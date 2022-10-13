Restaurant Review: The Drouthy Laird makes the very best of local produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant Review: The Drouthy Laird makes the very best of local produce

By Ellie House
October 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 12:23 pm
You're in for a good feed at The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie.
When I first walked into The Drouthy Laird, I feared I had made a massive mistake.

It was Friday night and the bar was packed with happy revellers, it was a pleasure to see in this post-pandemic era.

But it definitely wasn’t the cosy meal which I had promised my friend, Kristin, and I was starting to panic.

The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie offers a little bit of everything, from live music to cocktails and of course a restaurant.

Especially after I had read all about the delicious menu, because this family-run business which can be found on Blackhall Road in Inverurie, had featured in Society earlier this year.

Thankfully a kind member of staff noticed my confused expression and pointed me in the right direction to the restaurant.

Much to my embarrassment, it was very clearly signposted.

I let out a little gasp when I walked through the door, for this was unlike any restaurant I’d ever seen before.

The Drouthy Laird

Not only was it massive, but the ceiling and walls were festooned with row upon row of fairy lights.

There were plenty of couples clearly out for a romantic meal, alongside larger groups, and the staff seemed to be working the room with ease.

The lighting gives the restaurant at the Drouthy Laird a lovely romantic feel.

Kristin arrived and our waitress for the evening was extremely good-humoured in coming back a grand total of three times before we had stopped talking and were ready to order.

In all fairness, there was also a lot of debate going on regarding starters because the menu was top notch.

The food

A seafood lover, I was mighty tempted by king prawn skewers, marinated in chili and garlic.

I eventually settled on cheese and tarragon stuffed mushrooms with a balsamic drizzle, whilst Kristin opted for a duo of bruschetta.

Our food arrived quickly and oh my, my love affair with mushrooms has begun.

I fell in love with this mushroom dish.

The portobello mushrooms were stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar, which was oozy and ever so slightly crunchy on the surface.

The flavours, complete with the balsamic, were complete heaven, and the fresh side salad brought in some crunch.

It didn’t leave me feeling too full either, but was enough to get my taste buds alert and waiting for more.

Kristin’s bruschetta consisted of crusty bread topped with cherry tomatoes, basil, and red onion and another with wild garlic, mushrooms, and a balsamic glaze.

The bread was delicious and made a nice change from the usual baguette, it was crispy on the outside and still slightly soft on the inside but wasn’t at all soggy.

If you find yourself at The Drouthy Laird, we can recommend the bruschetta.

The tomatoes were very flavoursome and there was just enough basil to complement rather than overpower.

She also found the mushroom topping was nice and garlicky without being too much and it was really good (and tasty) to see a mixture of different mushrooms rather than just white button mushrooms – it gave the dish a different element.

We both adored our starters.

Our plates were cleared quickly and it was onto the main, which was very much a steak affair.

Unusual for me, I opted for a locally sourced Aberdeenshire 8 ounce sirloin steak, whilst Kristin settled on steak and Guinness pie, which was described as the chef’s own recipe.

There really was a little bit of everything though, from Peterhead haddock to a delicious-sounding winter salad with Stornoway black pudding.

I’ve never seen such variety, complete with beautiful local detail.

My steak, which I had requested to be cooked medium to well done, arrived at the table, complete with chips, mushrooms, tomatoes and onion rings.

Sirloin steak done right, complete with all the extras.

It was love at first bite and had been cooked exactly to my liking. It was also a generous size, and was clearly an excellent cut from a local butcher.

It wasn’t too tough and melted in the mouth, and the chips were perfectly fluffy.

We had also ordered some halloumi fries, to which Kristin’s response was: “Oh. My. Goodness.”

The reason for her joy, this side dish was “divine” and is now Kristin’s favourite new way to eat halloumi.

The halloumi fries were deliciously salty on the inside.

She was also pretty chuffed with her steak pie, which was served with a puff pastry top, seasonal vegetables and chips.

The steak in the pie was plentiful and was cooked to perfection, tender and melt in the mouth.

Kristin did however, feel there the Guinness/ale wasn’t all that detectable in the gravy, and the chips, whilst fluffy on the inside,  could have been a lot crisper on the outside.

The vegetables were cooked perfectly al dente and they were a nice compliment and contrast to the soft pie filling.

The seasonal veg was the perfect accompaniment to this steak pie dish.

Having already declared her love for halloumi fries, Kristin was also left swooning after trying my onion rings.

Who knew onion rings could inspire such passion?

I do agree with her sentiments, however.

These were proper rings of onion coated in light crispy batter, and cooked so the onions were tender but not too soft.

Did we have room for dessert? Technically not, but that wasn’t going to stop us.

I loved the fact that there was Mackie’s ice cream plus sorbet on the menu, alongside classics such as sticky toffee pudding.

Ever a sucker for a brownie, I went for a triple chocolate brownie served with warm chocolate sauce.

Anyone for the ultimate chocolate brownie?

Kristin selected Eton mess having deliberated over the cheese board.

She declared it to be just right the mix of crunchy meringue, soft sweet chantilly cream and mixed berries.

She really appreciated the mix of berries instead of the usual strawberries on their own, although the taste of honey got a bit lost.

This was a new take on the Eton Mess, and it went down pretty well.

As for my brownie?

Just the right side of sickly and utterly indulgent, the warm chocolate sauce finished me off.

Gooey, rich and yes this is part of my death row meal.

The verdict

Overall we had a wonderful evening, and really noticed just how hard the staff worked.

It was particularly impressive given how busy the restaurant was, no doubt because everyone else has discovered the locally sourced and varied menu.

We will definitely be back, not least because we felt we really got value for money.

Information

Address: The Drouthy Laird, Blackhall Road, Inverurie, AB51 3QS

T:  01467 670790

W: The Drouthy Laird on Facebook

Price: £75.30 for two soft drinks, a three course meal for two people, and one side dish.

