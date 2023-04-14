RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business at just 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business at just 23

If you have a sweet tooth then it's about time you discovered Shut The Fudge Up in Aberdeenshire.

Kianna McKay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kianna McKay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Inverbervie’s Kianna McKay knows all too well that balance is key.

The 23-year-old has been kept busy in recent years, graduating in 2021 with a first in international business management at RGU followed by securing a full-time office job.

But that’s not all.

Kianna spends her evenings, weekends “and any other free moments” running her own business. Its memorable and quirky name, Shut The Fudge Up, has stuck with me since I first caught up with the entrepreneur last year.

Kianna produces fudge during evenings and weekends. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Offering decadent fudge, the company was launched in 2022.

And although Kianna admitted to struggling with balancing her work responsibilities in the beginning, this is something she has perfected.

“I’ve got it down pretty well now and managed to find a good balance eventually,” says Kianna.

‘It’s still a pinch me moment’

The first birthday of Shut The Fudge Up is looming and its growth has been spectacular – one area being its stockist list.

You can find the business’ products in Inverbervie’s KAER Beauty Salon, The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven, Marshall’s Farm Shop in Kintore, Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen and Cove’s Café Confidence to name a few.

The 23-year-old launched Shut The Fudge Up in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kianna also has weekly boxes available with a mixture of fudge slices and offers pre-order products for special occasions such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.

“I never would have thought it would have grown as quickly as it has and it’s still a pinch me moment to walk into one of my lovely stockists and see my product sitting there,” she says.

“I still remember standing in the queue of one of them and watching a customer pick up a pouch and pop it in their basket. I was definitely grinning like a child.”

What flavours can I expect?

The most popular product is Kianna’s fudge pouches, which feature bite-sized fudge chunks. However, she also sells fudge slices, fudge pops and fudge crispies.

Flavours to date have included Biscoff, white chocolate and raspberry, Rolo, Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Caramilk.

Pumpkin spice, cinnamon apple, gingerbread, peppermint candy cane and mini egg are among the flavours Kianna has launched seasonally.

In terms of how much product is made weekly at her home kitchen, the entrepreneur says it varies.

“This definitely depends on the week and the number of orders, and if I have a weekend market on,” she added.

“I would say on average it can be anywhere between 12 to 50 batches a week – 12 on quieter weeks and heading into the 50s if I have a market.

“On an average week I spend around 12 hours in the evenings after work [making fudge]. And then if I have a market on at the weekend this will be more.”

Fudge pouches. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Maintaining the right balance

Since starting the business, Kianna never intended on “putting any pressure on it.” Despite its growth, this is something she will stand by.

“I wanted to have something of my own and find a side hustle that I enjoy,” she says.

“Because I love it so much and it’s so precious to me,  I don’t want it to become something that is a chore. I want to maintain the happy balance and not be burnt out.

You can spot a range of Shut The Fudge Up products at a number of north-east stockists. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“A bigger production premises and space however would definitely be ideal, especially when it comes into the busier market season.

“I have started to outgrow and overtake my kitchen so it would be nice to not have to worry about space!”

