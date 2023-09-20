GALLERY: A night with Busted at P&J Live for One of a Kind night

One of the most successful boy bands of the noughties delighted Aberdeen fans at P&J Live last night for their 20th anniversary UK arena tour.

Thousands of Busted fans flocked to the Aberdeen venue to hear and no doubt sing-along to many of the trio’s much-loved hits.

They were not disappointed as band members James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis put on a show filled with energy, sentiment and all the classic songs.

The performance follows after Charlie Simpson told fans to come expecting a “mind-blowing” show.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture some of the atmosphere.

Take a look to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Best pictures of Busted at P&J Live in Aberdeen