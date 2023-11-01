Eagerly awaited Union Street takeaway German Doner Kebab finally opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eagerly awaited Union Street takeaway German Doner Kebab finally opens

A popular kebab chain has arrived to take over the vacant unit left by Molton Brown.

By Graham Fleming
German Doner Kebab on Union Street.
The new German Doner Kebab shop is now open.

‘Posh’ kebab takeaway German Doner Kebab has opened its doors to Aberdeen customers.

The eagerly anticipated Union Street eatery welcomed in a horde of hungry kebab fans for the very first time at today at 12pm.

It comes after a wider campaign to revamp the Aberdeen city centre as GDK comes to the street after a £500,000 revamp of the former Molton Brown unit.

A construction delay postponed what was supposed to be the opening day yesterday, but the new Granite City eatery was open to all this afternoon.

Punters were even treated to a live DJ set to celebrate the first day of business.

GDK DJ
It was a party atmosphere in the new takeaway.

Dal Khaira, 39, who is a co-owner of the restaurant, alongside his brother Aman, was delighted from the response of the people on the opening day.

The entrepreneurial pair run several Pizza Hut locations across Aberdeen and Scotland, and will build on their previous success with their latest venture.

They also hope that their franchise takeaway can help ‘revitalise’ Union Street.

He said: “It has been a good first day with a real buzz about the place.

Aberdeen GDK
The Union Street eatery has been refurbished to a high standard.

“We have had these exciting plans for a while but it is good to finally get it over the line.

“We were supposed to open yesterday but naturally things get delayed – but we’re glad to finally be open.

“We wanted to make sure we were fully ready, we sort of had a soft launch last night but today is the grand opening.

Promising signs for Union Street

“We hope to contribute to the revitalisation of Union Street cause we go outside and we see the footfall is getting back there again which is encouraging.

“It’s a very vibrant area with the nightlife and the shopping centre very nearby.

“People have heard of the brand whether it is the branch in Glasgow, Edinburgh or Dundee, so we thought there was an appetite. I think the north was solely missing it.”

Rebecca Buchan: Could the return of Frasers be the retail renaissance we’ve been waiting for?

