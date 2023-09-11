New Yo! Sushi kiosk opens inside Elgin Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New Yo! Sushi kiosk opens inside Elgin Tesco

Earlier this year, we revealed the plans and it sparked a big reaction from sushi lovers in Moray.

By Sean McAngus
Yo! Sushi kiosk.
Yo! Sushi kiosk.

National restaurant chain Yo! Sushi has brought its food to Moray.

In July, we revealed the Japanese food outlet’s plan to open a kiosk at Tesco Extra in Elgin.

Now local sushi lovers can get their hands on the delicacy at the store on Blackfriars Road.

Tesco in Elgin, which has a new Yo! Sushi kiosk
Tesco in Elgin

Yo! Sushi Elgin opens

News of the firm’s arrival in Elgin sparked big reactions.

According to the building warrant, the work to make this happen cost £18,000.

This included forming an ‘ambient store’, installing a Yo! Sushi counter, and creating a food preparation area.

Debs Wilson said: “I’m so excited. “I have been missing sushi since I left Australia.”

Meanwhile, Bert Duffus hailed the news.

He added: “About time we had another great food selection used them every week in London and loved their selection of sushi. Well done to Tesco and Yo Sushi.”

The Yo! Sushi kiosk in Elgin
Yo! Sushi kiosk.

Tesco bosses are delighted the kiosk is open in their Elgin store.

Opening hours for kiosk are Monday to Saturday from 6am to 5pm.

Meanwhile, on Sundays, they operate from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman said: “We’re always keen to offer a wide range of options for our customers and we are pleased that the YO! Sushi kiosk at our Elgin Extra store has been open since 31 August.”

What can customers expect from Yo! Sushi Elgin?

This is the first time the food company has had a presence in Moray.

The new counter has an array of freshly prepared favourites for foodies to sink their teeth into.

Gyoza, sushi, Korean fried chicken and many more items are all on offer at the Elgin store.

Among the food at the kiosk, shoppers will be able to get their hands on chicken katsu crunch sushi, chicken gyoza and sweet chilli noodles.

Plates of nigiri and maki from Yo! Sushi.
Some sushi. Image: Chris Summers/DC Thomson

History of the firm

In 1997, Yo! Sushi burst onto the restaurant scene, when they shook up London’s Soho.

Since 2015, they have been backed by private equity firm Mayfair Equity Partners.

Simon Woodroffe, founder of Yo! Sushi.
Simon Woodroffe, founder of Yo! Sushi.

They have popularised conveyor belt Japanese food restaurants around the world.

In recent years, they have branched out into providing in-store takeaway kiosks at Tesco stores.

It came after a successful trial in Tesco stores in Bournemouth and Sunbury-on-Thames which was “well received” by customers.

In 2019, Yorkshireman and the business‘s CEO Richard Hodgson said: “As a global multi-brand, multi-format Japanese food group, we have an opportunity to drive the availability and quality of sushi and fresh Japanese food.”

Conversation