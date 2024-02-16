Our vinyl verdict on the coffee and food at Red Robin Records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Our vinyl verdict on the coffee and food at Red Robin Records

There were a lot more food options at the city centre coffee spot, which opened in 2019, than Andy and I expected.

Andy and I outside the Correction Wynd coffee shop. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy and I outside the Correction Wynd coffee shop. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Nick Duthie, of Correction Wynd coffee and vinyl shop Red Robin Records, has recently been open to the fact that his business is struggling.

The lack of passing trade from Union Street has had a part to play, among other factors. But having heard so many great things about his coffee (in particular) before, surely it’s worth the slight diversion?

Nick Duthie inside his coffee shop.

I wanted to find out.

I’m no stranger to enjoying a ciabatta from Red Robin Records, but it had been a while since I last stopped by. To make matters worse, I hadn’t ordered a coffee there prior to last week.

Andy, on the other hand, frequents there regularly to get his caffeine fix.

The shop sells vinyls, too.

Stopping by last Tuesday at noon, the pair of us – and P&J photographer Kenny – were chuffed to see that the place was mobbed.

Nick said that sales have improved significantly since he launched a GoFundMe page, which has a £100,000 target. It was great to hear.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

Flat white and latte

When it came to our coffee orders, Andy’s heart was set on a flat white (£3.20).

A Red Robin Records latte, left, and a flat white.

I requested a latte (£3.40), and it was easily one of the best I’d tasted boasting a silky texture. And while I usually find that the coffee flavour is lacking (a lot) in lattes, this one had that perfect milk and coffee balance.

Andy loves the bright orange mugs at Red Robin – which matched (unintentionally) with my jacket. But he’s just as much a fan of what’s inside them.

Andy is a huge fan of the coffee at Red Robin Records.

The café is one of his regular coffee stops, and sometimes picks up Nick’s hand-roasted beans he sells from behind the counter. His flat white reassuringly hit the spot.

If you don’t believe us, be sure to stop by the venue and try out a coffee for yourself.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Mozzarella, pesto, rocket and tomato ciabatta

Moving swiftly on to the food, it took a short while to whittle down our picks. After all, there was a much bigger selection on the menu than we initially expected.

Mozzarella, pesto, rocket and tomato ciabatta.

There were three different ciabatta fillings on offer, but I asked for the mozzarella, pesto, rocket and tomato option (£6). I can confirm that it was the right choice.

The vibrant pesto was nutty and ever-so-slightly salty, but what I loved most about it was that it didn’t overpower the other ingredients. I find that pesto often does this.

My face is saying different, but I thought the ciabatta was a winner.

A nice level of zingyness came from the tomato, while the bread itself had a crunchy crust and fluffy interior.

I demolished my half in no time.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup

Red Robin Records also sells pancakes, which neither of us knew ahead of our visit. It was a lovely surprise.

The bacon and maple syrup pancakes.

Our (£9.90) plate featured three uniform, medium-sized pancakes. Buttery, light and soft, they were delicious and came with three rashers of bacon and maple syrup.

As expected, the flavours were on point. And yes, Andy and I agree that bacon is definitely a solid accompaniment with pancakes.

Are you a fan of pancakes served with bacon and maple syrup?
Andy Morton – part journalist, part hoover.

I did find the bacon a little on the tough side, but Andy thoroughly enjoyed it. I suppose, I’d rather it be crispy than flimsy.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Banana bread

Home bakes are on the cards, too. The staff really know how to spoil their customers.

While there were a few tempting options when we visited, my ears perked up when I heard the words “banana bread.”

Our slice of banana bread from Red Robin Records.

I asked for a slice and it was brought over to our table swiftly – just like the rest of our dishes and drinks.

In my opinion, this comforting bake was faultless. It was pleasantly sweet with lots of banana flavour, and the addition of almonds in the batter was a lovely touch.

It was a generous slice.
Top marks were given to the banana bread.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 5/5

The grand total for our trip came to £25.50. We were treated to a superb lunch at Red Robin Records and there was more than enough food to go around.

I wish Nick and his team all the best with the future. His coffee and vinyl shop is a Granite City gem.

Conversation