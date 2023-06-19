Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven raises £71,000 for charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is celebrating a sensational weekend in the sunshine raising £71,000 for good causes.

Organisers are thrilled to have smashed through a major milestone of having raised more than a quarter of a million pounds – an astonishing £318,000 – for charities since the beer festival first began in 2009.

A total of 6,000 people attended over the three-days, enjoying the range of beers on offer while basking in the sunshine and taking in musical entertainment at Baird Park.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “Everyone who came along to the Happening had an amazing time – and they helped raise an amazing amount of money to go back into the community of Stonehaven.

“The sun shone for us every day, just adding to the joyous party atmosphere we all enjoyed – both visitors and the army of volunteers who make the Happening happen.”

Money will make a huge difference to local lives

Several local charities will be supported through this year’s Happening, a not-for-profit event run entirely by volunteers.

A donation of £10,000 each will go to the Stonehaven RNLI team – who are fundraising for a new base – Stonehaven Fireballs Association and Stonehaven Sea Cadets.

And £2,500 each will go to:

– Mackie RFC youth

– Stonehaven Cycling Club

– Stonehaven and District Lions Club

– Stonehaven Men’s Shed

– Stonehaven Folk Festival

– Rhythm Nation Dance & Fitness

– Stonehaven Cricket Club.

– Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool

– Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs

– Edenholme Care Home social fund

Also, a donation of £5,000 means the Happening will continue its tradition of providing funds to train a puppy for Guide Dogs Scotland each year.

A further £11,000 will be distributed between eight other local charities.

Mr Lindsay added: “The £71,000 which they helped raise will now go to local good causes which make such a huge difference in people’s lives and make Stonehaven a great place to live. We can’t thank enough everyone who made this possible.”

As well as the beer happening, the annual Sportive event – which challenges cyclists to take on either a 40-mile or 100-mile route through the Mearns countryside proved popular once more.

Praise for 400 volunteers

Mr Lindsay said: “The Happening is a celebration of some of the best things in life – brilliant beer, fantastic food and marvellous music.

“But it is also a celebration of one of the most important things in life – community; people coming together to share good times, make lasting memories while doing good for people around them.

“The funds raised this year – and in all the previous years – create a lasting legacy for Stonehaven and its people, which lasts long after we’ve pulled the last pint and said goodnight to the last visitor.”

He thanked the 400 volunteers who helped put on the event.

Planning is already under way for 2024.