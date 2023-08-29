What to expect at new Inverness café Sùgh Ùr (formerly AM Bothan IV2)

It’s been nearly 10 years since Alison MacKintosh launched Highland drinks company JuicyNess, which offers a range of freshly-pressed smoothies, juices and protein shakes.

Originally running the business from her home kitchen, Alison opened her first location back in September 2021 at Fairways Retail Park in Inverness.

The space proved increasingly popular over the years, as has the now 36-year-old’s mobile smoothie bar, known as the Wee Juicy.

However, Alison recently decided she wanted to take her firm in a new direction, and so is relocating to a bigger premises on Southside Road (formerly occupied by the owners of Am Bothan IV2).

Not only that, but she is rebranding from JuicyNess to Sùgh Ùr – which translates to ‘fresh juice’ in Gaelic – and expanding her offering.

‘We see this as the new era of JuicyNess,” says Alison as she talks all things new Inverness café

The opportunity to take over the Southside Road space in the Crown area came about in April this year.

Alison, from Inshes, signed the lease on Friday, August 18 with an official handover on Sunday, August 20. The premises has been under refurbishment ever since.

“We are doing a full renovation inside to create a bright interior focusing on natural fresh colours with some Instagrammable features, of course,” she says.

“Although I love what I created at Fairways there were a lot of restrictions on what we could offer.

“And I had made the decision to look for alternative premises closer to town with seating where we could expand our menu.”

Alison added: “We are using the move to rebrand and show the move away from ‘just a smoothie bar’.

“It’s coming up to our 10-year anniversary so we see this as the new era of JuicyNess.

“The café will be called Sùgh Ùr. I like the visual play on the word sugar since we will still be focusing on healthier foods and it ties into our current name.

“I’m also originally from the Isle of Skye and like the idea of incorporating a link to my heritage with the Gaelic.”

Feeling fruity? Here’s what to expect at Sùgh Ùr when it opens to the public

While Sùgh Ùr, which is hoped to open in early September, will continue to sell Alison’s signature juices and smoothies, the menu will feature so much more.

“The move into our new location will allow us to focus more on our food offering,” the entrepreneur went on to say.

“It will include breakfast, brunch and lunch with a side of fresh-pressed goodness and speciality hot drinks and coffees, and a little more indulgent food options that we’ve not done before.”

The new Inverness café will have 14 seats inside and eight outside, and be open daily from 8.30am to 3.30pm initially.

A full takeaway and delivery menu is also available.

The team will comprise Alison, two full-time members and two-to-three part-time weekend staff.

Alison says: “Crown is such a vibrant, bustling area of the city with locals and tourists alike. I’m looking forward to being more central and part of this community.”