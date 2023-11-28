WKD Blue-flavour beer from Brew Toon VS actual WKD Blue: what’s better?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WKD Blue-flavour beer from Brew Toon VS actual WKD Blue: what’s better?

Peterhead brewery Brew Toon released a blue-coloured beer designed to taste like the alcopop WKD Blue: is it better than the original?

In the blue corner: Who'll win this blue battle - Brew Toon or WKD Blue?
By Kieran Beattie

My first thought on cracking open the can of Brew Wicked, the new WKD Blue-flavour beer from Peterhead’s Brew Toon, was, “Boy, that really smells blue”.

And when I poured it out, I thought, boy, that really looks blue too.

Side-by-side with a glass full of the original alcopop it’s trying to mimic the taste of, I certainly had a different sort of taste test ahead of me compared to my usual beer reviews.

The blue beer being poured into a glass, showing the striking colour mid-flow.
The Blue Wkd-flavour beer in mid-flow, to show it off in all its blue glory. With inhaler on standby.

With fears of blue teeth, tongue and God knows what else ahead of me, I took my two glasses of alarmingly coloured booze and got to work.

Let’s find out: Is Brew Toon’s Blue Wkd-flavour beer as good as, worse, or better than the original WKD Blue?

Drink 1: Brew Wicked, a WKD Blue beer from Brew Toon in Peterhead

The Brew Wicked beer poured out into a glass.
Somehow, it’s the blue colour of the head of this beer that weirded me out the most.

When I first heard Brew Toon were making this WKD Blue-style beer in collaboration with Edinburgh sour beer champions Vault City, I knew I had to give it a shot.

After pouring it out and smelling an overwhelming flavour of fruitiness (and blueness), I checked out the back of the can.

The ingredients include blueberries, raspberries, and good-old fashioned E133, which Wikipedia tells me is “generally considered nontoxic and safe”.

The back of the Brew Wicked can.
The ingredients of the WKD Blue-flavour beer, Brew Wicked from Brew Toon.

Lovely.

I was honestly surprised at how much I enjoyed this. It tasted tangy, and had a lovely, slightly creamy consistency.

The only thing that put me off was the crazy colour of it.

I tried closing my eyes even, but I think seeing the unnatural colour must have done something to my brain which made every sip feel a bit… odd.

Not bad, but odd.

The writer drinking the Brew Wicked beer.
I’d describe my immediate reaction as “pensive”.

I’m a big fan of Brew Toon, and Vault City, for trying out wild new creations and pushing the boundaries of what regular people would call beer.

And this special creation was definitely worth them pushing the boat out, E133 and all.

If you’re after something very much out-there, I’d recommend picking up a can while you can, but for me, the beer was just so wacky that I’m fine having just the one.

Rating: 3.5/5

Drink 2: WKD Blue, WKD

WKD Blue, poured out into a glass.
Yes, I picked one of my fanciest beer glasses for this.
  • 4%
  • Around £3.20 for a 700ml bottle at supermarkets
  • WKD
  • Style: Alcopop

What does WKD Blue taste like?

I don’t think any two people would actually answer the same.

It’s apparently “Mixed fruit flavour”, according to the back, and contains barley and caffeine.

But that’s about as much info as you’re going to get from the bottle.

I’ve not had any of this since ill-advised decisions at the RGU student union back when it was open on Schoolhill.

From what little I remember, it’s always been something faintly fizzy and sweet, that’s a one-way ticket to a hell of a headachey hangover.

I poured it out into a glass, because I’m classy like that, and had a sip — pinky out, of course.

The writer drinking WKD Blue with his pinky out.
Ooh lala.

Surprisingly,  it’s not as bad as you might think at first.

It kind of tastes like drinking the liquid version of an entire bag of Haribo Tangfastics.

But after a few sips, I knew it wasn’t agreeing with me.

I’ll do a lot of things for this beer column, but drinking 700ml of WKD Blue is not one of them.

After half a glass, the rest of this went down the sink, I’m sad to say.

Absolutely no offence intended to the WKD Blue enjoyers out there, but it’s just not my tipple of choice.

Brew Toon did a good job of making whatever on earth WKD Blue is meant to taste like actually taste good — but honestly, these two drinks, they’re really not that similar aside from their insane colours.

Rating: 1/5

Drink 3: Breach of the Peach, Brew Toon

Brew Toon's Breach of the Peach beer in a can, and poured into a glass.
Brew Toon’s Breach of the Peach beer.
  • 5.5%
  • £4.25 on the website, but currently sold out. I got mine from Fountainhall Wines 
  • Brew Toon, Peterhead
  • Style: Peach Milkshake IPA.

After all that bright blue, E number, sour raspberry WKD nonsense, I decided it was time for a nice, normal, regular, man’s man beer to cleanse the palette.

So naturally I went for a peach milkshake IPA from Brew Toon.

Having this side by side with the Peterhead brewer’s WKD Blue creation really illustrates the wealth of skill Brew Toon have as beer makers.

Where Brew Wicked was vibrantly sour like sweeties, this mellow fruited bevvie really tasted like a fruity smoothie.

Thanks to the use of oats and lactose, the beer comes with a lovely thick consistency, and the description on the can of “brewed with enough peaches to feed a small village” can definitely be tasted — it’s really peachy.

I’d definitely be up for plenty more cans of this.

Rating: 4/5 

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

More of my beer reviews:

Conversation