for dessert? Technically not, but that wasn’t going to stop us.

I loved the fact that there was Mackie’s ice cream plus sorbet on the menu, alongside classics such as sticky toffee pudding.

Ever a sucker for a brownie, I went for a triple chocolate brownie served with warm chocolate sauce.

Kristin selected Eton mess having deliberated over the cheese board.

She declared it to be just right the mix of crunchy meringue, soft sweet chantilly cream and mixed berries.

She really appreciated the mix of berries instead of the usual strawberries on their own, although the taste of honey got a bit lost.

As for my brownie?

Just the right side of sickly and utterly indulgent, the warm chocolate sauce finished me off.

Gooey, rich and yes this is part of my death row meal.

The verdict

Overall we had a wonderful evening, and really noticed just how hard the staff worked.

It was particularly impressive given how busy the restaurant was, no doubt because everyone else has discovered the locally sourced and varied menu.

We will definitely be back, not least because we felt we really got value for money.

Information

Address: The Drouthy Laird, Blackhall Road, Inverurie, AB51 3QS

T: 01467 670790

W: The Drouthy Laird on Facebook

Price: £75.30 for two soft drinks, a three course meal for two people, and one side dish.