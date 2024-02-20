Addressing huge increase in violent and aggressive incidents in schools overshadowed as Moray Council meeting descends into chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

Addressing huge increase in violent and aggressive incidents in schools overshadowed as Moray Council meeting descends into chaos

Technical difficulties added to the problems during the education, children and leisure services committee on Tuesday.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A debate on addressing violence and aggression in schools has been overshadowed after an meeting fell into confusion and chaos.
A debate on addressing violence and aggression in schools has been overshadowed after an meeting fell into confusion and chaos.

Moves to address violence and aggression in schools were overshadowed after a Moray Council meeting descended into chaos and confusion.

Technical difficulties added to the problems during the education, children and leisure services committee on Tuesday.

Members were discussing a follow-up report after figures showed a huge rise in incidents in schools.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross called for the committee to write to the Scottish Government calling for a reduction in class sizes to 20.

‘An attempt to stifle debate’

The impact he said would help improve classroom behaviour.

But monitoring officer Alasdair McEachan said the move was incompetent.

He felt there was not enough information in the papers for councillors to make a decision on the 20 pupil figure.

With the electronic voting system out of action, chairwoman Kathleen Robertson took a show of hands to see if members had enough data before them.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

Eight felt they did not, while three said they did.

That prompted Mr Ross and councillors Marc Macrae and Sandy Keith to declare their dissent.

Fochabers Lhanbryde Conservative councillor Mr Macrae called the move “an attempt to stifle debate”.

He highlighted that previous Labour and SNP governments had it in their manifestos on reducing classroom figures.

Hybrid meeting system broken

And it was a requirement for practical classes such as science and home economics.

Also Mr Ross said he had “lost confidence” in the way the committee operated.

He added: “Twenty’s plenty has been on the table for so long. Twenty is not a number that’s been plucked out of the air, it’s been around for many many years.”

Then SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter called for the council to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer as well, citing issues around financing.

Fochabers Lhanbrye Conservative councillor Marc Macrae. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Several attempts were made by Ms Robertson to come up with a compromise to satisfy all concerns raised.

And there were three breaks in proceedings to try to agree a way forward.

However, following information brought up during the hour-long discussions, it was felt the call for a 20 pupil limit was not incompetent.

Ms Robertson then revoked the earlier show of hands on whether councillors had enough information on class numbers.

‘A waste of time’

And Mr Ross’s motion was allowed to stand.

SNP member for Forres Scott Lawrence put forward an amendment to write to cabinet secretary Jenny Gilruth to give consideration to class sizes in terms of classroom behaviour.

He said: “No one is arguing there is a connection between antisocial behaviour and class sizes.”

Mr Lawrence added the Scottish Government was dealing with behaviour in schools by addressing child poverty.

SNP councillor for Forres Scott Lawrence.

His amendment was voted through by nine votes to three.

However, Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers was unable to take part in the discussion or either vote.

With the council’s hybrid meeting system not working he had to join through Teams.

But he was unable to hear most of the debate and felt he had to abstain.

Mr Divers said the meeting for him had been “a waste of time”.

Public unable to watch

And members of the public were unable to tune in because the live webcast system was also broken.

Members did note the action plan put together by officers to come up with ways to address behaviour in schools.

And for the issue to be taken forward with a multi-agency approach.

They also agreed for it to go to the Community Planning Partnership (CPP) board as a matter of urgency.

And for a more detailed report to come back to the education committee, and to the board’s meeting in May.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.

The CPP includes representatives from the NHS, police, fire service, UHI Moray and the third sector.

Between April and October 2023 a total of 1,647 violent or aggressive incidents in Moray schools were recorded.

That compares with 537 over the same period the previous year – an increase of 206%. And equivalent to 86 incidents a week or 17 a day.

Figures relate to pupils being aggressive and violent towards staff.

At the time secondary school representative Susan Slater called the numbers “horrific”.

Conversation