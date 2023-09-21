I took on Elgin’s Humble Burger challenge: 30oz of burger patties, 1kg of chips and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I took on Elgin’s Humble Burger challenge: 30oz of burger patties, 1kg of chips and more

Do you think you could take on the challenge if it makes a return?

P&J Food & Drink reporter, Karla Sinclair, with the Elgin Humble burger challenge in front of her
Don't let the smile fool you, I was terrified. Images by: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

As I’m walking towards Foggies Bar in Elgin, I’m regretting a spontaneous decision I made three weeks ago — signing up for the Humble Burger food challenge.

This was last night. And even 18 hours later (whilst writing this), I’m still experiencing bloating, fatigue and heartburn. The Gaviscon has been out in full force, and the alarm had to be snoozed this morning.

Having visited Foggies a few times, I’d never seen the place so busy on a school night. But it was a big occasion.

There was a fantastic turnout at the event.

The Humble Burger — run by Jen and Mike McEwan — has a food residency in the bar, so you can tuck into the business’ tasty dishes inside. This I’d recommend as they come in, er, manageable sizes.

First set of punters fought their burgers, and the burgers won — but what was the challenge?

When my boyfriend Josh and I made our way through the bar to the main arena — where competitors were tackling the challenge — there was cheering, gasps and terrified looks in people’s eyes.

The colossal burgers making their way out of the kitchen had everyone’s attention.

The burger was held together with a metal spike.
Barry George getting stuck in.

Barry George and David Brim, the first two competitors, hammed into their food at the two designated challenge booths. The event took place from 6pm to 8pm.

Mike with David Brim before his 20-minute timer was started.

The food challenge was to eat the Humble Burger’s triple bypass burger in 20 minutes.

Think you could do it? Well, I’d say think again.

It included 30oz of burgers (10 smash patties), 10 rashers of bacon, American cheese and cheddar cheese, caramelised onions, jalapeños, pickles, chipotle, mustard, 10 onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and two brioche buns.

The Humble Burger food challenge.

Oh, and 1kg of salt and chilli fries clarted in sriracha mayo.

If you succeed, you receive a £35 Humble Burger voucher, £100 cash, a T-shirt, and a spot on the business’ social media wall of fame.

Barry and David devoured most of their burgers, but the chips appeared to be a huge struggle. This theme continued.

David accepted defeat.

Countdowns were announced throughout by the team members with stopwatches. And each 20 minutes felt like double that, if not triple.

I remember seeing Barry holding his stomach after standing up from the booth (as if it was screaming for help).

Barry gave the challenge a fair go.

Like everyone else, the crowd gave them a big cheer when the 20-minute mark was announced.

A feast for the eyes and the stomach (up until the 50th bite)

Scot Hector was next up, and things were looking good early doors.

I should mention that as much as I’m focusing on how terrifyingly big the challenge was, the food looked incredible — as does all of the grub by Humble Burger, which I’m sure everyone who has had it in the past would agree with.

Scot Hector.
10 onion rings also featured.

If it weren’t for those chips, this challenge would have been dominated by a few of the competitors without a doubt.

Three people approached me after seeing me sign my disclaimer form, which (essentially) said that I’m responsible for the aftermath of participating in the challenge, to ask if I was taking part.

I was asked to sign a disclaimer form.

“Where on earth are you going to put all that?” asked one woman, while another said “good luck” quickly followed by a look of worry.

It was at this point that reality started to kick in.

And the fact I’d been to see Busted at P&J Live the night before, so my stomach was already on the dodgy side, wasn’t helping my nerves.

I really didn’t think this through.

My experience attempting the Humble Burger food challenge — spoilers, it didn’t go as planned

I caught up with Jen the Humble Burger owner on a few occasions, and she was delighted with the turnout.

She handed me an apron, sat me down at one of the booths and asked if I wanted a fizzy drink along with my jug of water. A pint of Diet Coke was requested.

As well as the water, cutlery, two empty plates and napkins, there was also a ring light with a phone filming everyone’s attempts at the booths.

Karla and staff with Elgin's Humble Burger challenge on the table
I was almost at eye level with the top of the mammoth-sized dish.

I dread to think about the amount of times I sighed and swore in my video, so let’s hope it isn’t listened back to…

The dish looked even bigger in person than it did on social media. Its peak was almost eye level with me sitting down, and I’ve never felt so intimidated.

Realising I had all my rings on, I quickly removed them knowing they’d end up covered in all sorts.

Karla taking a bite
The burger patties were heavier than expected.
A burger
Bacon, caramelised onion and more featured in the burger.

The burger was held together with a metal spike, which was attached to a wooden board.

Like most people throughout the night, I started off by removing several of the patties from the spike. It had to be done given that a lot of them were piping hot.

Even after the first patty, which was delicious, I was struggling. The onion rings offered a nice wee break between heading back to the meat, but once they were gone, I knew I’d only start to feel worse.

A stop watch
Stopwatches were used to keep tabs on the competitors.

When patty number three was down, each bite felt like a small weight had fallen into my stomach. The drinks did help, so I was glad I asked for the Coke.

However, the meat sweats came on, so it was time for the chips. Thinking they would be more on the lighter side, I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Karla taking a bite
I called it a day at the 11 minute mark.
Jen from Humble Burger with Karla, holding the board of food
Jen, left, was delighted with the turnout.

The sauce, although tasty, was heavy. I tried going for chips with no toppings but those were too dry to go down. It was a lose-lose scenario…

I was the only person to bow out and call it a day at 11 minutes. I was thankful I threw on a light layer of makeup before the event because I could feel the colour going from my face as time went by.

Hey, at least I gave it a go…

Here’s to a job well done as food challenge ALMOST gets defeated

Since I’d put in my shift, Josh and I stayed to watch the remaining five competitors.

The fifth contestant was Connor Dunn, and to say he did well would be a complete understatement.

Connor Dunn rubbing his hands together, ready for the challenge
The burger didn’t seem to phase Connor Dunn.
A man eating his burger
It didn’t take long for his burger to go down.

The entire burger had been devoured in roughly 10 minutes, but the more time that went by, you could see that panic was kicking in.

We all had high hopes for him but once the words “two minutes left” were shouted out, it was game over. It was the chips that made the challenge seem impossible.

Kirstyn Brown making a start to Elgin's Humble Burger challenge
Kirstyn Brown was the sixth competitor.

From what I saw, Connor was the closest to defeating the challenge.

Kirstyn Brown was giving it a go at the same time (in the other booth) and also put in a solid effort.

Everyone gave them a round of applause.

Kirstyn taking a bite from a burger
Another shot of Kirstyn.

Final competitors get stuck in — plus possible future Humble Burger food challenge…

A table was shifted next to the two booths to make space for another competitor. There were three attempting the challenge at (roughly) the same time for this round — which I’d say was the most fun to watch.

A view of some of the competitors
From left, Daniel Stuart, Luke James-Crook and Wayne Reid.
One of the competitors making a start to the Elgin's Humble Burger challenge
Wayne pulling the dish apart.

Wayne Reid, Daniel Stuart and Luke James-Crook were prepped and ready to get stuck in.

Food was going down fast, and you could see the life shifting from a few of their faces.

Someone posing with the Elgin's Humble Burger challenge untouched in front of him
Luke before taking on the challenge.
Luke with his head in his hand after completing the challenge
The aftermath.

Oh, and a bucket had to be taken out for Luke. I’m sure you can guess why, but nothing came of it thankfully. I say thankfully, Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was hoping for a different outcome…

Someone taking on Elgin's Humble Burger challenge
Daniel tackling the burger.

None of them could get past the chips. As I said earlier, they were lethal.

Time ran out for each of them. The Humble Burger food challenge was undefeated. But you can rest assured knowing that everyone took their leftovers home with them.

Josh got supper that night and lunch the following day out of my attempt.

Someone trying to complete the challenge
The Humble Burger food challenge was undefeated.

I tried to ask a few of the participants how they were feeling afterwards, but those who hadn’t already headed off were covering their mouths or stomachs waiting for the inevitable.

I don’t blame them. I also had to make a beeline for the toilet — it was either that or the bucket.

Mike and Jen McEwan in a booth with Elgin's Humble Burger challenge on the table in front of them
Mike and Jen McEwan.

Before calling it a day, I had another chat with Jen. She says she and Mike would love to host another food challenge event in the future, and let’s just say that hot wings fans may be in for a treat.

Watch this space…

Conversation