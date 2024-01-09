‘My last resort’: Aberdeen coffee shop owner launches fundraiser to save business

The owner of an Aberdeen cafe and vinyl store has launched a “last resort” fundraiser to try and save his business.

Red Robin Records, located on Correction Wynd, opened in 2019 and was a “lifetime in the making” for Nick Duthie.

However, the business had a difficult start due to the pandemic and a lack of passing trade from Union Street which created a number of challenges in the following years.

The independent store, which specialises in new vinyl and serves freshly ground coffee from all over the world, has gained loyal customer base – but this has not prevented them from falling into debt.

Nick has now launched a “last resort” GoFundMe page with the aim of raising £100,000 to keep the coffee shop and vinyl store open.

He wrote: “I have a target of £100,000 which is insane, but my feelings were ‘go big or go home’.

“I don’t ever imagine reaching this goal but I thought it was important to show you the mountain I’m stepping on to.”

Fundraiser launched to save Red Robin Records

The Red Robin Records owner took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with his customers

He said: “Nick from Red Robin Records here, cap in hand. This is an absolute last resort for me. I would never dream of starting a GoFundMe page if it wasn’t absolutely necessary.

“Unfortunately, due to the current situation I have no choice but to ask for help. We had a specialist in to take a look at our books and help us get on the right track but the numbers are not good. We are in a bit of a pickle, financially.

“The only way out of this mess is with the help of the public.

“We will stay open for the rest of the month but I’m at a loss what to do after that. If you have vouchers to use please get down and take advantage of our vinyl sale that’s running all through January.

“If you can help us, please visit the GoFundMe page and donate what you can or share this post to as many people as you can.”

Uncertain future for business

On the fundraiser page, Nick explains any money donated will help to pay off debt and avoid insolvency, so they can hopefully start again with the equipment in the future.

He plans to keep the shop open for the rest of the month but adds things will have to significantly change financially for the business to survive.

He added: “We had just started opening up in the evenings in December and had great feedback. This is something we would like to continue and feel it’s where we can generate profit and turn things around, which is what we want.

“To get to that point, we would need full bookings, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from February through to December.

“The cafe during the day would also have to increase its profit by a third and I would need to sell double the amount of coffee beans that we sell in the shop.”

The announcement from Red Robin Records announcement follows confirmation from the owners of Haig’s food hall that their business on Schoolhill has closed with immediate effect after 12 years.

James and Julie Haig said soaring power bills and costly rates have left them unable to turn a profit.