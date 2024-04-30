The Stonehaven brewery crafting some of Scotland’s most unusual beers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Stonehaven brewery crafting some of Scotland’s most unusual beers

Reids Gold in Stonehaven are making beer with ingredients most people probably haven't even heard of before, nevermind tasted.

Four cans of beer from Stonehaven's Reids Gold brewery, with a glass full of beer.
I taste tested these four beers from Reids Gold, based in Stonehaven.
By Kieran Beattie

When it comes to new and unusual creations in the Scottish craft beer world, it might seem impossible to come up with anything weirder than what already exists.

With Blue WKD and Irn Bru flavoured sours, Bovril-infused stouts already on sale…  it really takes something totally outside the box to surprise me these days.

But surprised I was when I picked up the can of African Haze from the Stonehaven-based brewery Reids Gold — a “baobab hazy ipa”.

A quick Google told me that it’s made with the fruit of the Baobab tree, also known as “the upside down tree”, native to Madagascar.

Definitely not something I’d expect from a brewery in Stoney.

So, how did it taste? I reviewed it, along with three other funky brews from Reids Gold, to find out…

Beer 1: Lost to the Sea, tropical pale ale with all sorts of fruit jammed in

The Lost to the Sea beer from Reids Gold, a Brewery in Stonehaven.
The Lost to the Sea beer from Reids Gold.

This incredibly fruit-filled creation was made by Reids Gold in support of Stonehaven singer songwriter Colin Clyne for his single Where The Ships Go To Die.

And being brewed to support a single release isn’t the only unusual thing about this beer.

It’s rammed with as much flavour as a fruit cocktail, including bananas, pineapples and a sort of mango called amchur.

I’ve had many a fruit-flavoured pale ale/IPA, but rarely are the this intensely fruity. Worth seeking out.

Rating: 4/5

Beer 2: 8 Ball Stout, a dark beer full of chocolatey goodness

The 8 Ball stout from Reids Gold.

You couldn’t get further away from the first beer in this review if you tried with this one from the Stonehaven brewery Reids Gold.

It’s like a pint of Cadbury Dairy Milk, more sweet than bitter, but still with a lovely chocolatey bitterness.

A massive foamy head too, this’d be a good beer to offer a Guinness lover.

A really super example of a stout, and for £3.10, you can’t go wrong — this beer, and most of the brews from Reids Gold, are a lot cheaper than the usual north of £4 a can prices you see nowadays for craft beer.

Rating: 3.5/5

Beer 3: Life Hands You Oranges, a super orangey sunny day in a glass

The Life Hands You Oranges beer from Reids Gold.
The Life Hands You Oranges beer from Reids Gold.

If their Lost To The Sea tropical pale ale could be compared to a soft drink, I’d go with Um Bongo… and this one, Life Hands You Oranges, is basically a few ABV percentages away from a bottle of Orangina.

Superbly citrusy and refreshing, it’s full of sweet flavours of oranges and balanced out very well with the bitter IPA base.

I could just imagine having one of these with a straw and a little cocktail umbrella in the baking sun on a tropical beach. Really exceptional.

Rating: 4.5/5

Beer 4: African Haze, the baobab-flavoured beer

The African Haze beer from Reids Gold.
The African Haze beer from Reids Gold.

So finally ,we come to the baobab beer. What does it taste like?

Having never had baobab fruit before, to me the closest thing I could compare this beer to to would be a slightly bitter kiwi.

Whatever it is, it works really well with a hazy IPA as the base beer, in fact so much so that if I didn’t know it had baobab in it, I wouldn’t know if there was any fruit in it at all.

A really interesting and rewarding beer for the adventurous from this Stonehaven brewery.

Rating: 3.5/5

