Restaurant review: Homely Via Roma in Inverurie offers up the tastiest Italian fayre

By Lesley Taylor
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Via Roma
The mozzarella fritti and the tagliatelle pollo saffron at Via Roma in Inverurie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

We just got back from our first holiday abroad in years. We have never visited Portugal before and we really enjoyed the rugged coastlines, the glorious beaches and the sunshine.

But above all we enjoyed the food, a plethora of fresh sea food, enticing tapas and  of course Portuguese wine.  There is something special about sitting outside dining overlooking the sun going down on the beach, a memory that will stay with us for a very long time.

Back in Aberdeen and with the tans fading we went for a catch up with family choosing our usual family favourite, an Italian.

Now everyone loves Italian food  and we had actually eaten Italian on one of our nights abroad so this restaurant was going to have a lot to live up to!

Via Roma

Via Roma situated in the heart of Inverurie certainly did not disappoint. We parked in the small car park behind the restaurant and the entrance through the back wasn’t the most glamourous of entrances but that soon changed.

From the moment we walked in the young staff warmly welcomed us into the bustling dining room on a Friday evening.

Inside Via Roma in Inverurie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The room with an open well-stocked bar area is very traditional in décor with red walls, red napkins and exposed brick walls. The ceiling is covered in Italian football flags while small Italian flags are draped around the bar – certainly no confusion as the cuisine being served at this establishment.

The food

The menu is pretty extensive and kicks off with pre starters (something new to me!) followed by a selection of cold and hot starters. Delights such as mussels in wine sauce, minestrone soup and baby mozzarella with tomato all sounded appealing.

There were four of us so we plumped for the Bruschetta Pomodoro and Mozzarella Fritti to share.

The Bruschetta Pomodoro. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Both dishes were served in record time and smelt delicious. The toasted Italian bread was topped with some sweet juicy tomatoes and a good sprinkling of basil. A delightful swirl of balsamic vinegar gave the plate a bit of pizzazz.

The large rolls of oozing mozzarella were perfectly crisp on the outside and we dipped them in the well flavoured tomato and garlic sauce.

Our main courses arrived a bit too quick after our starters were cleared, there was certainly no messing around in the Via Roma kitchen.

Pollo alla Toscana. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

I stuck to my usual seafood selection, king prawns with brandy, garlic and parsley wine cream sauce served with tagliatelle pasta. Served in a warm bowl the generous portion of prawns were perched on top of the glossy silky pasta and garnished with a sprig of parsley. All of the subtle  flavours blended together perfectly without being overpowering and the dish was creamy and incredible moreish.

My husband’s choice, Pollo alla Toscana, chicken breast with pineapple, fresh chilli and garlic in white wine tomato sauce had a decent kick of spice while the pineapple gave the dish a slight sweet flavouring.

Mozzarella Fritti. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

If you enjoy pineapple on your pizza then this is the dish for you. My Mum is quite the Italian connoisseur and she plumped for the Tagliatelle pollo Saffron.

The large ribbons of pasta were mixed with a rich creamy sauce but she couldn’t detect any saffron flavours. The dish included her favourite vegetable asparagus and a generous grating of parmesan cheese over the top.

Tagliatelle pollo saffron. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Last but by no means least was the Penne Trattoria for my niece. Spicy sausage, penne pasta and a creamy tomato sauce. She loved the heat coming from the sausage. A simple but tasty dish that was polished off in no time.

Although we all had pasta dishes Via Roma offers plenty other options such as steaks, about ten varieties of pizza and various risottos.

We relaxed enjoying our bottle of Merlot that came in at a very reasonable £20. I spied a few neighbouring tables enjoying some tasty looking cocktails, too. During our stay guests came and went and the young staff coped admirably.

Penne trattoria. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Nothing seemed to be a problem and they managed to squeeze in some last minute diners on a number of occasions, always with a cheery smile.

A dessert menu is always worth a look no matter how full you think you are. Delights such as tiramisu, affogato and a Roma Speciale (Italian vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and Amaretto liqueur) made a quick choice nigh impossible.

The waitress obviously noticed our predicament and  recommended the salted caramel cheesecake – sold!

Another shot of the interior of the restaurant. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

My husband loves a panna cotta so was an easier choice for him. I felt the cheesecake portion was a wee bit small but it was well presented on the white square plate and garnished with some melted chocolate and cocoa powder. The cheesecake was rich, sweet and creamy with delightful chunks of toffee and a thin layer of toffee sauce along the top.

The Panna cotta was served in a large bowl and topped with fruits of the forest.  The classic Italian favourite was rich and silky smooth and was perfect as a light not-too-sweet dessert after our previous two courses.

The verdict

So a great big ‘molte bene’ to Via Roma.

With a shot of lemoncello to wish us on our way we will be sure to return to Inverurie and this fabulous homely restaurant with the tastiest Italian fayre.

Lesley Taylor is a staff restaurant reviewer. She works in the DC Thomson events team and is based in Aberdeen.

Lesley has been reviewing restaurants across the region for more than a decade. 

Information

Address: Via Roma, 55-57 Market Place, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51 3PY

T: 01467 621378

W: romarestaurant.co.uk

Price: 2 starters, 4 main courses, 2 desserts, bottle red wine, soft drinks £108

Scores: 

  • Food 4/5
  • Atmosphere 4/5
  • Service 5/5

