French patisserie Almondine opens second location in north-east town

The owners of popular French patisserie firm Almondine are celebrating the opening of their second location in Inverurie today.

Situated in the former Midnight Elegance store on Burn Lane, the cafe opened its doors to the public at 10am and will sell the in-demand macarons and French patisserie the brand has become well-known for.

Run by sisters Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne, alongside mum Susan Williamson, the duo have been keen to expand the business and open a second shop for “quite some time.”

It took just eight weeks to turn the cafe around.

The interior and exterior designs mirror that of their Almondine store in Aberdeen, which is situated on Chapel Street.

‘A calm and relaxing feel’

The cafe is 60 square metres and boasts a capacity of up to 12 people inside.

There are also four chairs outside which can be used after the winter period.

Jenny said: “We were really just waiting for the right premises to become available.

“Suzanne and I knew Inverurie would be a fantastic location and were delighted when the premises on Burn Lane came up for lease. We couldn’t have asked for a better location.

“We wanted enough space for a few tables but also wanted it to have a cosy atmosphere.

“There are also four chairs outside for when the weather is a little warmer.”

Local contractors were used for most of the internal alterations and external signage, while Jenny and Suzanne’s dad, Ian, built the macaron counter along with many other jobs.

“We wanted the interior to mirror what we already have in Aberdeen,” Jenny added.

“It was important for us to create the same look. We have gone with our signature pastel blue colour scheme with some pale pinks and greys, too.”

Macarons, patisserie and afternoon tea

The store is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday.

During these hours, customers will have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of mouth-watering macarons, French patisserie and afternoon teas as well as coffees, teas and hot chocolate.

The cafe’s coffee beans are supplied by local roaster, Figment.

Jenny said: “We are hoping that the second store opening will allow more people to enjoy our lovely cakes and macarons.

“Our talented kitchen team puts a lot of care and passion into everything we make and the reward is the lovely comments from our customers about what they have eaten.

“We are feeling extremely proud and thankful.”

The team recently unveiled their festive range which includes the brand’s popular white chocolate snowmen macarons.

There will also be a selection of patisserie favourites including spiced pear, caramel and walnut petit gateaux and an edible Christmas tree that has a caramelised white chocolate mousse, apple compote and pecan sable.

