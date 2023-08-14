How a pub manager moved almost 400 miles to Elgin to open his own cocktail bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a pub manager moved almost 400 miles to Elgin to open his own cocktail bar

James Dean has realised his dream of opening his cocktail and wine bar at the age of 28.

By Sean McAngus
James Dean has opened up his first ever business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
For around six years, James Dean has managed bars in England.

Most recently, he managed the Peaky Blinders Bar in Stockport, inspired by the acclaimed TV series starring Cillian Murphy.

In October 2021, James relocated almost 400 miles away to Elgin.

He made the move to be with family and fulfil his dream of launching his first business.

Last May, we first revealed his plans to transform the former beauty salon at 92E High Street into a bar. 

Last year, we broke the news of the new bar coming to Elgin town centre. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Turning his dream into reality has been anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated some challenges.

However, the 28-year-old believes that overcoming those challenges will put him in good stead for the future.

Now Dean’s of Elgin is open for business, with access to the building via Fife Arms Close in Elgin’s town centre.

Owner  James Dean  pictured making a Negroni Cocktail. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson <br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James said: “I have managed bars in England for quite a few years now.

“I was most recently the manager in Southport at Peaky Blinders bar, where I worked my way up and secured a management position.

“I always took an interest in how the bar was run and asked a lot of questions of the owners and all the directors, trying to learn as much as I could, especially because I knew I would be opening up my own place soon.”

Inside Dean’s of Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How did Elgin cocktail and wine bar became a reality?

He explained: “My sister moved up here a few years back as she got married to someone in the RAF.

“They moved up, started having kids, and my mum wanted to move up to be closer to her grandkids.

“My mum said, ‘If you come up here, I will lend you the money to open up your own bar’; that’s how it unfolded.

“I have been here for around two years and really enjoyed it up here.

“The arrangement with my mum means I can pay back the money when I am able to.”

James Dean is delighted to open his first business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He wants the bar to be homely.

James said: “We have created something that resembles a bar while also giving the feeling of visiting a friend’s cosy living room.

“It is an intimate venue with a maximum capacity of 20 people, including staff.

“I enjoy chatting with our customers to make them to feel welcome.

“We have been delighted with the support so far.”

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘There have been challenges’

One of the challenges was the building falling within the Elgin Town Centre Conservation Area.

Planning legislation requires the local authority to consider whether any development “preserves or enhances” the special character of the Conservation Area.

CM Design represented Mr Dean in the process.

<br />James Dean says going through the planning process has been a learning curve.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He revealed: “We picked quite a tough building to transform, as it was listed and had a historic value.

“That was the main hold-up to opening up.

“A lot of work was needed inside to turn it into a bar, but there was no structural work, as it was out of the question due to planning restrictions.

“However, I know what is required in the planning process in the future now.”

The building captured from the past. Image: CM Design

Future ambitions

He has revealed that he may set up more bars in the future. But for now, he is focused on making this bar a success.

He said, “One of the reasons why I have called it Dean’s of Elgin is that I would like to have Dean’s in other places as well.

“That is in the future and certainly a dream of mine.

“Since I have been here, I see Elgin High Street getting better.”

<br />James Dean has welcomed the support from the locals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Opening hours for the bar are from 11am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Are you going be setting up a new business in Elgin or somewhere else in Moray, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

The Future of Elgin

Conversation