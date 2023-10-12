10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is right around the corner, and a line-up of local bars and restaurants are preparing to shake things up for festivalgoers.

Running from next Wednesday (October 18) to Tuesday, October 24, there are more than 30 venues taking part this year — making it the biggest cocktail week to date in the city.

There is also a programme of exciting new events including food and cocktail pairings, masterclasses and tastings. What’s not to love?

The participating businesses have been tasked with creating one to four cocktails this Aberdeen Cocktail Week, which allow them to showcase their talents and express their creativity, all whilst wowing guests in the process.

Their menus will consist of at least one £5 cocktail.

To order from the menus, wristbands cost £12 — £9 for Blue Light cardholders and students — (at the time of publishing).

I have rounded up 10 cocktails that you should put on your must-try list…

Happy Landings

ShapeShifters is new to the city’s bar scene, but I was delighted to see the business mentioned in this year’s Aberdeen Cocktail Week line-up.

The bar is serving up three cocktails during the festival — named Magic Flute, The Forever Story and Happy Landings.

If you order the latter, you may taste notes of grape, plum, passion fruit and Aperol.

Address: 15-17 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen AB11 6HU

Hey Barb, It’s A Peach!

Over at The Old Workshop, it’s Hey Barb, It’s A Peach! tipple not only looks the part, but sounds it too…

Gin, pecan liqueur, vanilla, apple, lemon, and rhubarb beer are among the ingredients.

This is the only £5 cocktail available at the venue during Aberdeen Cocktail Week, which makes it even more of a winner.

Address: 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY

Hot in Havana

Are you on the lookout for a rum-based drink? Well, you’ll have to head to Revolucion de Cuba.

The bar will have four cocktails available exclusively for the festival, all of which contain… you guessed it, rum.

Their Hot in Havana tipple is among them, containing coconut rum, Blu Curacao, melon liqueur, pineapple and lemon.

Address: Academy Centre Courtyard, Aberdeen AB10 1LB

It’s Ma Burfday

This is among the cocktails that I’ll be sampling without question — and the fact I’ve been meaning to stop by The Firepit (formerly Six Degrees North bar) for some time means I can kill two birds with one stone. Result.

The team’s carefully crafted It’s Ma Burfday features vodka, raspberry liqueur, strawberry syrup, vanilla extract and aquafaba.

Oh, and there’s also the addition of Esker raspberry gin. It’s lovely to see a local drinks business included in the mix.

Address: 6 Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen AB10 1FF

Lemon Berry Sherbet Martini

I visited The Pig’s Wings recently to try its Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering.

Unable to enjoy a cocktail as I was on driving duties, this is another must-try for me.

Limoncello lovers will be in the same boat with it being one of the key ingredients, along with vodka, Cointreau, aquafaba and raspberry dust.

Address: 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

The Balanced Breakfast

I love unique cocktails, and The Balanced Breakfast — which will be available at Siberia — certainly sounds like one.

This tipple is made using spiced rum, coffee liqueur, and toasted cornflake infused oat milk. Now that’s a product I haven’t stumbled across in the shops before…

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

The Sapphire

While you can also choose from a Blackberry Nojito and Velvet Bramble at OGV Taproom this Aberdeen Cocktail Week, I’d be requesting The Sapphire.

Purple in colour, it’s perfect for those after a zesty and refreshing cocktail as it includes lavender syrup and lemon, among other ingredients.

Address: 10 Bridge Place, Aberdeen AB11 6HZ

The Spicy Brizo

If a cocktail with a kick is what you’re after, then The Spicy Brizo is the one for you…

Created by the team at Paramount and boasting chilli infused tequila, Triple Sec, lime and chilli, it’s sure to put a spring in your step.

Address: 23-25 Bon-Accord Street, Aberdeen AB11 6EA

White Chocolate Martini

I think it’s fair to say that The Glentanar Bar’s White Chocolate Martini will prove a dream come true for a lot of cocktails fans out there.

It features four ingredients — vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, Runchata and cocoa.

Address: 35-39 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BS

By The Campfire

If dessert-style cocktails are up your street, then you’ll love this sweet number created by the team at Resident X.

Not only does the tipple contain vanilla vodka, Creme de Cacao liqueur, vanilla syrup, coffee and milk, but it’s even topped with a toasted marshmallow.

Address: Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL