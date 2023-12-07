You better not pout: Santa recruited in PR campaign to change perception on Aberdeen bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

You better not pout: Santa recruited in PR campaign to change perception on Aberdeen bus gates

North East Bus Alliance say taking the bus results in "quicker, stress-free and greener travel" in and around the Granite City.

By Chris Cromar
Santa and Aberdeen bus gates.
Santa will be avoiding Aberdeen's bus gates this year. Image: DC Thomson.

Santa Claus has been recruited in Aberdeen to encourage people to leave their cars at home in favour of the bus this festive season.

Father Christmas is often seen on the side of a Coca-Cola truck in TV advertising slots but now he is the face of a campaign to change public opinion of bus gates in the city centre.

And while the council compiles its own naughty list and issues fines to those who drive through restricted zones, North East Bus Alliance is telling Christmas shoppers to make their journeys “stress-free” by taking the bus.

Santa swaps sleigh for bus

The group – which is made up of regional transport body Nestrans, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, First Aberdeen, Stagecoach Bluebird and Bains Coaches – has organised a video as part of the campaign.

They said that taking the bus this festive season results in “quicker, stress-free and greener travel” in and around the Granite City.

It follows on from the alliance bringing in PR firm Big Partnership to communicate the new bus gates in Aberdeen City Centre and “encourage people” to make small changes to the way they get into and around town.

North East Bus Alliance claims that bus journey times have being reduced by 25% as a direct result of the bus gates, which went live in August, with over one million passenger journeys being quicker and more reliable.

They also argue that more people taking the bus more often will lead to improvements to public transport and further reduce congestion and pollution in the city centre.

Bus gate on Guild Street in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen’s city centre bus gates went live in August. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

In the long-term, they also believe that the bus gates are the “first steps towards longer-term transport solutions” in the city, including Aberdeen Rapid Transit, which they argue will “help in the fight against climate change”.

The video follows Santa taking the bus into the city centre for his Christmas shopping, although it appears not to be Aberdeen’s very own Santa, who is often spotted on the city’s bus network.

North East Bus Alliance claim that it was “inspired” by the adverts of Amazon, John Lewis and Marks & Spencer.

‘Bus journey times are quicker and more predictable’

Nestrans director Rab Dickson said: “With fewer buses now being held up unnecessarily in city centre traffic, thanks to the bus priority measures, bus journey times are quicker and more predictable.

“This means that Christmas shoppers have more reasons to switch from the car in favour of the bus this festive season.”

You can see the new campaign website here.

Revealed: Aberdeen drivers spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during ‘grace period’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Marian Byalov. Image: Facebook
Stonehaven family woken by 3am snoring stranger in their living room
Digger at Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh
Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh demolished following 'extensive' storm damage
Billy Smith, who performed in the north of Scotland and beyond, as Billy G.
'Warm hearted' Huntly musician Billy Smith, dies age 75
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Buckie man admitted starting a bar brawl in a nightclub after jibes were made about his declined bank card. Connor Duncan was aged 20 when the brawl broke out in Buckie?s Purple Night Club on December 19 2021 Picture shows; Connor Duncan. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/12/2023
Buckie man's Purple Nightclub row after being 'unable' to pay for drinks
Swimming pool.
Port Elphinstone five-bed home with pool, sauna and bar on the market
The A90 northbound Toll of Birness, in Ellon, remains closed since 11am today. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Toll of Birness crash: A90 road still closed SEVEN hours after man taken to…
Aberdeen Christmas market
Aberdeen Christmas Village forced to close
Councillor Ryan Houghton will continue on as a ward member for Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee after stepping down as Conservative group leader. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Ryan Houghton to step down as Conservative leader after looming showdown over cuts
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A sheriff has ordered the destruction of a dangerous dog that bit a woman in Aberdeen after its owner from Torry refused to make it wear a muzzle. Binx the tan Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog sunk its teeth into the victim's thigh on Balnagask Road on September 3 2021. Dominique Livingstone, Binx's owner, previously pled guilty to breaching the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 - admitting out of control Binx had hurt the woman Picture shows; Dominique Livingstone. N/A. Supplied by Facecbook Date; Unknown
Dog's death sentence after 'chaotic' Torry owner wouldn't muzzle it
Tracie Alexander, died at her home in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman who died following e-scooter crash named locally

Conversation