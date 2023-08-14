How a pub manager moved almost 400 miles to Elgin to open his own cocktail bar

For around six years, James Dean has managed bars in England.

Most recently, he managed the Peaky Blinders Bar in Stockport, inspired by the acclaimed TV series starring Cillian Murphy.

In October 2021, James relocated almost 400 miles away to Elgin.

He made the move to be with family and fulfil his dream of launching his first business.

Last May, we first revealed his plans to transform the former beauty salon at 92E High Street into a bar.

Turning his dream into reality has been anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated some challenges.

However, the 28-year-old believes that overcoming those challenges will put him in good stead for the future.

Now Dean’s of Elgin is open for business, with access to the building via Fife Arms Close in Elgin’s town centre.

James said: “I have managed bars in England for quite a few years now.

“I was most recently the manager in Southport at Peaky Blinders bar, where I worked my way up and secured a management position.

“I always took an interest in how the bar was run and asked a lot of questions of the owners and all the directors, trying to learn as much as I could, especially because I knew I would be opening up my own place soon.”

How did Elgin cocktail and wine bar became a reality?

He explained: “My sister moved up here a few years back as she got married to someone in the RAF.

“They moved up, started having kids, and my mum wanted to move up to be closer to her grandkids.

“My mum said, ‘If you come up here, I will lend you the money to open up your own bar’; that’s how it unfolded.

“I have been here for around two years and really enjoyed it up here.

“The arrangement with my mum means I can pay back the money when I am able to.”

He wants the bar to be homely.

James said: “We have created something that resembles a bar while also giving the feeling of visiting a friend’s cosy living room.

“It is an intimate venue with a maximum capacity of 20 people, including staff.

“I enjoy chatting with our customers to make them to feel welcome.

“We have been delighted with the support so far.”

‘There have been challenges’

One of the challenges was the building falling within the Elgin Town Centre Conservation Area.

Planning legislation requires the local authority to consider whether any development “preserves or enhances” the special character of the Conservation Area.

CM Design represented Mr Dean in the process.

He revealed: “We picked quite a tough building to transform, as it was listed and had a historic value.

“That was the main hold-up to opening up.

“A lot of work was needed inside to turn it into a bar, but there was no structural work, as it was out of the question due to planning restrictions.

“However, I know what is required in the planning process in the future now.”

Future ambitions

He has revealed that he may set up more bars in the future. But for now, he is focused on making this bar a success.

He said, “One of the reasons why I have called it Dean’s of Elgin is that I would like to have Dean’s in other places as well.

“That is in the future and certainly a dream of mine.

“Since I have been here, I see Elgin High Street getting better.”

Opening hours for the bar are from 11am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Are you going be setting up a new business in Elgin or somewhere else in Moray, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.