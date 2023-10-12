10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini

Whether you're a fan of gin, tequila and/or rum or prefer vodka-based tipples, there is a cocktail to suit all tastes.

Resident X's By The Firepit cocktail. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Resident X's By The Firepit cocktail. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week
By Karla Sinclair

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is right around the corner, and a line-up of local bars and restaurants are preparing to shake things up for festivalgoers.

Running from next Wednesday (October 18) to Tuesday, October 24, there are more than 30 venues taking part this year — making it the biggest cocktail week to date in the city.

There is also a programme of exciting new events including food and cocktail pairings, masterclasses and tastings. What’s not to love?

The participating businesses have been tasked with creating one to four cocktails this Aberdeen Cocktail Week, which allow them to showcase their talents and express their creativity, all whilst wowing guests in the process.

Their menus will consist of at least one £5 cocktail.

To order from the menus, wristbands cost £12 — £9 for Blue Light cardholders and students — (at the time of publishing).

I have rounded up 10 cocktails that you should put on your must-try list…

Happy Landings

ShapeShifters is new to the city’s bar scene, but I was delighted to see the business mentioned in this year’s Aberdeen Cocktail Week line-up.

The bar is serving up three cocktails during the festival — named Magic Flute, The Forever Story and Happy Landings.

If you order the latter, you may taste notes of grape, plum, passion fruit and Aperol.

Address: 15-17 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen AB11 6HU

Happy landing cocktail from Shapeshifters in Aberdeen
Happy Landings. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Hey Barb, It’s A Peach!

Over at The Old Workshop, it’s Hey Barb, It’s A Peach! tipple not only looks the part, but sounds it too…

Gin, pecan liqueur, vanilla, apple, lemon, and rhubarb beer are among the ingredients.

This is the only £5 cocktail available at the venue during Aberdeen Cocktail Week, which makes it even more of a winner.

Address: 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY

The Hey Barb, It's A Peach cocktail from The Old Workshop, available during Aberdeen cocktail week
Hey Barb, It’s A Peach. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Hot in Havana

Are you on the lookout for a rum-based drink? Well, you’ll have to head to Revolucion de Cuba.

The bar will have four cocktails available exclusively for the festival, all of which contain… you guessed it, rum.

Their Hot in Havana tipple is among them, containing coconut rum, Blu Curacao, melon liqueur, pineapple and lemon.

Address: Academy Centre Courtyard, Aberdeen AB10 1LB

Hot in Havana, a bright green cocktail available at Revolucion de Cuba during Aberdeen cocktail week
Hot in Havana. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

It’s Ma Burfday

This is among the cocktails that I’ll be sampling without question — and the fact I’ve been meaning to stop by The Firepit (formerly Six Degrees North bar) for some time means I can kill two birds with one stone. Result.

The team’s carefully crafted It’s Ma Burfday features vodka, raspberry liqueur, strawberry syrup, vanilla extract and aquafaba.

Oh, and there’s also the addition of Esker raspberry gin. It’s lovely to see a local drinks business included in the mix.

Address: 6 Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen AB10 1FF

It's Ma Burfday from The Firepit in Aberdeen
It’s Ma Burfday. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Lemon Berry Sherbet Martini

I visited The Pig’s Wings recently to try its Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering.

Unable to enjoy a cocktail as I was on driving duties, this is another must-try for me.

Limoncello lovers will be in the same boat with it being one of the key ingredients, along with vodka, Cointreau, aquafaba and raspberry dust.

Address: 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Lemon Berry Sherbet Martini from The Pig's Wings
Lemon Berry Sherbet Martini. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The Balanced Breakfast

I love unique cocktails, and The Balanced Breakfast — which will be available at Siberia — certainly sounds like one.

This tipple is made using spiced rum, coffee liqueur, and toasted cornflake infused oat milk. Now that’s a product I haven’t stumbled across in the shops before…

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

The Balanced Breakfast from Siberia during aberdeen cocktail week
The Balanced Breakfast. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The Sapphire

While you can also choose from a Blackberry Nojito and Velvet Bramble at OGV Taproom this Aberdeen Cocktail Week, I’d be requesting The Sapphire.

Purple in colour, it’s perfect for those after a zesty and refreshing cocktail as it includes lavender syrup and lemon, among other ingredients.

Address: 10 Bridge Place, Aberdeen AB11 6HZ

The Sapphire, a purple drink with a portion of lemon hanging from the glass
The Sapphire. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The Spicy Brizo

If a cocktail with a kick is what you’re after, then The Spicy Brizo is the one for you…

Created by the team at Paramount and boasting chilli infused tequila, Triple Sec, lime and chilli, it’s sure to put a spring in your step.

Address: 23-25 Bon-Accord Street, Aberdeen AB11 6EA

Paramount's Spicy Brizo cocktail
The Spicy Brizo. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

White Chocolate Martini

I think it’s fair to say that The Glentanar Bar’s White Chocolate Martini will prove a dream come true for a lot of cocktails fans out there.

It features four ingredients — vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, Runchata and cocoa.

Address: 35-39 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BS

A white chocolate martini
White Chocolate Martini. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

By The Campfire

If dessert-style cocktails are up your street, then you’ll love this sweet number created by the team at Resident X.

Not only does the tipple contain vanilla vodka, Creme de Cacao liqueur, vanilla syrup, coffee and milk, but it’s even topped with a toasted marshmallow.

Address: Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

By the campfire, a cocktail with a flaming marshmallow on a stick, balancing on the glass
By The Campfire. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week

More from Food and Drink

Mike Gaffney stretching out dough
Ellon residents 'miss Casa Salvatore' and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie's…
The line-up of dishes my friend Lauren and I enjoyed at Laila Turkish Cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'll definitely be Bebek': Why you need to book a table at Laila Turkish…
Singularity Sauce owner Mark McAuley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Aberdeen isn't known for hot sauce, but it is now': How London inspired Singularity…
Elgin Town Hall full with Scottish and German flags hanging from balcony.
It's back! All you need to know about return of Moktoberfest in Elgin after…
The Hebridean Baker on a mountain top
The Hebridean Baker may be on top of the world, but his feet are…
Inside The Exchange bar and restaurant in Old Aberdeen
Great mid-week dining offers will surprise at The Exchange
I picked out these three beers specifically for the cider fans. Images: Elin Beattie
3 Scottish fruit beers to try if you only like cider
Shot 'n' Roll will open in Aberdeen's Trinity Centre later this month. Vegan Bay Baker has baked up a new, exclusive cinnamon roll recipe for the pink, punk brand. Image: DC Thomson
Shot 'n' Roll: What do we know about the Trinity Centre's new cinnamon roll…
A dish from Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, which is hosting events as part of the Provenance Festival.
Provenance Festival: Here are some of the food and drink events running this week...
A variety of Heavenly Desserts signature desserts.
Indulge your sweet tooth: 3 Heavenly Desserts to try in Aberdeen

Conversation