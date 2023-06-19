Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven raises £71,000 for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven raises £71,000 for charity

6,000 people enjoyed the sunshine and beer over the weekend.

By Louise Glen
Ian and Suzanne McCann enjoying a pint in the Stonehaven Marquee.
Ian and Suzanne McCann at the Midsummer Beer Happening, Baird Park, Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is celebrating a sensational weekend in the sunshine raising £71,000 for good causes.

Organisers are thrilled to have smashed through a major milestone of having raised more than a quarter of a million pounds – an astonishing £318,000 – for charities since the beer festival first began in 2009.

A total of 6,000 people attended over the three-days, enjoying the range of beers on offer while basking in the sunshine and taking in musical entertainment at Baird Park.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “Everyone who came along to the Happening had an amazing time – and they helped raise an amazing amount of money to go back into the community of Stonehaven.

“The sun shone for us every day, just adding to the joyous party atmosphere we all enjoyed – both visitors and the army of volunteers who make the Happening happen.”

Money will make a huge difference to local lives

Chloe Dawson, Kirsty Lockhart, Georgia Lanning at the Midsummer Beer Happening, each holding a glass of beer.
From L-R: Chloe Dawson, Kirsty Lockhart, Georgia Lanning at the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Several local charities will be supported through this year’s Happening, a not-for-profit event run entirely by volunteers.

A donation of £10,000 each will go to the Stonehaven RNLI team – who are fundraising for a new base – Stonehaven Fireballs Association and Stonehaven Sea Cadets.

And £2,500 each will go to:

– Mackie RFC youth
– Stonehaven Cycling Club
– Stonehaven and District Lions Club
– Stonehaven Men’s Shed
– Stonehaven Folk Festival
– Rhythm Nation Dance & Fitness
– Stonehaven Cricket Club.
– Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool
– Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs
– Edenholme Care Home social fund

Also, a donation of £5,000 means the Happening will continue its tradition of providing funds to train a puppy for Guide Dogs Scotland each year.

A further £11,000 will be distributed between eight other local charities.

Mr Lindsay added: “The £71,000 which they helped raise will now go to local good causes which make such a huge difference in people’s lives and make Stonehaven a great place to live. We can’t thank enough everyone who made this possible.”

As well as the beer happening, the annual Sportive event – which challenges cyclists to take on either a 40-mile or 100-mile route through the Mearns countryside proved popular once more.

A family with their dog enjoying a beer at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
The whole family turned out for the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Praise for 400 volunteers

Mr Lindsay said: “The Happening is a celebration of some of the best things in life – brilliant beer, fantastic food and marvellous music.

“But it is also a celebration of one of the most important things in life – community; people coming together to share good times, make lasting memories while doing good for people around them.

“The funds raised this year – and in all the previous years – create a lasting legacy for Stonehaven and its people, which lasts long after we’ve pulled the last pint and said goodnight to the last visitor.”

He thanked the 400 volunteers who helped put on the event.

Planning is already under way for 2024.

GALLERY: Packed crowds in Stonehaven for first night of Midsummer Beer Happening

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]