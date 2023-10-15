The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at The Esslemont this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at The Esslemont this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Our Peach & Journal concoction features Discarded Grape Skin Vodka, peach puree and almond syrup, and you'll be able to buy one and try it yourself this Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Lisa MacLeod and I with The P&J cocktail. All images by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
I’ll admit that cocktail making has never been a forte of mine. However, for mixologist Lisa MacLeod of Aberdeen’s The Esslemont, it’s a completely different story.

The talented bartender has spent years crafting unique cocktails and drinks menus for several Granite City venues, including Under The Hammer, The Craftsman and, of course, The Esslemont.

Inside The Esslemont on Union Street.

So when it came to pulling together a special P&J cocktail for Aberdeen Cocktail Week, it was a no-brainer when the opportunity to offer one at The Esslemont — with the help and expertise of Lisa — came about.

Lisa MacLeod.

I stopped by on Thursday to meet with her and see what we could rustle up.

Read on to find out what’s gone into our cocktail, and what we’ve named it…

Shakers at the ready — here’s how we selected the ingredients for The P&J cocktail

Lisa immediately pulled out two books — named The Flavour Thesaurus and The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create The World’s Great Drinks.

I was fascinated as she showed P&J photographer Kath and I some of the pages. They covered the flavour profiles of a multitude of different ingredients, as well as what flavours marry well with each other.

We used two books to help with the drink’s flavour profile.

In as little as 10 minutes, we had a rough idea of what we wanted to achieve for our official P&J cocktail.

Discarded Spirits are the brand partner for The Esslemont during Aberdeen Cocktail Week. We had their Grape Skin Vodka, Sweet Cascara Vermouth and Banana Peel Rum to choose from as our spirit.

Discarded Spirits are the brand partner for The Esslemont during Cocktail Week.
Lisa adding the Grape Skin Vodka to our shaker.

I immediately suggested the vodka — a zero-waste, grape skin-based vodka made from grape skins leftover from wine-making — thinking the taste wouldn’t overpower any of its fellow ingredients.

I also expressed how much I love peach drinks.

Already, the pair of us were off to a flying start as Lisa revealed the two would pair well together.

We quickly realised something sour was needed.

The Flavour Thesaurus also mentioned that almond tastes great with peach. Lisa reached out for some almond syrup.

We needed something sour in the mix to balance out the sweet flavour profile. She suggested faux citrus (a citric and lactic acid solution).

By mixing the citric and lactic acid in water, it ended up making what I would describe as a liquified sour sweet. It was perfect.

The faux citrus being made.
Lisa and I hard at work.

We had our ingredients, so now it was time to shake up the drink.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you… The Peach & Journal

It took a bit of trial and error, but nothing major.

In the end, our cocktail comprised:

  • 50ml Discarded Grape Skin Vodka
  • 50ml peach puree
  • 10ml almond syrup
  • 15ml faux citrus
The finalised recipe includes almond syrup and peach puree.

All of the ingredients were shaken in a shaker with ice, before being poured in a chilled coupe glass. Garnished with a lemon twist, this added a zingy element — and looked the part.

I couldn’t have been more delighted with how the drink turned out.

You’re initially hit with the sour notes, which leave a lingering tingling sensation on the tongue, before the sweet elements shine through.

The drink will cost £5 at The Esslemont.
Fans of peach drinks will love the concoction.

The peach is prominent, but the almond is there too.

Deciding on the name The Peach & Journal the following day, it’s refreshing, light and I hope all of you adore it as much as Lisa and I do.

How do I try the cocktail out for myself?

The Peach & Journal will be available for £5 exclusively at The Esslemont on Union Street this Aberdeen Cocktail Week, which runs from Wednesday (October 18) to Tuesday, October 24.

It will cost £5, as will the three other drinks on the bar and restaurant’s Cocktail Week menu throughout the festival.

The Peach & Journal is garnished with a lemon twist.

To try it out and take advantage of all the superb deals on offer during the event, you’ll have to purchase a wristband from the Aberdeen Cocktail Week website.

Visit aberdeencocktailweek.com for more information.

Conversation

