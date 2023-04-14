RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business at just 23

Inverbervie’s Kianna McKay knows all too well that balance is key.

The 23-year-old has been kept busy in recent years, graduating in 2021 with a first in international business management at RGU followed by securing a full-time office job.

But that’s not all.

Kianna spends her evenings, weekends “and any other free moments” running her own business. Its memorable and quirky name, Shut The Fudge Up, has stuck with me since I first caught up with the entrepreneur last year.

Offering decadent fudge, the company was launched in 2022.

And although Kianna admitted to struggling with balancing her work responsibilities in the beginning, this is something she has perfected.

“I’ve got it down pretty well now and managed to find a good balance eventually,” says Kianna.

‘It’s still a pinch me moment’

The first birthday of Shut The Fudge Up is looming and its growth has been spectacular – one area being its stockist list.

You can find the business’ products in Inverbervie’s KAER Beauty Salon, The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven, Marshall’s Farm Shop in Kintore, Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen and Cove’s Café Confidence to name a few.

Kianna also has weekly boxes available with a mixture of fudge slices and offers pre-order products for special occasions such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.

“I never would have thought it would have grown as quickly as it has and it’s still a pinch me moment to walk into one of my lovely stockists and see my product sitting there,” she says.

“I still remember standing in the queue of one of them and watching a customer pick up a pouch and pop it in their basket. I was definitely grinning like a child.”

What flavours can I expect?

The most popular product is Kianna’s fudge pouches, which feature bite-sized fudge chunks. However, she also sells fudge slices, fudge pops and fudge crispies.

Flavours to date have included Biscoff, white chocolate and raspberry, Rolo, Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Caramilk.

Pumpkin spice, cinnamon apple, gingerbread, peppermint candy cane and mini egg are among the flavours Kianna has launched seasonally.

In terms of how much product is made weekly at her home kitchen, the entrepreneur says it varies.

“This definitely depends on the week and the number of orders, and if I have a weekend market on,” she added.

“I would say on average it can be anywhere between 12 to 50 batches a week – 12 on quieter weeks and heading into the 50s if I have a market.

“On an average week I spend around 12 hours in the evenings after work [making fudge]. And then if I have a market on at the weekend this will be more.”

Maintaining the right balance

Since starting the business, Kianna never intended on “putting any pressure on it.” Despite its growth, this is something she will stand by.

“I wanted to have something of my own and find a side hustle that I enjoy,” she says.

“Because I love it so much and it’s so precious to me, I don’t want it to become something that is a chore. I want to maintain the happy balance and not be burnt out.

“A bigger production premises and space however would definitely be ideal, especially when it comes into the busier market season.

“I have started to outgrow and overtake my kitchen so it would be nice to not have to worry about space!”