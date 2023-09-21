Paedophile freed from prison back in court on MORE child images charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile freed from prison back in court on MORE child images charges

Jordan Gall was jailed in January this year after he was caught with nearly 7,000 horrifying images and more than two weeks’ worth of sick video footage.

By David McPhee
Jordan Gall outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A notorious north-east paedophile who was recently freed from prison has landed back in the dock on fresh charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Jordan Gall was jailed in January of this year after he was found in possession of nearly 7,000 illegal images and more than two weeks’ worth of unlawful videos.

Even babies featured in some of the footage that was discovered on the 28-year-old’s mobile phone.

Gall was added to the sex offenders register for 10 years after admitting to downloading and possessing the disturbing content on his computer between March 1 and November 21 2021.

On Thursday, he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to further indecent images offences and breaching restrictions placed on him as a registered sex offender between March and October 2022.

The crimes were committed before he was jailed earlier this year.

Fresh crimes

In his latest court appearance, Gall, of Provost Graham Avenue in Aberdeen, pled guilty to not handing over his mobile phone to police.

He also admitted failing to declare that he was using the social media app Snapchat and neglecting to inform police that he was in possession of a bank card – all while he was on bail.

Worst of all, Gall pled guilty to one charge of downloading indecent images of children and a second charge of being in possession of child sex abuse material.

Today, Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Gall to next month.

He ordered a criminal justice social work report, risk assessment and restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out in the meantime.

The sheriff reminded Gall, who is already on the sex offenders register, that he must obey the requirements on him to notify authorities of certain activities.

Boys and girls, from babies up to 14 years old

On December 21 2021, police raided Gall’s home after receiving intelligence that his devices might contain images of children.

Various electronic devices were located, and Gall admitted they belonged to him before providing his passcodes to access them.

The recovered devices underwent a preview examination by cybercrime officers.

They identified a mobile phone belonging to Gall that appeared to contain indecent images of children.

Among the disgusting haul of child abuse material were 2,631 Category A images, the worst kind, 1,375, Category B images and 2,946 Category C images.

There were also 6,592 videos – 4,396 were assessed as Category A, while 1,015 were considered Category B and 1,181 were determined to be Category C.

The videos and images showed both boys and girls of all ages, from babies up to 14 years old.

Jordan Gall previously on his way to prison. Image: DC Thomson

Sex offender was also a stalker

In 2019, the repeat offender admitted stalking a couple.

At one point, he left a mannequin’s head with a knife stabbed into it outside their Rosemount home during a terrifying campaign of intimidation.

Gall’s victims – a man and woman who lived in the same block of flats as him – were too scared to leave their home as a result of the sinister threatening acts.

He admitted to police that he was sexually attracted to the man and jealous of the couple’s relationship.

The court was told he sent the couple anonymous abusive letters, turned off the electricity to their property, threw crockery from his upstairs window and wrote “RIP” outside their home.

