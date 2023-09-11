New Yo! Sushi kiosk opens inside Elgin Tesco

National restaurant chain Yo! Sushi has brought its food to Moray.

In July, we revealed the Japanese food outlet’s plan to open a kiosk at Tesco Extra in Elgin.

Now local sushi lovers can get their hands on the delicacy at the store on Blackfriars Road.

Yo! Sushi Elgin opens

News of the firm’s arrival in Elgin sparked big reactions.

According to the building warrant, the work to make this happen cost £18,000.

This included forming an ‘ambient store’, installing a Yo! Sushi counter, and creating a food preparation area.

Debs Wilson said: “I’m so excited. “I have been missing sushi since I left Australia.”

Meanwhile, Bert Duffus hailed the news.

He added: “About time we had another great food selection used them every week in London and loved their selection of sushi. Well done to Tesco and Yo Sushi.”

Tesco bosses are delighted the kiosk is open in their Elgin store.

Opening hours for kiosk are Monday to Saturday from 6am to 5pm.

Meanwhile, on Sundays, they operate from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman said: “We’re always keen to offer a wide range of options for our customers and we are pleased that the YO! Sushi kiosk at our Elgin Extra store has been open since 31 August.”

What can customers expect from Yo! Sushi Elgin?

This is the first time the food company has had a presence in Moray.

The new counter has an array of freshly prepared favourites for foodies to sink their teeth into.

Gyoza, sushi, Korean fried chicken and many more items are all on offer at the Elgin store.

Among the food at the kiosk, shoppers will be able to get their hands on chicken katsu crunch sushi, chicken gyoza and sweet chilli noodles.

History of the firm

In 1997, Yo! Sushi burst onto the restaurant scene, when they shook up London’s Soho.

Since 2015, they have been backed by private equity firm Mayfair Equity Partners.

They have popularised conveyor belt Japanese food restaurants around the world.

In recent years, they have branched out into providing in-store takeaway kiosks at Tesco stores.

It came after a successful trial in Tesco stores in Bournemouth and Sunbury-on-Thames which was “well received” by customers.

In 2019, Yorkshireman and the business‘s CEO Richard Hodgson said: “As a global multi-brand, multi-format Japanese food group, we have an opportunity to drive the availability and quality of sushi and fresh Japanese food.”