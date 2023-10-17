3 Scottish IPAs versus Brewdog’s Punk IPA: Who wins our taste test?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

3 Scottish IPAs versus Brewdog’s Punk IPA: Who wins our taste test?

I tested these three Scottish IPAs against the (figurative) daddy of them all, Brewdog's Punk IPA. Which one was top of the hops?

I pitted these three Scottish IPAs versus the king. Who will win? Image: Kieran Beattie
I pitted these three Scottish IPAs versus the king. Who will win? Image: Kieran Beattie
By Kieran Beattie

I’ve heard it all before on Brewdog — “They say they’re punk, but actually, they’re a multi-million quid company”, “They say they’re punk, but what about this dodgy thing I heard about their gold cans”, and so on.

Yes, they get a lot of shtick and at this point they’re more comparable with a fancy Wetherspoons than Anarchy in the UK , but I honestly believe they’re still one of Scotland’s best breweries going.

Without Punk IPA and the impact it had on Scottish beer, I simply don’t believe we’d have the huge variety of fantastic breweries making incredible brewskies like we have nowadays.

Brewdog Punk IPA, surely one of the most recognisable beers in Scotland after the famous red T. Image: Gareth Giles

But is Punk IPA still the reigning champion of Scottish IPAs?

I put a tin of the blue stuff up against three other IPAs from breweries across Scotland, in this case Moray, the Highlands and Dundee, to see if they were top of the hops.

For my test, I had a tin of Punk IPA first, and then sampled each of these three beers.

I hadn’t had a punk in quite some time actually, so I was really happy to find that it’s still a very, very good IPA, even in a can and not on draft.

For comparison’s sake, I’d rate my punk a solid 4/5.

AKA IPA, Cromarty Brewing Co

Another banger from Cromarty, presented in my Midsummer Beer Happening glass. Image: Kieran Beattie

First up to test was a big can of AKA IPA from Cromarty.

This beautiful brew won the World Beer Awards UK IPA category in 2016, and it most certainly deserved it.

It wears its colours on its sleeve, or rather its can artwork, as you get hit in the face immediately by pleasantly green-flavoured, resinous bitterness from the hops.

(Side note, I’m not going to ever get into types of hops in these reviews if I can help it, as that’s really just a bit too nerdy even for me).

At 6.7% it’s quite a lot stronger than a good old-fashioned Punk IPA, and it’s a lot more of it too in the 440ml can that I had.

But it was just absolutely brilliant, and I’m sorry to say James Watt if you’re reading this, but Cromarty has you beat here.

Rating: 5/5

Flight Path, 71 Brewing

Flight Path, from Dundee’s 71 Brewing. With a re-run of Frasier in the background if you’re curious. Image: Kieran Beattie

Compared to Punk and AKA IPA from Cromarty, this IPA from 71 Brewing in Dundee is much more dry.

It’s a darker colour, and quite a bit more cloudy too.

At 6.1% it’s got a pleasant booziness to it, and tasted to me more like your traditional IPAs of yesteryear like Deuchars than the American-influenced Punk (and its imitators).

Really enjoyed this, but in sad news for 71 Brewing I honestly preferred my can of punk to this one.

Rating: 3.5/5

Typhoon, Windswept Brewing co

Windswept Brewery’s Typhoon IPA. The pink coaster was from a recent trip to Newbarns Brewery in Edinburgh, if you’re still curious. I hoard coasters like a squirrel storing up nuts for winter. Image: Kieran Beattie.

This IPA from Windswept, which is fast becoming a new favourite brewery of mine, tasted very much along the same lines as Punk IPA.

It’s also scored a couple of awards, including a Great Taste two-star sticker.

I found it tasted a bit stronger in terms of bitterness than Punk IPA, and a little bit more dry, which I don’t think will be genuinely that widely appealing to a lot of people, but for me it just cinched it.

Sorry Brewdog, but it’s  another IPA I can honestly say I prefer to Punk.

Rating: 4.5/5 

More of my beer reviews:

I tried three local dark beers — are they better than Guinness?

Wunderbar! 3 German-style Scottish beers for your own Scot-toberfest

More from Highlands & Islands

Police are appealing for information.
Man pronounced dead at the scene of crash on A9 in Caithness
A baby boy has died in hospital following an incident at Loch Broom in Ullapool.
Baby boy dies in hospital after being rescued from Loch Broom
The Mull Junior Mod Club with their conductress Riona Whyte
Gold goes west as young Gaels triumph at the Mod
Scapa Flow
Body found in search for missing diver at Scapa Flow
Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued across the country. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Warning upgraded to amber as heavy rain and wind set to batter the north-east
Timmy Mallett is in the Western Isles where he has caused controversy by comparing the Betty Burke dress to a KKK hood.
Timmy Mallett slammed for likening Bonnie Prince Charlie's disguise to a Ku Klux Klan…
Ullapool harbour
Two people rescued from water following multi-agency response in Ullapool
Breaking news image.
A9 closed near Mybster following car and lorry crash
Stella McCartney wants to build a new £5 million mansion at a Highland beauty spot. PA
Highland neighbours hit out over Stella McCartney's £5 million coastal mansion plan
The 100-year-old steam locomotive was out of commission after the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched over Flying Scotsman collision in Aviemore

Conversation