Am Bothan in Inverness closes as owners focus on other businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Am Bothan in Inverness closes as owners focus on other businesses

Anne Marie and David McLeod started Am Bothan back in 2021 - one of their many business ventures.

By Ross Hempseed
Am Bothan cafe owners in Inverness
Anne Marie and David McLeod have announced the closure of Am Bothan on Southside Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The owners of an Inverness cafe have made the “tough decision” to close so they can focus on their other businesses.

Am Bothan on Southside Road, in the Crown area, was started in 2021 by couple David and Anne Marie McLeod.

The cafe is known for its cakes and bakes and has built up a loyal customer base.

However, after two years, the couple has taken the “tough decision” to close Am Bothan.

Am Bothan built up a loyal customer base with its selection of food and takeaway items. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The announcement via social media read: “It’s been a hard choice when you love most of what you’re doing but also need a better work/life balance.

“Hampers and Champers Inverness gives me the freedom and flexibility to have this. If I could just learn to say no.”

The McLeods have several businesses, and when they bought the cafe they believed they could handle balancing all of them.

The post added: “We had originally thought that the cafe in Crown would allow me to work both Hampers & Champers and Am Bothan from the same premises however it became apparent very early on this wasn’t going to be the case, leading to 4am starts to be out of the cafe for 8.30am opening.

Cafe closure ‘the right decision’.

“It’s been a real success and we’ve loved so much of it but the reality is it needs an owner/operator (and before anyone says it, who’s maybe a little younger ) who can devote more time and effort to it without the distractions of other businesses.”

Mrs McLeod said she had mixed emotions about closing the cafe but that it was “most definitely the right decision”.

In addition to Am Bothan, owner Anne Marie McLeod also has several other business venture she now wants to focus on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Users commented words of encouragement for the hardworking couple following the news of the cafe’s closure.

Kathy Cooke wrote: “I hope things settle down for you Anne Marie and that you find a good work balance.”

Fiona Birnie commented: “Got to do what’s right for you AM. We’ve had this conversation a few times now about work/life balance… and it’s so true. Wishing you all the very best however you plan spending all your new “free” time.”

Rodney Ashe wrote: “Good luck in whatever you both do in the future, it will be a massive success as you’ve been in your past.”

All hope for cafe-goers in Crown may not be lost as another cafe may replace Am Bothan soon.

The post added: “The other good news is that there will still be a cafe on site but more of that will come as soon as the legalities are complete.”

Am Bothan closed for good on today.

More from Local Business

Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is 'unfair, unjustified and inaccurate'
(L-R) George Baxter, Kate Forbes and Yvonne Crook at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World first for Highlands as tourism and renewables come together in 'unusual, strange and…
The team stood outside Andrew Scott Dental Care's new clinic on Queens Road, Aberdeen.
A new chapter for Andrew Scott Dental Care and 39 Queens Road
An H175 helicopter at Babcock's hangar in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen helicopter firm making job cuts amid 'tough economic climate'
Nick Cooper, Storegga chief executive. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Acorn developer reveals next steps following carbon capture award
Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood at Strathlene Beach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet Buckie's new funeral boss, embalmer Laura Wood from Aberdeen
Tom May, owner of Toms OCD, gets ready to start work on a client's car.
North-east man's urge to clean sparks business start-up Toms OCD
Worried woman calling a boiler breakdown emergency service using her smartphone
6 things you may not know about your heating appliances
A new parchment has been designed for Cabot Highlands' second course, which is currently being built. Image: Cabot Highlands
Cabot Highlands unveils expansions plans with aim of creating an 'awe-inspiring destination'

Conversation