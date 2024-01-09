‘My last resort’: Aberdeen coffee shop owner launches fundraiser to save business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘My last resort’: Aberdeen coffee shop owner launches fundraiser to save business

Nick Duthie of Red Robin Records is appealing to the public for help to save his business on Correction Wynd.

By Ellie Milne
Nick Duthie outside Red Robin Records
Business owner Nick Duthie outside Red Robin Records on Correction Wynd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The owner of an Aberdeen cafe and vinyl store has launched a “last resort” fundraiser to try and save his business.

Red Robin Records, located on Correction Wynd, opened in 2019 and was a “lifetime in the making” for Nick Duthie.

However, the business had a difficult start due to the pandemic and a lack of passing trade from Union Street which created a number of challenges in the following years.

The independent store, which specialises in new vinyl and serves freshly ground coffee from all over the world, has gained loyal customer base – but this has not prevented them from falling into debt.

Red Robin Records sign
Red Robin Records – Aberdeen’s only vinyl cafe – opened in 2019. Image: Nick Duthie.

Nick has now launched a “last resort” GoFundMe page with the aim of raising £100,000 to keep the coffee shop and vinyl store open.

He wrote: “I have a target of £100,000 which is insane, but my feelings were ‘go big or go home’.

“I don’t ever imagine reaching this goal but I thought it was important to show you the mountain I’m stepping on to.”

Fundraiser launched to save Red Robin Records

The Red Robin Records owner took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with his customers

He said: “Nick from Red Robin Records here, cap in hand. This is an absolute last resort for me. I would never dream of starting a GoFundMe page if it wasn’t absolutely necessary.

Nick Duthie pictured working in his cafe
Nick Duthie, pictured working in his cafe, launched the GoFundMe page on Wednesday afternoon. More than 60 people donated within the first couple of hours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Unfortunately, due to the current situation I have no choice but to ask for help. We had a specialist in to take a look at our books and help us get on the right track but the numbers are not good. We are in a bit of a pickle, financially.

“The only way out of this mess is with the help of the public.

“We will stay open for the rest of the month but I’m at a loss what to do after that. If you have vouchers to use please get down and take advantage of our vinyl sale that’s running all through January.

“If you can help us, please visit the GoFundMe page and donate what you can or share this post to as many people as you can.”

Uncertain future for business

Interior of Red Robin Records in Aberdeen
Red Robin Records has an indoor cafe and vinyl store. Image: Keny Elrick/DC Thomson.

On the fundraiser page, Nick explains any money donated will help to pay off debt and avoid insolvency, so they can hopefully start again with the equipment in the future.

He plans to keep the shop open for the rest of the month but adds things will have to significantly change financially for the business to survive.

He added: “We had just started opening up in the evenings in December and had great feedback. This is something we would like to continue and feel it’s where we can generate profit and turn things around, which is what we want.

“To get to that point, we would need full bookings, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from February through to December.

Nick Duthie holding two records
Nick Duthie said opening Red Robin Records was “a dream come true”. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“The cafe during the day would also have to increase its profit by a third and I would need to sell double the amount of coffee beans that we sell in the shop.”

The announcement from Red Robin Records announcement follows confirmation from the owners of Haig’s food hall that their business on Schoolhill has closed with immediate effect after 12 years.

James and Julie Haig said soaring power bills and costly rates have left them unable to turn a profit.

‘We are serving 600 people a day and it’s still not enough’: Haig’s owners ‘heartbroken’ as Aberdeen food hall closes

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen church tower
Six-figure renovation turns Aberdeen church tower into luxury penthouse
The High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Oldmeldrum murder-accused called himself 'angel of death', trial told
James and Julie Haig outside Haig's in Aberdeen city centre.
'We are serving 600 people a day and it's still not enough': Haig's owners…
A blue road marking with white text reading 'bus gate'
Poll results revealed: Hundreds say 'anti-car' Aberdeen is driving shoppers away from struggling city…
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott is "one of the best in the business", says Aberdeen Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik.
Under fire council chief executive Angela Scott defended as 'one of the best in…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drug dealer with three previous convictions for narcotics has been given a further five-year prison term after police caught him carrying ?1,070 of heroin and cocaine. Rhyan Kelly, 23, was arrested after police found him with the illegal substances in a friend?s house in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on October 23 2023 Picture shows; Rhyan Kelly was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by Wullie Marr Photography (Edinburgh High Court) / Police Scotland (Rhyan Kelly custody pic) Date; Unknown
More jail time for 'appalling' north-east drug dealer from Liverpool
Stewart Milne Homes sign
Stewart Milne Group: 'It is sad that this fantastic success story has ended the…
Midmar Church.
Not for sale: No changes to church graveyard, despite kirk being on market
The flattened Greyfriars House site.
Troubled flat plans for Greyfriars House site could be scuppered as council deal-sweetener expires…
The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Atholl Hotel back up for sale at £3.2 million

Conversation