First look: St Fittick’s Park and Doonies industrial estate plans unveiled amid ongoing legal row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look: St Fittick’s Park and Doonies industrial estate plans unveiled amid ongoing legal row

The application by ETZ Ltd has been submitted despite any commercial activity being put on hold.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
St Fitticks park could be the site of an energy transition zone
The section at the Torry park would be known as the "marine gateway". Image: Ironside Farrar

Images have been revealed showing how a paved over St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm could look.

Both spots along the Aberdeen coast have been earmarked as part of an energy transition zone, tipped to make the city a renewables powerhouse.

Developer ETZ Ltd has now submitted new documents to Aberdeen City Council.

This is despite campaigners launching a legal fight to protect the Torry park from development.

Much of St Fittick's Park has been saved from being enveloped into Aberdeen's energy transition zone
Locals launched their campaign to save the park in 2020. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

The row escalated when councillors agreed to explore the idea of leasing the land to energy firms in September

Those efforts were quickly put on hold when the Govan Law Centre lodged papers seeking a review of the decision in the Court of Session.

Despite this ongoing uncertainty, ETZ Ltd has now revealed design images of how one third of St Fittick’s Park could be paved over to provide a “marine gateway” into the zone.

And other blueprints indicate how Doonies Farm could be converted into an accompanying “hydrogen campus” offering a landing site for production pipelines .

Artist impression of the proposed hydrogen campus
Artist impression of the proposed hydrogen campus which would cover the former Doonie’s Farm as part of the Energy Transition Zone. Image: Ironside Farrar

What is the debate about?

Govan Law Centre previously helped campaigners who were fighting to stop the closure of six Aberdeen libraries and Bucksburn Swimming Pool.

They say Torry’s one greenspace needs to be fully protected.

ETZ Ltd argue it will allow the offshore wind, hydrogen and wider green energy sectors to grow, while working to hit net-zero targets. And creating thousands of north-east jobs.

Bosses say direct access to the quayside is a “crucial requirement of potential investors”, which is why St Fittick’s is earmarked.

What could happen to St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm?

The Energy Transition Zone would be located next to the recently opened £420 million South Harbour.

It would have a campus model, allowing the development to be broken down into five specialist areas.

A proposed “marine gateway” would be formed around the new harbour and would include land currently used at St Fittick’s and Gregness.

An impression of how the park could look
Here is how the park could look in years to come. Image: Ironside Farrar

It would provide deep-water port and marine infrastructure for offshore wind and other renewable markets.

Meanwhile the former Doonies Rare Breeds Farm site would be incorporated into a hydrogen campus.

An impression of the campus with people walking and riding bikes along the road beside it
A separate ‘innovation campus’ could provide office space for energy transition firms elsewhere in the Tullos area. Image: Ironside Farrar

The much-loved city attraction was forced to close for the final time in August after its owners were told their lease would not be renewed.

Under the ETZ plan, testing and demonstration facilities would be built here with an aim to make Aberdeen a “centre of excellence for hydrogen”.

ERM Dolphyn’s offshore green hydrogen production pipeline is expected to be supported by the development.

 Alana and Marilyn Furst, with Austin and Dylan Bruce, visited in the final days of Doonies Farm: Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

What else will be in Energy Transition Zone?

The draft masterplan also includes an “offshore wind campus”, “skills campus”, and “innovation campus”.

In August, the local authority gave the green light to a new £6.5 million energy incubator and scale-up “hub”.

The proposed skills campus
The proposed skills campus. Image: Ironside Farrar

However, the masterplan is still to be adopted and is currently being reviewed by Aberdeen City Council.

If planning permission in principle is granted, more detailed designs of the project would be submitted and need further approval.

‘Disgrace to rob residents of green space’

However, the application has already faced some opposition from residents.

Steven Bedford argued the development would hit the people of Torry most.

An aerial view of St Fittick's Park, could be the site of an Energy Transition Zone
St Fittick’s Park could be the site of an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “This project just baffles me how unnecessary it is to add St Fittick’s Park
and Doonies Farm.

“Just upgrade the already deteriorated industrial estates and improve rail connections for freight.

“That is how we improve economic output without harming the environment
and thousands of people’s mental health.”

While Gillian Grant said the proposal was “very poorly thought out”.

She added: “In an area of much deprivation, it is a disgrace to rob them of their only green space.”

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Blackadders' latest hire, Gillian Donald, with Simon Allison, the law firm's head of employment, in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen employment lawyer quits Brodies for Blackadders
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Unpaid work for Aberdeen dad who attacked man with wooden plank
Broad Street is already closed for Christmas Village preparations to get under way. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
How will Aberdeen's Christmas Village affect city centre traffic nightmare?
Reporters Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair standing outside the German Doner Kebab on Union Street holding takeaway bags
Did our 4 items from Aberdeen's new German Doner Kebab make for a grilliant…
Drivers will now be hit with a fine if they drive through the new Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.
Grace period ends for Aberdeen bus gates as £60 fines start going out
Sir Iain Gray
Aberdeen engineer who helped develop world's largest passenger plane receives knighthood
Aberdeen's Christmas Village in 2022. Image: Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Opening times, prices and road closures as market and fair…
Shell's giant Penguins FPSO on the water in Haugesund, Norway.
Shell expects Penguins vessel to arrive in North Sea in 2024
Jordan Ramsay from Aberdeen. Image: Teenage Cancer Trust.
Aberdeen woman diagnosed with cancer says people would tell her about family members who…
PC Jordan Rae and PC Christopher Cowley outside Aberdeen's Marks and Spencer.
Top police officer asks Aberdonians to stop stigmatising addicts in the city centre
4

Conversation