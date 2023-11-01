Eagerly awaited Union Street takeaway German Doner Kebab finally opens

‘Posh’ kebab takeaway German Doner Kebab has opened its doors to Aberdeen customers.

The eagerly anticipated Union Street eatery welcomed in a horde of hungry kebab fans for the very first time at today at 12pm.

It comes after a wider campaign to revamp the Aberdeen city centre as GDK comes to the street after a £500,000 revamp of the former Molton Brown unit.

A construction delay postponed what was supposed to be the opening day yesterday, but the new Granite City eatery was open to all this afternoon.

Punters were even treated to a live DJ set to celebrate the first day of business.

Dal Khaira, 39, who is a co-owner of the restaurant, alongside his brother Aman, was delighted from the response of the people on the opening day.

The entrepreneurial pair run several Pizza Hut locations across Aberdeen and Scotland, and will build on their previous success with their latest venture.

They also hope that their franchise takeaway can help ‘revitalise’ Union Street.

He said: “It has been a good first day with a real buzz about the place.

“We have had these exciting plans for a while but it is good to finally get it over the line.

“We were supposed to open yesterday but naturally things get delayed – but we’re glad to finally be open.

“We wanted to make sure we were fully ready, we sort of had a soft launch last night but today is the grand opening.

Promising signs for Union Street

“We hope to contribute to the revitalisation of Union Street cause we go outside and we see the footfall is getting back there again which is encouraging.

“It’s a very vibrant area with the nightlife and the shopping centre very nearby.

“People have heard of the brand whether it is the branch in Glasgow, Edinburgh or Dundee, so we thought there was an appetite. I think the north was solely missing it.”