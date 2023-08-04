Am Bothan in Inverness closes as owners focus on other businesses

The owners of an Inverness cafe have made the “tough decision” to close so they can focus on their other businesses.

Am Bothan on Southside Road, in the Crown area, was started in 2021 by couple David and Anne Marie McLeod.

The cafe is known for its cakes and bakes and has built up a loyal customer base.

However, after two years, the couple has taken the “tough decision” to close Am Bothan.

The announcement via social media read: “It’s been a hard choice when you love most of what you’re doing but also need a better work/life balance.

“Hampers and Champers Inverness gives me the freedom and flexibility to have this. If I could just learn to say no.”

The McLeods have several businesses, and when they bought the cafe they believed they could handle balancing all of them.

The post added: “We had originally thought that the cafe in Crown would allow me to work both Hampers & Champers and Am Bothan from the same premises however it became apparent very early on this wasn’t going to be the case, leading to 4am starts to be out of the cafe for 8.30am opening.

Cafe closure ‘the right decision’.

“It’s been a real success and we’ve loved so much of it but the reality is it needs an owner/operator (and before anyone says it, who’s maybe a little younger ) who can devote more time and effort to it without the distractions of other businesses.”

Mrs McLeod said she had mixed emotions about closing the cafe but that it was “most definitely the right decision”.

Users commented words of encouragement for the hardworking couple following the news of the cafe’s closure.

Kathy Cooke wrote: “I hope things settle down for you Anne Marie and that you find a good work balance.”

Fiona Birnie commented: “Got to do what’s right for you AM. We’ve had this conversation a few times now about work/life balance… and it’s so true. Wishing you all the very best however you plan spending all your new “free” time.”

Rodney Ashe wrote: “Good luck in whatever you both do in the future, it will be a massive success as you’ve been in your past.”

All hope for cafe-goers in Crown may not be lost as another cafe may replace Am Bothan soon.

The post added: “The other good news is that there will still be a cafe on site but more of that will come as soon as the legalities are complete.”

Am Bothan closed for good on today.