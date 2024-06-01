Restaurant review: Smiles and delectable dishes galore at Rishi’s Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Smiles and delectable dishes galore at Rishi’s Aberdeen

After visiting Rishi's Indian Aroma on George Street, we left with warmth in our hearts and bellies.

A few dishes at Rishi's Aberdeen.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Stepping into the sparkling space of Rishi’s Indian Aroma restaurant in Aberdeen, I imagine it was a little bit how Lucy felt upon discovering Narnia behind the wardrobe.

Many times, I had walked past Rishi’s on George Street noting the Indian takeaway.

However, from glancing at the dark glassed front which looks onto a reception desk, I had failed to realise there was also a restaurant hidden inside.

After being set right by a friend recently, I decided to find out what I had naively been missing out on.

Exterior of Rishi's Indian Aroma on George Street, Aberdeen.
Rishi’s is based on Aberdeen’s George Street. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Inside Rishi’s Aberdeen

One Sunday evening, my very hungry husband Chris and I quickly darted inside Rishi’s on George Street.

We had not managed to make a booking and were desperately hoping there would be a free table.

Walking into the reception area, we were very warmly greeted by the woman manning the desk and told we were in luck, there was a table.

This would have been a very short review otherwise.

Inside the restaurant
The restaurant is a fairly large dining area.

We were guided down a corridor which then opened into a glowing and elegantly dressed space which housed a fairly large dining area.

Tables were dotted with white leather chairs and creatively folded red napkins and the space was lit by bright and cosy lights.

Making our way past a few groups of friends and families enjoying their meals, we were kindly seated by a window by the archway cut out of a middle wall.

Rishi's Indian Aroma Aberdeen
We were sat through the back section near the cutout archway.

The food

Turning our attention to the seven-page food menu, right away we were hit with a problem.

We were very hungry and there were too many good options.

The menu was full of a whole host of dishes, vegetarian and halal dishes included, and clearly marked for those with allergies and dietary restrictions.

It was very easy to read and used a lovely selection of photos to give a taste of what was to come.

After a lengthy browse, we decided on a divide and conquer approach with the starters and of course, ended up ordering too much.

This included a range of three starters: samosas, chicken sukka and masala dosa. Although we severely underestimated the size of that last one…

The samosas
The samosas were beautifully presented.

While we waited for the mini banquet to arrive, we enjoyed sipping our drinks, a pint of Cobra (Â£5.99) for Chris and a glass of Pinot Grigio (Â£6.99) for myself, and got caught up in the beautifully folded napkins.

It was not long however before a smiling team of staff swept our starters through.

The first to arrive were the samosas. Laid on a bed of salad, the three samosas were artfully surrounded by a beautiful display of a sweet and tangy sauce.

The main events themselves were perfectly crispy hot pockets and the filling was subtly seasoned making sure a range of flavours came through.

The chicken Sukka at Rishi's in Aberdeen.
The chicken sukka had a fiery and flavoursome kick.

Next to grace our table was the chicken sukka which held an explosive mix of smokiness and spice.

The chicken was crispy but tender and was well immersed in the sharp and rich spices and flavouring.

I was a big fan of the level of heat in the dish which left it being a definite favourite of mine â€“ Chris did not get much of a look in on this one.

Then the dosa appeared and I tried not to let my jaw drop.

Having never eaten dosa before, we were ill-prepared for the size of south Indian crepe-like cuisine.

Taking up half the table, the thin crispy pancake, made out of rice and lentil flour, was curled and presented on a silver platter.

The dosa served at the Aberdeen Indian restaurant.
The dosa was light and crsipy.

Alongside it, were three chutneys and sambar (a lentil and mixed vegetable stew).

Not entirely knowing where to start, Chris and I slowly broke off pieces of dosa and dipped them into the chutneys and sambar.

As soon as we had tasted the first, our eyes met gleaming with a smile. We had made a great food decision.

As we alternated between dips, we discovered a new favourite when we spotted the spicy potato masala filling.

The potatoes were light, creamy and oozing flavour in a way that did not overpower the dosa and complimented it well.

It goes without saying the filling â€“ and the food on all the plates â€“ disappeared quickly.

The mains

As the clean plates were taken away, we had a moment to compose ourselves before our mains arrived.

Although, given the amount of food we had consumed, the hunger was certainly wearing off leaving me to wonder if I would make it through my main.

My husband still remained certain there would be no crumb, pool of sauce or grain of rice left behind on his plate but that was before his platter of a main arrived.

Carrying on the apparent theme of the night â€“ wanting to try as many dishes as possible â€“ Chris had opted for the non-veg thali for Â£15.95.

This consisted of a range of small tasters including a chicken curry, lamb curry, chicken 65, chana masala, raita, yoghurt, dessert, pickle, poppadoms, pulao or plain rice and a tandoori roti.

The non-veg thali at Rishi's restaurant aberdeen
The non-veg thali Â£15.95 was a banquet.

Presented on a round silver tray was a bowl of rice with a roti and poppadom placed on top surrounded by eight dishes. Even Chris’s eyes bulged a little at the sight.

He was quick to dive in and enjoyed going from dish to dish struggling to pin down a winning favourite.

I had gone down a simpler route and ordered the chicken chettinad curry for Â£12.45.

However, I wondered if I had been a bit of an overachiever in ordering from the extra spicy section. Especially considering the chicken sukka, with one chilli to its name on the menu, definitely had a kick to it.

The Chettinad chicken curry.
The chettinad chicken curry at Rishi’s was rich in flavour and texture.

After a few tentative bites, I realised I had been fortunate.

The south Indian curry is made with curry leaves, dried chillis, chopped garlic and ground coconut.

The sauce is dark in colour due to the roasted spices which created a rich blend of the spices, garlic and shallots.

It was seasoned perfectly and had a lovely kick to it and made for easy eating, especially when paired with mushroom pilau rice (Â£4.95) and garlic naan (Â£4.25).

A range of dishes at Rishi's restaurant.
Rishi’s has not seen the last of us.

The verdict

From the moment we walked through the door at Rishi’s in Aberdeen, we felt welcomed with warmth and friendliness.

The exceptional service and geniality displayed by staff at every turn on top of the generous portions of vibrant and delicious dishes is certainly an addictive mix.

It seems Rishi’s has managed to create a well-decorated and pleasant space which lends itself to ease and community and leaves customers feeling comfortable and surely always coming back for more.

We cannot thank the lovely people who served us enough and will certainly be making a return trip.

Information

Address: 210-212 George Street, Aberdeen AB25 1BS

T: 01224 633610

W: www.rishistakeawayaberdeen.co.uk

Price: Â£74.13 for two drinks, three starters, two mains and two sides.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: No

Scores:

  • Food: 4.5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

More from Food and Drink

Some of the Chocolates of Glenshiel team. From left: Rowan, Heather, founder Finlay, Fin and Andy. Image: Lynne Kennedy
The chocolatier founded by a 16-year-old who ditched uni plans to champion his Highland…
Maharj has opened to the public. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Step inside new Indian restaurant Maharaj on Aberdeen's Union Street
You'll find Little Molly's Cheesecakes at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
8 places selling the most Instagrammable desserts in Aberdeen
The P&J Food and Drink Guide. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
P&J Food and Drink Guide: How to get your hands on our 64-page foodie…
Tim and Amy Smith, the founders of Cherry Tree CafÃ© and Bistro. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Step inside Cherry Tree, the Banff cafÃ© and bistro named in tribute to owner's…
Taste of Grampian is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen today. This is your guide to today's event.
TASTE OF GRAMPIAN OFFICIAL PROGRAMME 2024
Post Thumbnail
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2024 â€“ plus what NOT…
Poppy O'Toole.
Poppy O'Toole: We chat with self-crowned Potato Queen as she joins Taste of Grampian…
The dishes that my boyfriend Josh and I tucked into at Banff's Fife Lodge Hotel. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Review: Reflecting on memories (paired with delectable food) at Fife Lodge Hotel in Banff
Ally Pirie. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A&Z Delicious Donuts: The Keith caterer curbing sugar cravings across the north of Scotland

Conversation