Food and Drink
Food and Drink

9 Moray food and drink venues that opened (and reopened) in 2023

Elgin, Aviemore and Buckie are among the towns that welcomed new food and drink outlets over the past year. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Badenoch's has proved a popular spot in Elgin since reopening. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies
Badenoch's has proved a popular spot in Elgin since reopening. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies

Whether you live in Moray or pass its towns and villages on the odd occasion, you may have spotted that a line-up of food and drink firms (and kiosks) have opened in 2023.

To celebrate them, I have created this handy list of all the new starts and returning favourites of the year.

And I’m hoping you’ll all plan a pitstop at one or several of the venues in the coming year to check them out for yourselves.

From bars and bakeries to an ice cream parlour, read on to see if you knew about these new Moray food and drink businesses.

Badenoch’s

First up is Badenoch’s, which reopened under new ownership in March.

The bar closed its doors roughly four months prior due to the rise in financial costs, but Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn set out to bring “a diverse and unique experience” to Elgin.

They have achieved just that, and have put Badenoch’s on the map as a must-visit Moray venue.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

Badenoch's new owners Ashlyn, left, and Nathan, right, standing at each side of the bar with shelves of drinks on display behind them.
Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn at Badenoch’s in Elgin. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies

The Food Truck

Keith couple Emma Main and Gaynor Campbell also started an exciting new chapter together this spring. In their case, they opened the hatches to a food trailer, known as The Food Truck.

Originally based at a fixed location at Roseisle Beach and Forest, they have attended several events in the truck since.

Keep an eye on the business’ Facebook page for updates.

A range of goodies to expect at The Food Truck. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Gordon & MacPhail Retail

Next, there was another new addition to the Elgin food and drink scene – a Gordon & MacPhail shop.

It offers its own brands as well as a wide range of whiskies, wines and spirits.

Address: Unit 1, St Giles Centre, 121 High Street, Elgin IV30 1EA

Inside the shop. Image: Supplied by Gordon & MacPhail

Starbucks

In July, the High Street Starbucks branch opened in a new (and bigger) premises.

Its new home is in the former Burton store, which closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

Address: 124 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BW

Staff outside the new home for Elgin Starbucks. Image: Supplied by Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Dean’s of Elgin

Dean’s of Elgin was open for business in August, with access to the building via Fife Arms Close in the town centre.

Owner James Dean wanted to “create something that resembles a bar while also giving the feeling of visiting a friend’s cosy living room.”

It sounds right up my street.

Address: 92E High Street, Elgin IV30 1BJ

James Dean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Speedy Pepper

Takeaway, anyone? Well, if you fancy kebabs, burgers and munchy boxes in Elgin that is.

Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper launched its Elgin branch in September after a £35,000 refurb.

Locals were delighted with the news, with one person saying “it’s one of [the] things I miss since leaving Forres” – referring to Speedy Pepper.

Address: 14 Pinefield Crescent, Elgin IV30 6HZ

Kebabs are on the menu at Speedy Pepper. Image: Supplied by Speedy Pepper

Yo! Sushi

Great news was also shared with sushi lovers in the town this autumn.

That’s right, national restaurant chain Yo! Sushi brought its food to Tesco Extra in Elgin – and it marked the first time the food company has had a presence in Moray.

Among the food at the kiosk, shoppers can get their hands on chicken katsu crunch sushi, chicken gyoza and sweet chilli noodles, among other things.

Address: Blackfriars’ Road, Elgin IV30 1TY

A beef dish (main) and a salmon dish by Yo! Sushi. Image: Supplied by Tom Harrison

Harry Gow

Moving onto October, the 18th shop for award-winning bakery chain Harry Gow flung open its doors.

Located at the former Subway unit on Grampian Road, it offers up some of the brand’s signature bakes including pies, cakes and pastries.

Address: Grampian Road, Aviemore PH22 1RL

Harry Gow empire biscuits. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Buckie Ice Cream Cabin

Last, but certainly not least, Moray welcomed an ice cream parlour last month.

The sun may not be shining, but it hasn’t stopped people flocking to Buckie Ice Cream Cabin – launched by the team behind Simpsons Ice Cream.

You’ll find milkshakes, home bakes and, of course, a range of ice cream flavours by the well-loved brand. Scottish tablet is my personal favourite.

Address: Cluny Square, Buckie AB56 1AH

Richard Simpson with his wife Gemma, son Sam and daughter Charlotte. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
