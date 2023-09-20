GALLERY: A night with Busted at P&J Live for One of a Kind night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: A night with Busted at P&J Live for One of a Kind night

Fans were not left disappointed after cramming into the P&J Live for Busted's 20th anniversary tour.

By Lottie Hood & heatherfowlie
Busted Concert at PJ Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Busted Concert at PJ Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

One of the most successful boy bands of the noughties delighted Aberdeen fans at P&J Live last night for their 20th anniversary UK arena tour.

Thousands of Busted fans flocked to the Aberdeen venue to hear and no doubt sing-along to many of the trio’s much-loved hits.

They were not disappointed as band members James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis put on a show filled with energy, sentiment and all the classic songs.

The performance follows after Charlie Simpson told fans to come expecting a “mind-blowing” show. 

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture some of the atmosphere.

Take a look to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Best pictures of Busted at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Busted Concert at the PJ Live Arena.
Fans headed into the arena for a dose of nostalgia tonight.
A real buzz filled the arena.
Eager fans making sure they have their refreshments for the gig.
A nice mix of new and original fans of Busted.
The concert was very welcoming and packed with fans from all over the country.
People were excited to relive their Busted days.
Busted played a big role in many fans lives growing up in the 2000’s.
Eager fans waiting for the concert to start.
Many fans wore cool Busted t-shirts to show their support for the band.
An upbeat vibe from fans who were buzzing to see their all time favourite band.
More fans with t-shirts before the show.
The support band The Tyne took to the stage first.
The Tyne were the opening act for the Busted concert.
Followed by another support band called Hanson.
The crowds really enjoyed Hanson’s performance.
Fans enjoying the concert so far.
Busted’s entrance to the stage.
Fans went wild when they appeared onstage.
Fans ecstatic with Busted’s performance.
Matt Willis interacts with fans from the stage.
Charlie Simpson rocking out on his guitar.
The band encouraged the crowds to sing along to their favourite songs.
James Bourne takes to the mic to address the crowds.
Charlie Simpson of Busted singing and playing guitar.
The crowds were going crazy rocking out to Busted’s performance.
Fans recorded the memorable night.
Charlie Simpson encouraging the crowds to sing the words back to them.
A fantastic moment when Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis bring their guitars together.

