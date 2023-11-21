Gluten free beer from Scottish breweries that’s actually good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Gluten free beer from Scottish breweries that’s actually good

When it comes to gluten free beer, the number of genuinely tasty ones from Scottish breweries has grown dramatically in recent years.

Three cans of gluten free beer, and one glass full of beer.
Gluten free beer, like these three from Scottish breweries, are getting better and better. All images: Kieran Beattie.
By Kieran Beattie

Gluten free beer, to me, used to be a red flag for “this is probably going to taste minging”.

Of the very few varieties available in the past, most of the ones I gave a shot tasted distinctly weird and unpleasant without that magic ingredient of gluten.

But in the past few years, something strange has happened.

I’m finding that more and more of my favourite new beers from Scottish craft breweries are actually gluten free.

I’ve no idea what’s behind this, be it advances in gluten-removing technology or perhaps just a desire to reach the market of gluten-intolerant drinkers/coeliacs.

Whatever it is, more people than ever are now able to enjoy some really quality beers.

Three gluten free beers from Fierce Beer, Black Isle and Campervan breweries.
Three gluten free beers from Fierce Beer, Black Isle and Campervan breweries.

So to celebrate, I’m highlighting some quality gluten free beer being produced by some of my go-to Scottish breweries.

Read on to find out more, and find out my ratings for these beers from Aberdeen, the Highlands, and Edinburgh.

Fierce Cerveza, a gluten free beer that’s a better Corona

A glass full of Fierce Cerveza beer.
A glass full of Fierce Cerveza beer.
  • 4%
  • £2.35 a 440ml can on the website, or you can get it in supermarkets like Aldi for less than £2 a can if it’s not sold out.
  • Fierce Beer, Aberdeen
  • Style: Mexican Lager

Anyone who knows me knows I can’t shut up about how much I love this beer from Fierce.

It’s brewed with lime juice and a touch of salt, in an attempt to be a craft beer version of a Mexican lager, like Corona, served with a slice of lime.

What it is, though, is so much more.

Crisp, sweet, and a little bit tangy from the citrus, it was my absolute favourite beer to have on hot days this summer.

I hauled a whole bag of them hundreds of miles away to England when I went to a music festival.

The author of the article holding a can of Cerveza at a festival campsite.
Yours truly with a can of Cerveza at Download Festival this summer.

But you don’t have to just take my word for it — since it first came out as a small batch beer, the good folks at Fierce have told me it’s become one of their absolute best-sellers, leading to deals with Aldi and Asda, and even garishly-coloured Cerveza-branded socks.

But it wasn’t until I had the idea for this article that I actually realised it’s a gluten free beer.

Times have certainly changed for the better for gluten-intolerant folk when one of Scotland’s best brews on the market is safe for them to drink.

Rating: 5/5

Goldfinch, a gluten free IPA from Black Isle Brewing Co

Goldfinch, a gluten free session IPA from Black Isle, poured into a glass.
Black Isle produce, Goldfinch, a gluten free session IPA.

Goldfinch is another example of a great craft beer I’ve had a good few of in my time, but have only recently realised is actually gluten free.

(I should have noticed before now that the G and F in Goldfinch is highlighted on the can).

You absolutely can’t compare this drink to the gluten-free offerings of days gone by.

If anything, it tastes better than most session IPAs you can commonly find like the recently released Wingman from Brewdog, or Level Head from Greene King pubs.

It pours slightly cloudy, and tastes really rather bitter, with a sort of floral finish.

Lovely stuff, and works well for what it’s designed for: an evening drinking session.

Rating: 4/5

Leith Pils, a gluten free pilsner from Edinburgh

A glass of Leith Pils gluten free beer.
Crisp and clear, this is a classic pilsner.

With how much the pilsner style of beer leans on the malts used for its flavour, the idea of a gluten-free contender doesn’t, on the face of it, sound like it would work.

This beer from Edinburgh’s Campervan Brewery nails it, though.

Leith Pils pours crystal clear with a delicate head, and tastes just as good, if not better, than many popular pilsners you can buy, like Pilsner Urquell.

Ever so slightly sweet and very crisp, this is an excellent GF beer to buy if you see it out in the wild.

Rating: 4/5

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

He bought these three beers from the gluten-free section at Banchory’s excellent Strong Water Co drinks shop. 

More of my beer reviews:

